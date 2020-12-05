Old School bringing live wrestling back to Charleston area

It’s been nearly 10 months since Lowcountry fans have enjoyed a taste of live local action, but Old School Championship Wrestling hopes to end that drought on Dec. 13 with its first event since February.

And no one is more excited than Summerville resident and OSCW promoter Joe Blumenfeld, who earlier this year celebrated his 14th anniversary at the helm of the area’s longest-running independent wrestling outfit.

Blumenfeld hopes this event will be the charm, as previously scheduled shows in September and July had to be canceled due to the pandemic, along with the Rock ‘N Wrestling event in April at The Windjammer on the Isle of Palms.

“Since our April, July and September dates were canceled due to the pandemic, it feels great to be planning an OSCW event,” says Blumenfeld, admitting that “it does feel very different.”

The announcement that wrestling is returning after the long break has been received well, says Blumenfeld. “Local wrestling fans seem excited to have a live event approaching.”

“I’m ready!” posted fan Chris Wilkinson. “We are beyond ready,” added Jay Ody of Goose Creek.”

Safety guidelines

Fan safety is Blumenfeld’s biggest priority, and he says the promotion will follow strict guidelines for the show.

The event, to be held at the promotion’s home base at the Hanahan Rec Center, will be at one-half capacity attendance with limited seating available. Masks will be required, and commonly touched surfaces will be sanitized throughout the evening with stations set up throughout the building. Fans will be allowed to arrange chairs to accommodate their groups while maintaining some social distance.

“We will be operating at one-half attendance capacity and have new guidelines to consider and enforce,” says Blumenfeld. “So our focus has shifted to operate as safely and responsibly as possible for those that attend rather than getting as many people in to see our product as possible. As a promoter, it feels almost unnatural to plan an event without a goal or hope to fill the building, but given the times, that’s how it needs to be to proceed.”

Fans are also being encouraged to purchase their tickets online in advance. The promotion will sell door admission only in the quantity remaining between the limited maximum capacity and advanced tickets sold.

“We are encouraging everyone to purchase tickets in advance more than ever before,” says Blumenfeld. “If we do not sell our maximum attendance in advance, we will sell admission at the door until we reach the limited capacity. We’d love to see the advanced tickets sell out or at least close to it. This would help to decrease lines and folks gathering in the waiting areas.”

While Blumenfeld and his staff can’t wait to bring wrestling back to the Lowcountry, many performers on the OSCW roster are equally hungry to return to action.

“Overall, the talent is very much looking forward to the Dec. 13th event,” says Blumenfeld. “Very few have opted out. Fans have missed live events, but the talent even more so. Wrestling in front of a live crowd, even if smaller than usual, is something the wrestlers are hungry for.”

John Skyler, one of the most popular performers on the OSCW lineup, is still recovering from an injury he suffered during an All Elite Wrestling show earlier this year. But Blumenfeld says he wouldn’t be surprised if Skyler didn’t at least make an appearance at the show.

“John is not quite ready to return to the ring after his April injury. Like the true superstar he is, he has given 100 percent dedication to his recovery. Since OSCW is a home company for him, it’s likely he’ll be present at the Dec. 13th event, but not in action just yet.”

“It’s gonna be a helluva year once I’m cleared,” vows Skyler. “Probably the one we have all been waiting on. Fingers crossed.”

‘Full quality event’

Like many fans, Blumenfeld has lamented the absence of the live experience feel that has been missing since the outbreak of COVID-19.

“I have tried to keep up with the product on television, but honestly, without the live crowds it’s just missing a certain energy. Interaction with the crowd is something that fuels wrestlers.”

Blumenfeld hopes that his upcoming show will bring some of that missing excitement back.

“As a former wrestler myself, larger crowds were always exciting. However, some of my fondest memories were at smaller events. I hope that our Dec. 13th show is an example of that for our roster and fans. Despite the limitations, we expect to have a great event. It’ll be like the older OSCW days where we had smaller crowds but tons of fun.

“Fans in attendance will still be getting a full quality event. Although we’ll be at half attendance capacity, we’ll still be running at 100 percent quality. It’s our goal to end this crazy year on a high note.”

Veteran OSCW ring announcer Brett Wolverton is also excited about the upcoming show.

“I know that missing our annual beach show and then the July and September dates crushed (promoters) Joe and Mary Sue as it did for the rest of us. The OSCW locker room has always been a family atmosphere and it’s been tough not being able to see everyone.

“On a personal note, the December shows are always special to me because they mark my anniversary with Old School Championship Wrestling. I made my debut first as an interim general manager on Dec. 6. 2009, so this will be my 11th anniversary with the company.”

Wolverton, who also serves as chief video editor at FOX Carolina in Greenville, says he’s looking forward to testing his ring announcing chops after such a lengthy layoff.

“I just hope my voice holds up for the Maaaaaaaaain Event,” Wolverton said with laugh. “It’s been nine months since I regularly held that out so I might be rusty, but I’m still going to give it everything I have. I cannot wait to see everyone again.”

A food truck from Cucina to Go/Cucina Catering will be set up outside as a concession stand alternative to avoid any lines in the lobby of the building.

Tentative lineup for the Dec. 13 show: E.N.D. vs. Bite Club (Gangrel and Kevin Thorn); Four-Corner No. 1 Contender match featuring Francisco Ciatso, Lance Anoa’i, Timothy Zbyszko and Suicide; Brandon Paradise vs. Austin Jordan; Lodi vs. Caleb Konley; Savannah and Katherine Marie vs. The MK Twins; and Kevin Phoenix and Nick Kismet vs. Exotic Youth (Bruce Cannon and Zach Mosley).

Bell time is 5 p.m. Doors open at 4:30. Adult admission (cash at door) is $13; kids (12 and under) $8. Advance tickets are available at a discount online.

For more information, call (843) 743-4800 or go to www.oscwonline.com.

Reach Mike Mooneyham at bymikemooneyham@gmail.com, or follow him on Twitter at @ByMikeMooneyham and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MikeMooneyham. His latest book — “Final Bell” — is now available at https://evepostbooks.com and on Amazon.com

Did you know …

One of the unsung heroes of wrestling’s tag-team wars during the 1970s was veteran Canadian grappler John Hill, also known as Guy “The Stomper” Mitchell, a fixture on both the Midwestern scene and in the Pacific Northwest. Along with regular partner Ben Justice in the Detroit-Toronto territory, they tangled with duos like The Kangaroos, Mitsu Arakawa and Yoshino Sato, and many others.

For a time, Hill also worked as Guy Heenan, ostensibly the brother of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. But Hill’s main claim to “brother act” fame took place in 1979 when the then-WWWF beckoned. Hill was recruited to substitute for Jimmy Valiant (nursing an illness) as a third Valiant brother to accompany Luscious Johnny inasmuch as the Valiants then held the Federation’s tag titles. Hill’s “Gentleman Jerry” filled the bill admirably for nearly a year, and he even returned to the promotion as a singles’ performer under the Valiant moniker in the mid-1980s. The versatile Hill, who owned a landscaping business in Indiana, died in 2010.

— Kenneth Mihalik

Blast from the Past

Known in certain contexts as the primary target of Mick Foley’s comic jabs, Ohio native Al Snow (Allen Sarven) traveled a unique road to wrestling fame. Mentored by Big Jim Lancaster, who operated Midwest Championship Wrestling in the 1980s, Snow was well-grounded in the fundamentals and seemed destined for success. Yet, it did not come readily though he made a name for himself with assorted independent promotions. At 19, he wrestled on television for the American Wrestling Association (AWA). Though he gradually established a reputation for his considerable ring and mic skills, Snow was perceived by some as better suited to the role of trainer than as a charismatic high-profile competitor. Accordingly, he would go on to run his own wrestling school in decades to follow.

An initial stint with ECW included a classic match against Chris Benoit at the Double Tables pay-per-view. This was followed by a successful heel run in Smoky Mountain Wrestling in the mid-'90s, where he and partner Unabom feuded with the Rock ‘n Roll Express, When SMW folded, Snow again headed north. His first go-round with the WWF, however, was as the masked Avatar. As the story goes, Snow’s ability to execute a moonsault was instrumental in getting the part. Yet, the guise didn’t click with fans. Next, Snow was cast as Leif Cassidy, Marty Jannetty’s campy partner in The New Rockers. The character was borderline facetious. Again, fans didn’t quite know how to react to him or the duo. However, a second visit to the ECW provided a major breakthrough. An intense ring entrance to “Breathe” by The Prodigy found Snow making his appearances carrying a peculiar prop — the detached head of a female mannequin, much to the delight of the Philadelphia-based promotion’s crowds. The controversial gimmick worked well enough to earn Snow yet another chance with the Attitude Era WWF in 1998 where he became a fixture in the company’s hardcore division, among other contexts.

The pragmatic Snow ended up sticking around until 2008 as a wrestler, commentator and trainer. He participated in many wild and often silly skits and angles, with Foley periodically enlisted to facilitate comic relief. They teamed for a while, as did an unlikely pairing of Snow and the no-nonsense Steve Blackman. In an organization with many large and charismatic performers, Snow had unusual staying power. When the opportunity came to join Total Nonstop Action/Impact Wrestling, it turned into a lengthy stay through 2017. As with WWE, he was active in a variety of capacities. Regarding ring action, many of his rivalries with former ECW and WWE talent were renewed during this career phase. In 2018, Snow added to his extensive industry resume by becoming the owner of Ohio Valley Wrestling. And, last year, Snow released a well-received book about his experiences in the business and lessons learned.

For the 57-year-old Al Snow, his legacy will be that of a versatile and facile performer who persevered and forged an unconventional path. His 38-year journey in the wrestling game continues.

— Kenneth Mihalik

Photo of the Week