The WWE women’s division continues to gain momentum at breakneck speed, with Becky Lynch leading the charge since turning heel three months ago at Summer Slam.
The trash-talking “Irish Lass Kicker” perhaps made her biggest statement last Monday night on Raw when she led a Smackdown invasion at the end of the show.
With her nose brutally busted open during the melee, Lynch smeared the blood across her face, looking like an Irish warrior ready for battle.
Lynch had earlier attacked archrival Ronda Rousey backstage, trapping her in an armbar submission before being pulled off by referees. And when Rousey later went to the ring to battle the blue brand contingent with one arm, Lynch took her out again by drilling her with multiple chair shots as fans cheered “one more time.”
Lynch and the rest of the Smackdown women ended the night by exiting through the crowd, leaving an angry and beaten Rousey in the ring.
The image of a bloody and battered Lynch, raising her arms in celebration with the fans chanting her name, was symbolic of the uphill battle the women of WWE have successfully waged over the past several years.
The fiery redhead from Dublin just might be the hottest commodity in WWE right now, and that includes the men’s division.
When she turned on “best friend” Charlotte Flair not long ago, it revitalized her career. Surging in popularity with her character change, Lynch has since been on a tear and has reached the heights that, until mere months ago, appeared unlikely.
As a babyface, Lynch had found herself mired in a long list of fan favorites. But as a take-no-prisoners heel and cult phenom, she has clearly broken out of the pack and gained a considerable and growing fan base. In reality, she is an organic babyface who has turned the tables on WWE Creative and whose popularity can’t be controlled.
Monday night just might have been her Austin 3:16 moment. And inadvertent as it might have been, the blood covering Lynch’s face was highly symbolic.
Living up to her nickname, Lynch played her role to a tee, no-selling the blood and carnage.
“Becky Lynch is the new Stone Cold … WWE you have a literal gold mine on your hands,” tweeted one fan.
“I think it became official tonight on Raw that Becky Lynch is the hottest act in WWE,” tweeted wrestler and trainer Lance Storm after watching her in action Monday night.
“I told you a long time ago Becky Lynch is hardcore,” declared hardcore icon Tommy Dreamer.
“Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey is the main event at Survivor Series no matter where WWE decides to put this match. Becky is the hottest thing going in the company today,” wrote wrestling writer Scott Fishman following Lynch’s Raw appearance.
Unfortunately, the next day, WWE announced that due to a “broken face” and severe concussion, Lynch would have to be pulled from Sunday night’s much-anticipated champion vs. champion match with Rousey at Survivor Series.
Although it was a temporary setback for Lynch and WWE, the company should run with Lynch when she returns to action.
“A broken face but a fighting spirit,” WWE tweeted of Lynch, who handed her title shot to Charlotte Flair on Tuesday night’s Smackdown.
“And when Becky Lynch does face Ronda Rousey, it will mean that much more,” amended Fishman.
Until she was pulled from the show, there was talk of Lynch and Rousey being in the main-event slot at Survivor Series.
“The WWE ladies close the go-home Raw for Survivor Series. … is this a first for the November Classic? asked WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross on social media. “What’s next, Wrestlemania?”
The unfortunate change in plans, though, could ultimately benefit Lynch. With the long-rumored showdown between Rousey and Flair tentatively scheduled as a Wrestlemania headliner next year, that plum spot may now be reserved for the red-hot Lynch.
WWE brass is rumored to already be drafting plans for not only a Lynch-Rousey match at Wrestlemania 35 at MetLife Stadium next April, but for a main event between the two.
“Becky Lynch is going to end up being this generation’s top star,” predicted one fan. “With Roman (Reigns) gone, someone needed to pick up the ball; she has and is sprinting untouched toward the end zone.”
While Lynch is sidelined, don’t expect the trash-talking between her and Rousey to subside.
“I’m really sorry to hear The Millennial Man will not be showing up for her legally arranged (butt) whooping on Nov. 18 at the Staples Center,” Rousey wrote in an Instagram post.
Responded Lynch: “When I got my face broke I got up, owned you, then showed up the next day looking to fight some more.
“When you got your face broke you hid for a year under your blankie. Your mind is as weak as your jaw, and I’m going to move heaven and earth to come destroy them both,” referencing when Rousey covered her face with a pillow after returning from her UFC fight with Holly Holm in 2015.
New action hero
Just how big is Becky Lynch?
Lynch, whom on-screen Smackdown general manager Paige declared “the baddest woman on the planet,” has made many fans turn on the popular “Rowdy Ronda” in an unexpected reversal of roles.
Sometimes, though, the most successful storylines are ones which take a sharp detour. And sometimes stars are born.
“She has tapped into real emotion and touched the audience. She’s put everyone on notice,” opined mat pundit Joe Dobrowski. “Her rise was fueled by perceived company neglect as well which gives Becky an antihero status and edge. I’m glad that Becky is still able to embrace the fans. I still don’t think WWE intended this to happen.”
“Becky ‘The Man’ Lynch has got both strong heel heat and massive fan support, much in the same vein that ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin did,” wrote sports and media agent and longtime wrestling fan Greg Tingle, who tabs Lynch as a sure-fire future WWE Hall of Famer. “She’s so heelish she gets support from the hardcores and she shows up the vast majority of the men’s heel roster also. She doesn’t generally do things that destroy her heel demeanor.”
One thing is sure. The crowds love her.
It’s a journey the 31-year-old Lynch has taken with fellow “Horsewomen” Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Bayley.
Since retiring the divas championship at Wrestlemania in 2016 and ushering in a new era, rebranding the women as legitimate superstars, the ladies have become some of the world’s most exciting performers and have never looked back.
Lynch, who won the Smackdown title by defeating Charlotte Flair two months ago at Hell in a Cell, put the women’s locker room on notice that she will never be second best again. She now finds herself leading the charge as one of the few legitimate threats to Rousey.
Wrote one WWE fan: “Becky said her goal was to make women’s wrestling the coolest thing on TV and she just accomplished it tonight.”
There’s little doubt that WWE should keep its foot on the gas with the company’s new hottest star.
Remembering Stan Lee
A number of past and present mat superstars commemorated Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee, who passed away last week at the age of 95.
But one of the more heartfelt tributes came from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who praised the comic book icon and creator of such heroes as Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk, Iron Man and the X-Men.
“We lost a good one,” Johnson posted on social media. “What a man and what a life.”
Johnson shared his own experience with Lee, including the advice that Lee gave to him as a young man, and how it carried him through his career.
“When I first broke into Hollywood, years ago he was so warm and welcoming to me. I’ll never forget it,” he wrote. “He gave me very sage advice on navigating a career that I’ll always carry. What a life he’s lived and how awesome that his imagination and universe creation impacted generations around the world. And for generations to come. Rest in love, my friend.”
Mick Foley was also among those paying tribute.
“RIP Stan Lee, part of my life since my 10-year monthly Hulk subscription started in 1973. I loved talking to him at Comic Cons — Stan was a wrestling fan — and will always look forward to my children shouting out his Marvel movie cameos.”
Jerry “The King” Lawler appropriately stated: “RIP Stan Lee … you were MARVELous!”
