Old School Championship Wrestling celebrating 15th anniversary

It’s one of Joe Blumenfeld’s favorite times of year, marking not only another milestone but putting together a wrestling event that has him smiling from ear to ear.

The longtime Old School Championship Wrestling promoter will celebrate the promotion’s 15th anniversary with a star-studded event Feb. 21 at the Hanahan Rec Center, and he’s particularly excited about the main event he has signed.

Former WWE star Davey Boy Smith Jr., son of the late great British Bulldog (Davey Boy Smith), will collide with rising star John Skyler in their first-ever meeting.

“This has been a match we’ve wanted to do for a number of years,” Blumenfeld said. “They’ve never wrestled each other before, and I’m thrilled it will happen at OSCW.”

Skyler, a homegrown product who got his start in OSCW 13 years ago while attending the University of South Carolina, is excited for the opportunity.

“I have done just about everything there is to do in OSCW,” said the self-proclaimed “Southern Savior.” “I have won just about every single championship there is to win. I’ve been Lord of the Ring. I created the BWC Open Challenge which I’m so proud of. And I have wrestled just about every single man to step foot through the doors of OSCW.”

But Skyler, who recently returned to action following a seven-month layoff due to injury, realizes the important of his upcoming match with Smith.

“I say this with all sincerity that on Feb. 21, wrestling Harry Smith/Davey Boy Smith Jr. could be the tallest task, the toughest challenge, I’ve ever been confronted with at OSCW, and maybe in my career.”

The lineup for the show includes: Zane Riley vs. Façade; Stormie Lee vs. Dani Mo; Lodi vs. Brandon Paradise; Timothy Zbyszko vs. Rob Killjoy; END vs. Kismet and Kevin Phoenix. Also featured will be a four-corner Wild Card match, Caleb Konley, Drew Adler, Logan Creed and more.

Event guidelines

Fifteen years is an impressive milestone for any independent promotion in today’s wrestling landscape. It was 15 years ago when Blumenfeld launched his OSCW troupe at an old, torn-down bingo hall in North Charleston with a dozen fans in attendance.

“It’s hard to believe it has been 15 years … a full decade and a half,” Blumenfeld said. “When I look back to our early events, I see how far we have come.”

Blumenfeld admits, though, it’s not the 15th anniversary celebration that he had envisioned just a year ago. Like other sporting and entertainment events, the promotion has felt the effects from COVID-19.

“Our 15-year anniversary feels strange. I guess that’s because we sort of lost a year of momentum. In February 2020 we had a full capacity show with a huge card that felt like a big kickoff to what should have been an amazing year for OSCW, and then COVID hit just weeks later. We didn’t have another show until December and that was a limited show with COVID restrictions.”

Attendance for the last OSCW show in December, Blumenfeld said, was “the best it could be.”

“Since we were restricted to less than half our usual capacity, we were at our given limit. The response from fans was very good. They’re excited that we moved forward with the event, appreciated the extra space for distancing and seemed happy with our effort regarding the extra precautions. Both the roster and fans had missed being a part of live in-person events.”

Those same guidelines will be in force at this show.

“As a promoter it seems unnatural not to strive to fill the building, but making the adjustments is the only way to continue responsibly at this time,” Blumenfeld said.

“Despite the travel concerns and/or challenges, we still have some exciting returns and debuts on this upcoming event. Former WWE Superstar Davey Boy Smith Jr. will be returning, and Facade and Dani Mo will make their OSCW debuts. I’m very much looking forward to it.”

Match to remember

A milestone is a milestone, though, and Blumenfeld doesn’t want to diminish the importance of it.

“I still appreciate this 15-year milestone because we’re still here and are still excited about the future for OSCW despite the hiatus,” said the 52-year-old Summerville resident.

Not only is OSCW the longest-running independent promotion in the area, it’s also one of the most respected outfits in the region, drawing praise from those who work for the group and from fans who faithfully follow the promotion.

“We’ve been fortunate to have many big names of the business make appearances at OSCW over the years,” Blumenfeld said. “The list of former or current WWE Superstars is long, including Gangrel, Kevin Thorn, Al Snow, Rikishi, Sgt. Slaughter, Carlito, Cedric Alexander, Austin Theory, Chris Masters, Raven, Scotty 2 Hotty, Davey Boy Smith Jr., John Morrison, Tommy Dreamer, Billy Gunn, ‘Hurricane’ Shane Helms, Jaxson Ryker, Robbie E, Sid Vicious and more.”

The major emphasis, though, has been developing “homegrown” talent, some of whom have moved on to bigger and better things.

Skyler represents that upwardly mobile type of performer. His development and emergence as one of the rising stars in the wrestling business has been one the greatest success stories to come out of the family-oriented promotion.

Since 2008, the Columbia native has appeared in more than a dozen countries and three continents, making a name for himself throughout the independent wrestling world.

Blumenfeld feels the matchup between Smith and Skyler could be one of the best to date. Skyler considers OSCW his home base, and he’s preparing for a match that fans will remember for a long time. He’s quick to rattle off some of his opponent’s many accomplishments in the business.

“Smith’s credentials speak for themselves,” Skyler said. “He still hasn’t reached the prime of his career and he’s been a WWE tag-team champion, a New Japan standout, he trained in the world-famous Hart Dungeon, he’s well-versed in MMA. A legit tough guy, Smith can hurt any man with his bare hands and do it in whatever manner he sees fits. And who can forget that he’s a second-generation superstar.”

Skyler also realizes that he’s at a disadvantage going into the bout with the 6-5, 260-pound Smith. It’s one of his first since coming off knee surgery last June after tearing ligaments during a match on All Elite Wrestling television.

“Why is this such a tall task for me? I’m half his size, haven’t had half the experience he has, and the big elephant in the room that I will go ahead and address is the injured knee," he said. "This will be my first match back in OSCW since coming off knee surgery.”

Skyler said win or lose, he’s not going to use his injury and recovery as a crutch to lean on.

“If Smith beats me, he’s simply the better wrestler. But I’m looking to walk into my home promotion on Feb. 21 to shock the world, because nobody really expects me to win, and that’s OK, because that’s what I’m going to do … The road back has been far too long for me to break down at the finish line. It’s not going to happen.

“And when the name John Skyler is mentioned on Monday morning, Feb. 22, it’ll be mentioned in a different context, not as the Underdog but as the Blue Collar Bulldog, the man who showed up and beat the son of the British Bulldog.”

OSCW highlights

Trying to pinpoint a particular highlight of those 15 years is difficult, Blumenfeld said.

“There have been so many great moments in front of the crowds, and also behind the scenes. The stories I could tell are endless, but it’s fun to hear other people share their OSCW stories. We’ve had so many wrestlers come through our locker room over the years, have witnessed careers grow, and when we see those we’ve worked with succeed, it’s very exciting for us.”

The faithful fans who have followed the promotion over the years, along with the relationship Blumenfeld has established with his performers, are major reasons he has been putting on events for 15 years.

“I attribute the longevity of OSCW to dedication from the whole team," he said. "Pro wrestling on the independent level can be very challenging. The roster and fans seem to want more of OSCW and as long as that’s the case, we will do everything in our power to keep this going and growing. It hasn’t always been easy, but I wouldn’t trade the experience for anything.”

Will he still be doing this 15 years from now?

“Another 15 years? That’d be 2036. Wow! Thinking how far into the future that seems puts into perspective how long we’ve actually been running. I do hope OSCW will still be around to celebrate another 15 years then, but I know regardless, OSCW will be alive in memories and stories told for even many more years than that.”

Masks will be required, and admission is limited for the event. COVID-19 restrictions will be in force, and fans are being encouraged to purchase their tickets online in advance.

Bell time is 5 p.m. Doors open at 4:30. Adult admission (cash at door) is $13; kids (12 and under) $8. Advance tickets are available at a discount online.

For more information, call (843) 743-4800 or go to www.oscwonline.com.

Did you know …

When Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) unexpectedly soared in popularity during the mid-1990s, many young performers (The Dudleys, Rob Van Dam, The Sandman, etc.) were credited for its rise. However, one legendary wrestler shouldn’t be overlooked.

Former NWA Champion Terry Funk frequented ECW shows from 1993-97, and won several key titles during his appearances for the promotion. The iconoclastic Funk supplied the right fit with his unpredictable style of action in clashes with Sabu, Raven, Cactus Jack and Shane Douglas. Stories about the success of ECW are incomplete without mentioning the contributions of the veteran superstar from West Texas, who was in his early 50s during this resurgent run.

— Kenneth Mihalik

Blast from the Past

Greg Gagne, son of one of the greatest pro wrestlers ever, Verne Gagne, played football in high school and was a quarterback at the University of Wyoming. But he set his sights on following in his father’s profession. In doing so, he became an important mainstay for the American Wrestling Association (AWA) for nearly two decades. After the requisite training, he debuted in 1973, facing other emerging performers who would soon become enormous stars in the industry. This included Ric Flair, Khosrow Vaziri (Iron Sheik), Paul Perschmann (Playboy Buddy Rose) and Bob Remus (Sgt. Slaughter). In his second year of action, the lean Gagne and another young star who specialized in aerial maneuvers, Jim Brunzell, came together as a tag team later known as The High Flyers, a unit that would soar as the promotion’s top recurring fan favorite duo for years.

The tag-team wars triggered a longtime rivalry between Gagne and Bobby Heenan, the manager of The High Flyers’ many early rivals. Grudge matches pitting Gagne against the wily, legendary “Weasel” were common, with outside interference a norm. Gagne also gradually battled his way into a prolonged feud against the company’s dominant heel, Nick Bockwinkel. As the ‘70s shifted to the ‘80s, the AWA world championship represented the prize for many contenders. And Gagne was seemingly Bockwinkel’s most persistent challenger. Though Gagne won several non-title bouts and dealt the erudite fellow second-generation superstar many anxious moments, he was unable to capture the belt despite repeated chances. Regarding singles’ competition, Gagne also met Blackjack Lanza, Super Destroyer Mark II and Sheik Adnan numerous times. In the mid-‘80s, Gagne remained a top opponent for then-AWA titleholder Curt Hennig. During these periodic solo crusades, Gagne won over an eye-opening 80 percent of the matchups.

But The High Flyers’ campaigns were Gagne’s priority. He and Brunzell captured the tag title from Lanza and Bobby Duncum in July 1977 and held onto the honor until an injury to Brunzell in May 1978. The setback paved the path for an extended program against a stellar tandem in Pat Patterson and Ray Stevens. Redemption was finally realized when the Flyers took down another famous duo – the East-West Connection (Adrian Adonis and Jesse Ventura) – for the belts in June 1981. But Gagne and Brunzell’s reign eventually ended courtesy of Adnan’s roughhousing team of Ken Patera and Jerry Blackwell in June 1983. After Brunzell left for the WWF, Gagne was unable to replicate tag prominence with other partners. By that time, his duties shifted to emphasize more involvement behind the scenes with production aspects of AWA programming, a role that took on larger significance when the company’s shows appeared on ESPN.

When the promotion finally folded in the early 1990s, Gagne went on to work for a while with WCW. He also caught on for a run with WWE as a trainer/teacher with its developmental territory. He is well-known for harboring firm convictions about the legacy of the AWA. Today, the 72-year-old is involved in other business ventures while residing in his native Minnesota.

— Kenneth Mihalik

