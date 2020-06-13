Sunday, June 7, was National Cancer Survivors Day. This year it held extra-special meaning for Bobby Fulton.

Two days earlier Fulton had received news that he was cancer-free.

Formerly half of one of the most popular tag teams of the ‘80s, The Fantastics, the 59-year-old Fulton (real name James Hines) was diagnosed with throat cancer last December. Had he waited another two months, doctors told him then, he would have been dead.

“Before I found out I had cancer, I knew something was wrong,” says Fulton, “as I had a constant sore throat and was choking any time that I ate. When I went to the doctor they’d tell me to just chew my food better, and here’s some medicine, your throat will be better in a week. It’s all about finding the right doctor; if your doctor isn’t doing you right, you need to find someone else. That’s what I had to do.”

Fulton, who broke into the wrestling business in 1977 and worked his last match in December, restarted the process when he enlisted another doctor. And that’s when he got the bad news.

“When you hear the word cancer … My father had died of cancer, and a lot of different emotions run through your mind. You wonder if it will be the end.”

But the bad news was tempered by the revelation that if could have been much worse.

“They told me if I hadn’t gotten this taken care of when I did, I would’ve been dead in the next couple of months. Because of my faith in God, when the doctor told me that I had cancer, somehow I had peace of mind come over me.”

With Fulton already scheduled to undergo shoulder surgery at the time, he had to shift gears to take care of the bigger battle at hand. But, he says, he was prepared.

“I had my shoulders back ready to fight this thing,” says the Ohio native. “I chose a great place. One of the top places for cancer research in the country is the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, part of Ohio State University, which just happened to be 45 miles from my home.”

Fulton completed his treatments in March after going through a series of 35 radiation treatments and seven chemotherapy treatments.

“I endured what my oncologist said was one of the most brutal cancer treatments. I went from 215 pounds to 170 pounds in a matter of just a couple of weeks. My son Jarron had taken a few pictures during that time, and they are scary to look at.”

Fulton says he was at “death’s door” a couple times during the ordeal, but he firmly believes it was the power of prayer that pulled him through.

“I can’t tell you what the power of prayer does. Through the power of prayer and this wisdom of God given to the doctors, I was able to successfully deal with the situation. When I was unable to pray, others were praying for me. I am very thankful. I had people all over this world praying, sending cards of encouragement, and it was my faith in my Lord Jesus Christ. We serve a mighty God, that’s for sure.”

Fulton, who is still on a feeding tube, says he hasn’t had any food by mouth in nearly five months. He will begin physical therapy soon in hopes of being able to eat without the tube.

“Just because I got the great diagnosis that I am cancer-free, I still am left with the side effects that I look forward to putting behind me,” he says. “But I’m really looking forward to eating a great meal.”

'Never got depressed'

Through it all, physically he was taken to his limits. But mentally, he says, he stayed in fighting mode. He remained upbeat throughout his ordeal. “Faith pulled me through,” he says.

“I never got depressed. I got frustrated a little bit, but I never fell into the darkest place. Doctors asked me all the time. I told them no. And I’ll be honest with you. I think it was my faith. Without my faith, I wouldn’t have anything. I had so many people praying for me all over this world. I couldn’t even pray for myself. I was that bad.”

Fulton says he wants to use his experience as an encouragement to others.

“I want people to be diligent about their health. If they know something’s wrong with them, press the doctors. Make sure you get yourself taken care of.”

“I don’t believe any of us go through anything in vain,” he adds. “There’s a reason for it. I believe it is a godly reason. In moving forward I want to get my health restored. The radiation and chemotherapy treatments took a lot out of me.”

But, with a wrestler’s mentality, Bobby Fulton has worked through the pain and now sees some light at the end of the tunnel.

“I never gave up. I never quit fighting. And I’m not quitting now.”

The past couple of weeks have been bittersweet for Fulton. June 1 marked five years since the death of Fantastics tag partner Tommy Rogers (Tommy Couch) at the age of 54.

With their youthful good looks, charismatic promos and tremendous in-ring ability, The Fantastics blazed a trail from Jim Crockett Promotions in the Carolinas and Jerry Jarrett’s Memphis territory to Bill Watts’ Mid-South Wrestling and Universal Wrestling Federation, from Fritz Von Erich’s Dallas-based World Class Championship Wrestling to Tokyo, Japan, and Sydney, Australia.

The two formed one of the best tag teams of the 1980s, specifically when feuding with The Midnight Express and The Sheepherders. They were the proverbial “well-oiled machine” inside a wrestling ring, knowing each other’s next move and executing high-flying aerial maneuvers with deft precision.

What made the team so effective, says Fulton, was the fact that neither sought individual glory. The two were driven by mutual desire and passion.

Perfect 'babyface' team

“We never looked at each other as two singles guys. We always considered the team as the entity. It was never about Tommy Rogers. It was never about Bobby Fulton. That’s why I think we did so many tag-team high spots. It was all about the team.”

“The perfect babyface team” was how Jim Cornette, who managed against them on many occasions, aptly described his famous rivals. His Midnight Express’ bouts with The Fantastics were tag-team clinics and considered match of the year candidates, with their work in Crockett Promotions winning feud of the year honors in 1988.

“When Tommy and I were put together it was magical … we always thought about the team and not as individuals,” says Fulton. “Tommy Rogers was a super athlete; I thought that we made a great tag team. And to be remembered after all of these years, for some of the matches we had with different tag teams, it truly speaks volumes. We were two guys that lived a dream and were thankful. It is sad that it has been five years since Tommy has passed. We just never know the difference a day will bring.”

Fulton has been wrestling since he was 16, originally in Ohio before working for a number of different territories including Memphis, Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, Jim Crockett Promotions, WCW, Smoky Mountain Wrestling, and internationally, Stampede Wrestling and All Japan Pro Wrestling.

In recent years, Fulton has remained active around professional wrestling, promoting and occasionally still wrestling while making appearances at various wrestling conventions and signing events.

Reach Mike Mooneyham at bymikemooneyham@gmail.com, or follow him on Twitter at @ByMikeMooneyham and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MikeMooneyham. His latest book — “Final Bell” — is now available at https://evepostbooks.com and on Amazon.com