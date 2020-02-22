Not chasing titles, John Cena could be ‘Walking with Elias’ at Wrestlemania

John Cena deserves a lot of credit.

Not only for being one of the most prolific performers in the sports entertainment industry over the past two decades, but for also apparently having little desire in surpassing Ric Flair’s official record of 16 world title runs.

And that’s as it should be.

While 16 world title reigns is a monumental achievement in any era, many of Flair’s championship runs came during a period in which world titles were harder to come by and champions routinely worked more than 300 dates a year, traveling from city to city and generally engaging in much longer bouts.

Considered by many mat enthusiasts as the greatest performer of all time, Flair carried the world title almost 2½ times longer than Cena has.

During those official reigns as champion, Flair held a world championship for 3,456 days compared to Cena’s total 1,411 days. The average title reign for Flair was 216 days (his longest at 793) compared to Cena’s 88 (his longest being 380).

Cena tied Flair’s long-standing record when he won his 16th world championship after defeating AJ Styles at the 2017 Royal Rumble.

But that final title reign lasted all of two weeks, underscoring the difference between Cena and Flair’s title legacies.

In an era of TV oversaturation and pay-per-views, titles have changed much more frequently. While certainly impressive, Cena’s numbers pale when put up against Flair’s. But he is easily in a position to eclipse Flair’s number of “recognized” crowns. Unofficially, though, Flair has more than 20, with exact numbers widely varying.

So why, then, would Cena be reluctant to put his name in the record book? He’s only 42 and still has a lot of gas left in the tank.

Part of the reason is the respect Cena has for Flair’s amazing track record over a four-decade career. Cena also has expressed a desire in putting over younger talent at this point in his career, with little interest in padding his trophy case. As for Flair, he has said on numerous occasions that he would have no problem with Cena breaking his record.

WWE lifer

There’s no denying that “The Champ” John Cena has been one of WWE’s most valuable commodities, long regarded as the face of the company and a public relations gem, granting more than 600 Make-A-Wish dreams, more than any other athlete in the organization’s history.

And, like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson before him, Cena’s disarming personality and acting chops are reaping big dividends in Hollywood as he expands his acting career with movies such as “Bumblebee” and the upcoming “Suicide Squad” sequel while assuming a much smaller role within WWE.

With Cena taking a break from his movie schedule (he makes his debut in the “Fast And Furious” franchise in May), it was hoped that he would be penciled in for a high-profile match at Wrestlemania 36 on April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Both Bill Goldberg and Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt had been mentioned as possible opponents at WWE’s flagship pay-per-view, but it now appears that the bout could take on less significance with Elias, one of WWE’s breakout stars of 2017 but now largely viewed as a comedy mid-carder, projected as Cena’s Mania foe.

The impending storyline for the match, initially reported on Wrestling Observer Radio, could begin taking shape when Cena makes his return to Smackdown on Feb. 28 in Boston, near his hometown of West Newbury, Mass., just one day after WWE’s special Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia.

It will mark Cena’s first appearance on WWE television since the Raw Reunion in July when he engaged in a rap battle with The Usos. His last actual WWE match was more than a year ago when he competed in a Triple Threat match against Drew McIntyre and Finn Balor, which was won by Balor.

Cena and the 32-year-old Elias (Jeff Sciullo) have a Wrestlemania history, with Cena reprising his classic Doctor of Thuganomics persona and interrupting an Elias concert at last year’s event. The non-wrestling segment was mainly for nostalgia sake, with Cena bringing back his popular rap gimmick before hitting Elias with his signature Five Knuckle Shuffle and putting him away with the Attitude Adjustment.

Cena and the guitar-wielding songsmith also shared a confrontation at Wrestlemania 34 when Cena was squashed by The Undertaker in less than three minutes.

Cena teamed with Bobby Lashley to defeat Elias and Kevin Owens at Super ShowDown in 2018.

Considered one of the biggest draws of his era, Cena has appeared at every Wrestlemania since 2003. But with his increasing workload in Hollywood and decreasing presence in WWE, he reportedly is content with his role as a special attraction and less as a legitimate title contender.

Despite his successful acting career, Cena says he plans to remain with WWE, pledging his allegiance to the company that gave him his start.

“I’m literally in the search for balance, I am,” Cena said last year. “I’ve told everyone in the WWE that I will not abandon ship. This is my home, this is my family, and I’m realizing how tough it is to balance everything but I’m here, and the best I can do is manage my time the best I can, and really just never leave my family out to dry. I have some wonderful opportunities coming up that I’m going to take advantage of, and a lot of that involves me being away from the WWE.”

Walking with Elias?

Cena, 42, has made it clear that he’s up for anything WWE boss Vince McMahon throws his way.

“If he were to tell me he needs me, I would absolutely be active in any whatever capacity, whether it be like last year in New York rapping my way to the ring or the year before being a fan in the stands. There is no job too small,” Cena recently told Sports Illustrated.

Rumors of a potential matchup between Cena and Elias at the biggest show of the year has initially drawn a chorus of groans on social media.

To Joe Dobrowski of Greenbelt, Md., the match would serve no purpose.

“Elias is doing halfway decent as a face right now and this seems to be done for convenience sake. If this is what they want to do I wouldn’t want to see that ... Need to move on from this idea.”

Michael Johnson of Summerville also expressed reservations about the matchup.

“I don’t think this is a good matchup at all. I feel like they just jam people together too much these days to just get people on the show. I have watched Elias since NXT (where he was known as The Drifter), and he wasn’t that over down there and was pushed to the main roster a little too quick in my opinion. However he did manage to get over very well considering WWE never does anything with him.”

Steven L. Williams of Aurora, Ill., believes Cena putting over a talented newcomer like Velveteen Dream would create a bigger buzz.

“If there were a plan going forward for Elias (that didn’t involve stop-start booking), this could be an intriguing match. I can’t help but wonder if there’d be more value to Cena having a match with the Velveteen Dream at Mania. It’s an instant buzz matchup that could really do wonders for paving the way for Dream to enter the main roster or to become the face of NXT.”

“I also think a tag match with Undertaker against the AOP would provide buzz and storyline options the likes of which Cena/Elias could only dream of generating,” adds Williams. “And yes, I’m well aware of The Undertaker’s program with Styles at Mania, but I also know plans can and sometimes should change.”

The guitar gimmick, contends Robbie Thompson of Poplar Bluff, Mo., hurts Elias’ credibility as a legitimate contender.

“I don’t doubt Elias is a good hand. But I don’t care about his gimmick. Why does Vince put guitars on wrestlers? I bet he’s contemplated putting Max Payne, HTM (Honky Tonk Man) and Van Hammer with him at some point.”

Thompson also claims WWE is guilty of ignoring its fan base.

“Stop giving your audience what you want and listen to them … There’s no spontaneity in WWE anymore. Anyone with a mic is reciting a script. Writers aren’t necessary in wrestling. Skills are developed when you ad lib. Matches shouldn’t be choreographed, if you can’t ‘walk and talk’ get an announcer job. Bring back managers who can talk. Vince has lost his Midas touch.”

Rub from Cena

Many readers believe Elias, who spent his first five years on the indies, is on the verge of cracking the top tier in WWE, and that Cena could be the man to put him over the top.

Greg Tingle of Sydney, Australia, suggests that a Cena-Elias match has the potential to be much better than it looks on paper.

“Elias is an excellent worker. He could sure do with a big W. There’s been far worse matchups presented at Wrestlemania. Elias needs the win, then followed up by many more. He has the goods to be a potential world champion.”

Stuart Monroe of Justin, Texas, also thinks the match just might work.

“This could be a bit of a show stealer if they build it right. Elias is overdue for a push; it’s kind of now or never for him. He’s been very under-utilized.”

Stephen Fourie of Raleigh, N.C., agrees.

“I think at this point with Cena having other opportunities, it is probably a reasonable position and good to hear he’s willing to put guys over. A lot of others haven’t in the past.”

“If he puts Elias over, then I’m fine with it,” echoes Michael Fox of Chambersburg, Pa.

“Elias deserves to go over,” writes Greg Pitt of Charleston.

“The one thing I will say is that John puts guys over and gets them to the next level,” adds Nick Smith of South Whitley, Ind.

Elias has real talent, says Jack Lord of Gadsden, Ala, but WWE is doing him no favors by flipping him back and forth.

“And there’s usually no build for it. They just take him off TV for a while, then bring him back with the switch. I think the guy is great, but they need to really do something with him.”

“Cena is cashing in on a paycheck now,” writes Brian Boyd of Brunswick, Ga. “He hasn’t wrestled much over the last three or four years, being almost a whipping boy when he did. Hard to see him come back at a lower card when he ruled the WWE for so long.”

“Personally I think Cena needs to step away from the ring and let the current group of stars showcase their talent,” posts Daniel Cochran of North Charleston.

Tom Sowell of St. Stephen is surprised Cena isn’t drawing a bigger-name opponent.

“Cena needs a more high-profile opponent than a jobber like Elias. Cena vs. Goldberg would be the ticket.”

“I’d rather see The Fiend squash him,” writes Travis Gerrald of Richmond Hill, Ga.

Charles Kinnin of Tarboro, N.C., would like to see Cena in a title match winning the crown for a record 17th time.

“They should have Cena break the record he shares with Naitch, if only for a transitional reign. Then they can use him to put over younger stars.”

With all the speculation surrounding a potential Cena-Elias match, there could even be a bigger rub in store for Elias, who presently is working as a babyface and recently signed a multiyear extension with WWE

And that’s for Cena and Elias to somehow join forces at Wrestlemania.

“If it was up to me I’d love to see them against The Revival,” says Adam Parsons of Nashville, Tenn.

