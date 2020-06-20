‘Mr. Wrestling No. 2’ Johnny Walker provided lifetime of mat memories

Pro wrestling lost not only one of its biggest stars, but also one of its most staunch defenders with the recent passing of Johnny Walker.

Better known as the masked Mr. Wrestling No. 2, Walker passed away June 9 at the age of 85 in Hawaii. In recent years he had suffered from congestive heart failure and a series of strokes.

One of the most celebrated figures in the business during the 1970s and ‘80s, “Mr. Wrestling No. 2” was a household name in Georgia as one of the first major stars on Ted Turner’s SuperStation during the developing days of cable television. Gracing the covers of all the major wrestling magazines of that era, the iconic masked man won the Georgia heavyweight title a record 10 times and shared the Georgia tag-team title on five different occasions between 1973 and 1980.

But it was Walker’s fierce protection of his identity and the business that earned him respect among his peers. A wrestler’s mask stood for something in those days, and Walker took the values symbolized by the white hood he wore quite seriously.

Walker, who was pushing 40 when he morphed from a journeyman with solid mat skills to a box-office attraction, was rarely seen without the hood. He’d don the mask driving to a show, and would never remove it at the arena, even showering with the hood firmly in place.

Walker’s next-door neighbor never knew he was a pro wrestler. Walker instead told him he was a traveling salesman.

When he underwent eye surgery, Walker’s face was partially covered by a mask. “I did his cataract surgery with him wearing a mask to ‘protect his identity,’” said Johnny Lee Gayton, a noted Georgia-based eye surgeon.

Walker would garner national headlines when he was invited to former President Jimmy Carter’s inauguration in 1977, but didn’t go because Secret Service insisted he not wear his mask. Walker couldn’t risk revealing his identity.

One of the all-time greats of Southern wrestling, the man with the “Million Dollar Knee Lift” became a national star on the WTBS SuperStation out of Atlanta.

“He was a jewel,” said Thunderbolt Patterson, another ‘70s-era star who teamed with Walker in the Georgia territory. Walker connected with Patterson on FaceTime just days before his passing. “It wasn’t a long conversation, but I was so glad to hear from him. It just blew me away.”

“We never had a (bad) word during all our time together,” added Patterson, who met Walker during the Georgia promotional war of the ‘70s. “It was amazing. He was a great man. Even in later years we’d still get together. He really, really will be missed. There was only one Two!”

Tale of two careers

John Francis Walker was born in 1934 in Charleston, S.C. “My middle name is Francis. I was named after St. Francis Hospital, where I was born,” he once revealed in an interview.

Walker wasn’t sure how long he lived in Charleston since he was still a baby when his family moved. “My dad was in the Marine Corps, so we bounced around quite a bit,” he said.

What’s particularly fascinating about Walker is that he actually experienced two distinct careers — one as Johnny “Rubberman” Walker and the other as Mr. Wrestling No. 2.

The transformation was nothing short of incredible.

For years Walker competed as a respected journeyman, going from one territory to another, rarely staying in one area for more than a few months at a time.

Walker, whose incredible flexibility and double-jointed, contortionist moves prompted Houston promoter Paul Boesch to dub him “Rubberman,” appeared throughout the country and in Japan and Canada, proving himself to be a reliable hand if not a main-event act.

“That’s just the way the business was back then,” explained Walker, who began his career in 1956. “Promoters didn’t want you to stay too long because you’d wear out your welcome. But it wasn’t bad. They treated me right and I did well. It was an experience I will never ever forget.”

Walker had considered getting out of the wrestling business, buying a house and opening up a Tenneco gas station in Knoxville, Tenn., when he got a call from Atlanta booker Leo Garibaldi.

“I was sort of semi-retired, but I was kind of crazy to do that,” said Walker. “Leo called me on the phone one day and told me he had a spot for me. I asked him what he was talking about.”

Garibaldi explained that he had a wrestler by the name of Mr. Wrestling (Tim Woods), and that he wanted Walker to come down and put a mask on.

Walker told Garibaldi that he had tried a mask a year earlier in Florida, where he had appeared as The Grappler, but had nearly gagged himself behind the hood.

“(Florida promoter) Eddie Graham had asked me to come down with a mask, so my wife made me a mask that was purple and yellow,” said Walker. Initially he hated it so much that he ran to the dressing room after his first bout and promptly ripped the hood off his head.

“I took that damn mask off as fast as I could. I couldn’t get my breath,” Walker recalled. “How was I ever going to get used to wearing this thing?”

Fortunately he did get used to wearing the mask, and eventually began to even enjoy it. It didn’t hurt that the hood seemed to bring him a renewed feeling of confidence that would translate into bigger payoffs and greater success. But it never even crossed his mind that he would spend the rest of his career behind the hood.

Tennessee-based promoter Jerry Jarrett, who was being brought in by Jim Barnett to take over the booking job from Cowboy Bill Watts in the Atlanta office, also claims to have courted Walker to come in and replace the popular Mr. Wrestling (Woods). Jarrett had asked Woods, a three-time AAU national champion and a headliner working for Graham in Florida at the time, to return to Atlanta where he had been one of the top stars.

“Tim Woods was probably the most famous wrestler in Atlanta at the time. He was the Jerry Lawler of Atlanta,” said Jarrett. “I asked Tim to come back and be my superstar. He said he appreciated my offer but didn’t think he’d come back. I told him to give me a call if he ever changed his mind.”

It didn’t take long for Jarrett to come up with the name of a wrestler he thought just might fit in Woods’ place. Ironically the wrestler Jarrett had in mind was pushing 40 and had been considered more of a journeyman for most of his career. But Jarrett had experienced some success revitalizing the careers of Jackie Fargo and Don and Al Greene in Memphis, creating a second major run for those veteran stars, and was confident he could pull off that same magic in Atlanta.

“He had these smooth escape moves that really intrigued me, but he was very much an undercard man,” Jarrett said of Walker. Still, Jarrett was convinced it could work, age be damned. “They were about the same size, and I believed that Johnny could pick up the Tim Woods mannerisms. It clicked. It worked. It was just one of those things that I was very lucky on.”

Within minutes after ending his conversation with Woods, Jarrett says he made a call to Walker.

His marching orders to Walker were clear: “Go out and buy yourself a white outfit and a white mask. You will be Mr. Wrestling 2 in Atlanta.”

What resulted was the creation of one of the greatest runs in Georgia wrestling history, and one of the most beloved icons in the business.

SuperStation star

Before his emergence as Mr. Wrestling No. 2, Walker’s experience had prepared him for something totally unexpected but much bigger in Georgia.

It was in the Sunshine state where Walker first donned a hood as The Grappler, a skilled mat technician who would eventually lose the mask in a 1971 match in which Jack Brisco put up his Southern heavyweight title against The Grappler’s mask. Appearing later as Johnny Walker, he would team with Boris Malenko to win the Florida tag-team title before finally dropping a loser-leaves-town match to Buddy Colt.

His subsequent part-time retirement in Tennessee, where he was still able to share tag-team title runs with Bearcat Brown and Tojo Yamamoto while working for promoter Nick Gulas in addition to running a gas station, wouldn’t last long.

Wearing white trunks and sporting a custom-made white mask trimmed in black, Mr. Wrestling No. 2 would soon become the top star on the nation’s first SuperStation, Channel 17 out of Atlanta, and a staple of Georgia Championship Wrestling.

The gimmick became an instant bonanza for Walker, and was so successful that he never appeared again without the hood. It not only prolonged his run in wrestling for another decade, but also re-energized his career and made him more money than he had ever dreamed about making in the business.

“The Rubberman thing was good, but nothing like the mask,” laughed Walker, whose balding visage made him appear older than he was. “It’s strange how that worked out. Folks liked me better with the mask on than they did with my plain old face. I guess I was just so damn ugly.”

Mr. Wrestling No. 2, simply known as “Two,” had initially been introduced in 1973 as the tag-team partner of the original Mr. Wrestling (Woods), who also wore a white mask and white trunks.

While his masked bookend was the top star in Georgia during the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, Walker would assume that title for the rest of the decade and would achieve even greater success than his talented predecessor.

Together the masked pair formed one of the top teams in the business during the ‘70s, drawing sellout crowds in Atlanta and throughout the Southeast for heated programs with such formidable teams as The Assassins and the Anderson Brothers.

With Woods, by then working with and without the mask, the two would draw major business as both partners and rivals, including a series of 12 consecutive sellouts at Atlanta’s City Auditorium, culminating in a mask vs. hair match in which Woods had his head shaved.

Walker and Woods would become best friends as well as solid wrestling partners. “It’s strange how things work out,” said Walker. “He was an old-time wrestler like myself and we just clicked. We made a good team and we got along fantastically. Timmy and I were closer than brothers.”

Walker, as Mr. Wrestling 2, was quick and explosive in the ring, with his signature running knee lift one of the most popular finishers in the business at the time. Fans would pack buildings across the state of Georgia to pop for the mysterious masked man and his coup de grace.

“When I got into Georgia all I heard was how negative Wrestling 2 was ... 2 would do this and 2 would do that,” said Bill Eadie (The Masked Superstar), who was one of Walker’s top rivals. “Well, we clicked right away and we had good matches. He hit me so damn hard it pinched my neck and I couldn’t move. But it wasn’t 2’s fault because he thought that I was ready for the knee lift.”

It was Woods, though, who actually had been the first recipient of the famous knee lift when Walker introduced the maneuver while working as The Grappler in Tampa. “Timmy was my guinea pig,” Walker laughed. “It busted him all to hell. He got two black eyes and a knot on his forehead. That was the only time he ever took it. People just bought that hold like crazy. It kind of followed me around.”

‘My life, my livelihood’

Mr. Wrestling No. 2 was so popular that police officers would sometimes pull him over just to get an autograph. “I was one of the few guys who could walk into a bank with a mask,” Walker would chuckle. “It was over big time in Atlanta.”

The masked man was even invited to the White House. He shared a bond with former President Jimmy Carter, who considered No. 2 his favorite wrestler, and was personally invited to attend the Georgia native’s inauguration in 1977. Walker, though, reluctantly declined a seat with the Carter family when the Secret Service told him he would have to remove his famous mask due to security concerns.

“It was my life, my livelihood, and it meant everything in the world to me,” said Walker.

The President understood, and so did his mother, “Miss Lillian” Carter, a down-to-earth, devout grappling fan who religiously attended the weekly matches and was perhaps No. 2’s No. 1 fan. “She used to come down to Columbus, Ga., to watch me wrestle,” recalled Walker, who was even invited to her home in Plains, Ga. For that visit, anyway, Walker got to keep his famous mask on. “If you folks don’t mind, I’ll just leave the mask on,” he told agents who accompanied him to Miss Lillian’s home.

“She didn’t want anyone coming in while we were talking. We probably talked more than two hours. We discussed all kinds of stuff. And the whole time I was in there she never cracked about wrestling. And I appreciated that.”

And the mask stayed intact.

Eyes for wrestling

Making his home in Hawaii after retiring from the business in 1989, Walker returned to the mainland in recent years for various fan conventions and special occasions.

To Georgia native Johnny Lee Gayton, he always remained a hero.

“My dad introduced me to professional wrestling when I was about 5 years old. I became an instant lifelong fan,” said Gayton. “A few years later on Saturday afternoons, if I turned our TV antenna just right, I could get wrestling from Tennessee with gregarious host Harry Thornton. One of the stars was very flexible Johnny ‘Rubberman’ Walker. I loved his unique way of escaping a pin. He disappeared in the early ‘60s. I later learned that he retired.”

Gayton would recognize him a decade later when Walker emerged on the Georgia scene, but this time with a new gimmick.

“Even though he zealously protected his identity, the first time he slid out of a pin I knew who he was. I was hooked. He became my hero.”

The connection came full circle in 2011 when Walker, who had suffered from lazy eye due to farsightedness and/or astigmatism, sought out Gayton, who had become a world-renowned specialist in the field.

“He didn’t realize I was a fan; he only wanted to see better,” says Gayton. “He traveled from Hawaii to Warner Robins for a consultation. The next day I operated on his lazy left eye. He was shocked when that eye saw better than his ‘good eye’ the next day. He immediately requested that I operate on his good eye, which I did. He ended up seeing better than he had ever seen in his life. I ended up getting to befriend and help my childhood hero.”

Gayton, though, played a little rib on Walker. “We got one of The Superstar’s old masks and cut the hole out for his eye so he could protect his identity while having surgery. That was so cool. Their feud was so legendary.”

Walker later joked that he “wouldn’t have potatoed as many people” had his eyes been fixed then.

“Tim Woods told Johnny that was one of the reasons he broke his nose. You couldn’t see well enough to do the knee lift right,” added Gayton, who has worked on other wrestlers as well, including Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Thunderbolt Patterson, Diamond Dallas Page and Xavier Woods.

“He (Walker) also blessed me by teaching me his bionic high knee lift, which I used some in my short wrestling career,” says Gayton. “We spent many hours talking. In 2013 I became the proud owner of his last robe (made by his beloved wife Olivia) and one of his masks. In short I loved the man, admired the wrestler and revered the legend. He was Mr. Wrestling Number 2, but he will always be Number 1 to me.”

Walker also holds a special place in the heart of Randy Rose (Randy Alls). Walker flew to Atlanta to attend Rose’s wedding.

“Johnny Walker was one of the most classic, honorable, greatest actual wrestlers, as old school wrestling goes, and one of my dearest friends,” said Rose, who teamed with Dennis Condrey as The Midnight Express in the early ‘80s and later as The Original Midnight Express. “He flew all the way from Hawaii to Atlanta, on his birthday, eight years ago to come to my wedding. We are going to miss him so very much.”

‘Right would prevail’

To longtime fan Edward B. Robinson, Mr. Wrestling No. 2 was synonymous with Saturday evenings on TBS with Gordon Solie.

“It was a powerful reminder when real professional wrestling was real! How many Saturday nights I stretched out on my grandmother’s bed (she had cable TV), and at 5:05 p.m. (Central time), I was ready to watch Gordon Solie host two hours of the greatest professional wrestling ever. It was always a joy, especially if my grandmother had put a Chef Boyardee pizza in the oven.

“I had a lot of favorites who would appear on Mr. Solie’s program. But none ever exceeded the presence of Mr. Wrestling II. Such calm charisma! Such pure stability! Such a mature presence! The mask, the tights, the kneepads and the boots were always a reminder that regardless of what The Assassins or the Andersons said and regardless of what even Harley Race may have done, all would be well because Mr. Wrestling II. His blood might be shed, but right would prevail.”

Robinson says he no longer watches the product, but will never forget the days when grapplers like Mr. Wrestling No. 2 made fans believe.

“I haven’t turned on ‘modern’ professional wrestling for so many years. But I would dare say that the standard that Mr. Wrestling II set isn’t as clear as it used to be, because there is no longer the man in the white mask and white tights and white boots anymore. And the wrestling world will never be the same.”

“What memories,” recalled fan Buddy Griner. “The deafening chant of ‘Two! Two! Two!’ nearly shaking the foundation of the Savannah Civic Center as he set the stage for his running knee lift. And the pop of the fans when he delivered. Everyone loved this guy … everyone!”

“What a great life though,” echoed Richard O’Sullivan. “He lived the dream. Not many people who were as believable on the mic. Refusing to unmask for the Secret Service is legend.”

‘Love of my life’

Walker, who was inducted into the NWA Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2014, retired from the business not long after Vince McMahon’s national expansion in the mid-’80s, and returned to Hawaii where he spent the remainder of his life.

“I had a fantastic career. I loved every minute of it,” said Walker, a grateful recipient of a second chance in the wrestling business, one that he converted into a remarkable career.

He would often talk about the days teaming with his longtime friend Tim Woods (George Woodin), who died of a massive heart attack on Nov. 30, 2002, at his home in Charlotte at the age of 68. Besides being one of the greatest wrestlers he had ever met, Walker considered Woods one of the smartest.

“I asked him one day, ‘What the hell are you doing wrestling?’ He said he loved it. And besides that he loved me too.”

“I said that makes us even.”

But his great partnership outside the squared circle was with his wife, Olivia, a talented, Dublin-born seamstress who designed exquisite costumes and hand-crafted ring robes for such wrestling stars as Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes and Greg Valentine, as well as for celebrities such as Dolly Parton, Porter Wagner and Liberace.

“She was not only a tremendous seamstress, she was a tremendous woman,” said Walker. “She had a personality that just wouldn’t quit. She was the best woman you would ever want to meet. She was the love of my life and I think about her every day.”

The two enjoyed more than 40 years of marital bliss. “My wife was very special. How many wives would polish your shoes when you’re not there? Mine did. It’s hard to imagine that she’s even gone. I sit here sometimes and think to myself where is she? I have pictures of her here and there. It’s hard. We’ll be together again, and I look forward to that time.”

His longtime friend, Randy Rose, suggested that was indeed the case.

“I believe he’s probably already passing the gates of heaven to meet Miss Olivia.”

