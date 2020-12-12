“Pat Patterson was more than the first Intercontinental champion and father of the Royal Rumble Match. He helped lay the foundation for WWE as we know it. His mentorship shaped careers, his creativity sparked innovation and his friendship lifted spirits.” — Vince McMahon

Perhaps no individual with the exception of Vince McMahon was more responsible for the success of World Wrestling Entertainment than Pat Patterson.

Patterson, the creative genius behind the Royal Rumble and an innovative style of booking that helped propel the then-World Wrestling Federation to lofty heights during the ‘80s and ‘90s, passed away Dec. 2 at the age of 79 due to liver failure.

The native of Canada was a trailblazer in the wrestling business and McMahon’s right-hand man for many years. And, with Ray Stevens, one of wrestling’s greatest tag teams in another era.

Patterson even played an on-camera role in WWE’s wildly popular Attitude Era two decades ago as one of “Mr. McMahon’s” hilarious “Stooges” with cohort Gerald “Jerry” Brisco, with Patterson pinning Brisco in 1999 to temporarily claim the hardcore title. The wrestling shtick would be reprised at a Raw Reunion show 19 years later when Patterson, at age 78, became the oldest person ever to win a title in WWE history when he defeated Drake Maverick backstage for the 24/7 championship.

But it was Pat Patterson’s creative genius, keen eye for talent and knack for laying out matches that earned him a coveted front-office position as McMahon’s top lieutenant during the early days of the WWF.

He would remain a trusted adviser for the rest of his life.

Patterson was also a polished singer who loved the old standards. The consummate life of the party, he received his share of standing ovations performing his rendition of the Frank Sinatra classic “My Way” at karaoke parties, after WWE live events and at Cauliflower Alley reunions.

And, like Sinatra, the words to the song truly rang true when he crooned that he did it “My Way.”

“Pat Patterson was a colossal character and human being in our profession,” Brisco said on the company website. “He had so much knowledge. Working with Pat was like working with an encyclopedia … The impact he’s had on World Wrestling Entertainment throughout its inception is so valuable. To me, he was the most wonderful person and the most giving person. Pat was one of those guys who just gave you everything that you ever asked for and more.”

‘Survived the business’

For Pat Patterson, wrestling was his life and the greatest thing that ever happened to him. It was a dream that he fearlessly followed.

“From where I come from, I had nothing, no family, no money, and I ended up (working) with Vince … to me, that was the biggest achievement of my life,” said Patterson, who grew up in extreme poverty, one of nine siblings living in a tiny two-bedroom apartment that lacked a shower or even hot water.

Born Pierre Clermont (he legally changed his name in 2009), Patterson began his wrestling career in his home province of Quebec in 1958 as “Pretty Boy” Pat Patterson, wearing a French beret, pink jacket, red lipstick and sunglasses.

As a teenager he had been thrown out of his home in Montreal after coming out to his parents, and eventually made it across the border to pursue a career in the macho world of wrestling. That he was gay was never a secret in the business and, if it was, it certainly ranked among the worst-kept.

Two years later Patterson would detail his journey at length in a 2016 autobiography titled “Accepted: How the First Gay Superstar Changed WWE,” a memoir written with Bertrand Hébert.

Coming out with a book, though, was something very personal and cathartic for the creative savant who left his native Montreal for the United States 50 years earlier, barely knowing a word of English but with dreams of making a name in the wrestling business.

It was a dream he accomplished, and then some.

The Blond Bombers

Patterson, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996, had remained a major figure behind the scenes since retiring from the ring in 1984 following an illustrious 26-year career. During that run he held an assortment of titles, including the infamous inaugural Intercontinental championship in 1979, which he allegedly won in a fictitious tournament in Rio de Janeiro.

But it was as part of a tag team with Ray “The Crippler” Stevens during the mid-‘60s that helped establish the young Quebecer as a bona fide star in the business. First as partners, and later as rivals, Patterson and Stevens drew sellout crowds at San Francisco’s Cow Palace as the team rose to prominence.

When “Pretty Pat” Patterson arrived in San Francisco in 1965, promoter Roy Shire suggested that he dye his hair and form a tag team with the platinum-locked Stevens. It was lightning in a bottle, two great performers on their way up, paired together in the right place at the right time.

No less than former NWA world champion Dory Funk Jr. called the “Blond Bombers” the greatest team of the ‘60s. “A great wrestler, he and Ray were second to none,” echoed 16-time world champion Ric Flair.

The combo would enjoy two reigns as NWA world tag-team champs out of San Francisco, and another title run in the AWA.

Equally great as a heel or babyface, Patterson was near flawless inside a ring.

“Whether I was the good guy or bad guy, I always worked best when I was the one leading the dance,” Patterson wrote in his memoir. “The magic of what we do in a wrestling ring follows the same principle as in a good movie when the hero is down. That desperation needs to register with the audience.”

Stevens, wrote Patterson, was a prodigy, a talent comparable to Shawn Michaels in a later generation. “He got it right, and got it right all the time

And it seemed like everything came to him naturally, that he never had to struggle to learn anything.”

Patterson ‘accepted’

Despite a far-from-imposing 5-8, 230-pound beer-belly physique, Stevens during his prime was regarded as one of the best workers in the business. He was already a star by the time the two began teaming, but he readily accepted Patterson as an equal, inside and outside the ring.

In his 2016 autobiography, Patterson wrote that during his wrestling career, he only told those close to him about his sexual orientation, but still, many knew about him and his longtime partner Louie Dondero, who passed away in 1998.

In the beginning Patterson had tried to conceal his sexuality, although some wrestlers, like fellow Montreal native Maurice “Mad Dog” Vachon, realized Patterson was gay and not only accepted his friend’s sexuality, but embraced Patterson and his companion.

“I never introduced Louie as my boyfriend,” Patterson wrote. “It was always ‘my friend Louie.’ I still can’t call him my boyfriend. Somehow that feels wrong. He will always be ‘my friend Louie.’ And to me that’s so much more than a boyfriend.”

Like Vachon, Stevens was a larger-than-life character who had been instrumental in Patterson’s development as an all-around talent.

Patterson noted that had Stevens objected to teaming up with a gay man, it most likely would have ended his run in the Bay Area, but joked that his late partner probably thought “teaming with a gay man meant all the more women for him.”

Whether it was teaming or battling one another in grudge matches throughout the territory, “People just loved seeing us in the ring together, no matter what we were doing,” said Patterson.

Patterson was a major draw everywhere he went; the fact that he was gay had little to do with his ability and performance in the ring. He learned to not only be himself, but to laugh at himself, exuding a confidence that would serve him well throughout his career.

Like Stevens, Patterson was a spectacular bump-taker and a superb storyteller. The two shared not only great wrestling matches, but great times on the road as well. Patterson’s tough-talking, bar-brawling mat partner passed away in 1996 at the age of 60.

Beloved by many

After winning the AWA tag-team championship with Stevens in 1978, Patterson moved on to WWE. Managed by The Grand Wizard (Ernie Roth), Patterson made an immediate impact and became the first Intercontinental champion in September 1979. In WWE lore, Patterson won the title in a tournament in Rio de Janeiro, holding the IC belt for 233 days.

Patterson’s most celebrated WWE rivalry was with Sgt. Slaughter, highlighted by a series of Boot Camp matches and a brutal Alley Fight at New York City’s Madison Square Garden that won Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s 1981 Match of the Year honors.

Shortly before his in-ring retirement in 1984, Patterson joined McMahon as a color commentator. Far from finished in the business, in 1988 Patterson came up with an idea that would lead to the creation of the Royal Rumble, which would become a yearly staple for WWE.

As talented as Patterson was inside a wrestling ring, perhaps his biggest contributions came during the second half of his career as an executive and creative consultant with WWE. Known as a master ring psychologist and one of the best big-match finish men in the business, Patterson had a knack for recognizing talent and putting them in a position to succeed.

Patterson’s importance to McMahon’s international juggernaut can’t be overstated. Neither can the role he played in the development of many of WWE’s most successful characters.

With a great sense of humor as well as a great mind for the business, blended in seamlessly with the WWE locker room, sharing his wisdom with anyone who had an ear to listen.

“Daniel Bryan here in the WWE may not even be here without Pat Patterson,” said former WWE world champion Bryan (Bryan Danielson). “One of the proudest moments of my career was actually Wrestlemania 31. I had fought back from a neck injury to come back. I won the Intercontinental championship in the opening match, and Pat brought the Intercontinental championship to the ring.”

Bryan also pointed to Patterson’s “genuine warmth.”

“Pat could make you feel like you were the most important person in the world. When he talked to you, when he joked with you – even though you’ve heard the joke a thousand times, it doesn’t matter … He’s not somebody who’s distracted or just talking to you. When he’s talking to you, he’s there. You go backstage, and everybody feels this connection to Pat. And that’s without us being a part of his generation. He wasn’t here every week for us like he was for previous generations. But that just goes to show what a special human being he was. Not just as a wrestler and an incredible performer. If you talk to anybody who knows about ‘70s wrestling and ‘60s wrestling, Pat Patterson was one of the premier wrestlers in the entire world.”

“Pat was a true visionary when it came to the psychology behind pro wrestling. He also evolved with an open mind as times and styles changed,” tweeted Matt Hardy.

“He had an infectious personality where you always wanted to be around him,” added Kurt Angle.

“I don’t have the words to properly convey the respect and admiration I have for Pat Patterson. Whatever I can offer, it’s simply not enough … Your contributions to our lives will forever be appreciated,” said Paul Heyman.

“Pat Patterson was the Yoda to my Luke. He taught me 90 percent of what I know about putting together a wrestling match,” said former WWE champion Chris Jericho. “He was a confidant, a mentor, a collaborator, a comedian, a singer and most importantly... a friend. I love you Pat ... this hockey puck is gonna miss you.”

“Pat was a very dear friend,” posted Jean Scott, widow of George Scott, a former wrestling star who helped create Wrestlemania with Vince McMahon. “He and Louie (Dondero) were like my brothers! I also loved Jim Barnett; he gave me away at my wedding to George Scott. Pat and Louie were there also. Love you Pat!”

‘Genius in our business’

Patterson’s glowing tributes come from some of the biggest movers and shakers in the industry. Many attribute their success to Patterson.

“Pat is one of the greatest mentors I’ve ever had in the world of sports entertainment,” wrote Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, whom Patterson helped secure a WWE contract. “He has been instrumental in some of the greatest story lines and matches in my entire career, and I am forever grateful for his guidance and knowledge.”

“Loss is incredibly difficult. Those we love are only truly gone if we stop caring. Pat Patterson lived life as it should be lived with passion, love and purpose. He helped so many and always entertained with a story or joke. He will live on in my life always. Love you Patrick,” tweeted John Cena.

Les Thatcher, a contemporary who broke into the business shortly after Patterson, called his friend’s passing “a gut punch” and yet another legend and icon who has “left the building.”

“We lived in the same rooming house on Westland Avenue in Boston, along with Alex Medina, Ronnie Dupree, Johnny Mann, Jimmy ‘Flash’ Thomas, Haystacks Muldoon, Terry Garvin and ‘Black Magic’ Don Kindred. The craziness that went on in that place is a whole book in itself. Pat and his life partner Louie also attended my wedding in 1961.”

Many considered Patterson a member of their extended family.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon was among those who paid tribute to Patterson, tweeting, “I’m deeply grateful to have grown up with WWE Hall of Famer, the first-ever Intercontinental champion, the father of the Royal Rumble and the first openly gay wrestler of his generation. Thank you for teaching me how to not take it all so seriously.”

“No words can describe what he gave to us. His body as an in-ring performer, his mind as a storyteller, and his spirit as a beloved member of our large WWE family. I will miss him for so many reasons,” tweeted WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

“I cannot express how crushed I feel right now with the loss of Pat Patterson. A true member of my family, mentor and dear friend. I love you Pat. God speed,” tweeted Shane McMahon, son of WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

“Pat was your friend for life, and he’d stick up for you,” said longtime colleague and friend Jerry Brisco.

Changing perception

Patterson had no greater friend in the wrestling business, however, than the owner of WWE, who wrote the foreword to his memoir.

“If not for the magnificent mind of Pat Patterson, I can honestly say the WWE would not be anywhere near where it is today,” declared Vince McMahon. “Pat Patterson will always have my undying respect and admiration.”

McMahon displayed his loyalty to Patterson during the early ‘90s when his trusted adviser was accused of sexual harassment by a ring announcer, a charge that was later dropped and one that Patterson vehemently denied. While Patterson voluntarily resigned to spare the company any potential embarrassment, McMahon stuck by his side, ordering an internal investigation by an outside agency that exonerated Patterson, who was immediately rehired.

Legendary manager Jim Cornette, who worked with Patterson for several years in the WWF, called the accusations “(BS).” “And the only reason, the only single reason, that Pat Patterson got caught up in that controversy was because he was the other gay guy. That’s it.”

“When fans say I’m a legend, it makes me feel so good, but I’ve learned you need to remain humble,” Patterson said in his memoir. “And if I was as bad as some people have said I was, I wouldn’t have been a part of WWE for as long as I have. I have made peace with it all. I love being around today’s talent. I love the atmosphere of a show and the life of a dressing room.”

Many of Patterson’s most ardent accusers would eventually recant.

WWE Hall of Famer Superstar Billy Graham addressed Patterson’s passing on his Facebook page, acknowledging that he had apologized to Patterson for making false statements in the past concerning his former partner.

“A brilliant mind for finishes and was a key behind the scenes figure for Vince for over two decades. Really too many stories to tell about this icon in pro wrestling,” Graham said of Patterson, with whom he shared the NWA world tag-team title in San Francisco in 1971.

“As most of you know I said some very harsh untruths about him on the old Phil Donahue show. Vince told me that he forgave me for those lies but Patterson would never. And Vince was correct.

“Proving the Scripture to be true which says, ‘It’s not what goes in a man’s mouth that defiles him, but what comes out.’ RIP Pat Patterson.”

It’s a testament to Patterson’s character that he succeeded in a homophobic world and an even more homophobic business as an openly gay athlete.

“I am gay, and because of that I became an easy target,” wrote Patterson. But in the end, he added, “Being gay didn’t really matter as far as my career was concerned. But it did, I think, change some people’s perception about what being gay meant.”

Patterson revealed in his 2016 memoir that he wanted to become a priest after serving as an altar boy for years, but was dissuaded from pursuing his dream after being told he was “too adventurous.”

In hindsight, that appraisal might have been putting it a tad mildly.

Patterson’s last appearance with WWE was the Royal Rumble in Houston this past January.

Patterson, who had lost considerable weight in recent months during his battle with cancer, had also suffered from memory issues and was moved into a Florida nursing home. He later was moved to a hospital after developing a clot on his liver, slipped into a coma, and died several days later.

A WWE statement released shortly after his passing succinctly summarized what Pat Patterson meant to the organization.

“His name will forever be revered in WWE lore.”

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin agreed.

“Pat Patterson is gone, but he’ll always be remembered. That dude lived one of the craziest, most fun, interesting and amazing lives anybody has ever lived. Bottom line.”

