WWE turns Becky Lynch heel. Fail.
WWE turns Charlotte Flair heel. Fail.
One might surmise that the company would have figured out by now that its heel turns are backfiring. The women’s division just might be the best thing going, at least in terms of rapid momentum, but much of the success has come in spite of what the creative department has laid out.
The majority of fans sided with Lynch when she turned heel on Flair three months ago. And when Flair turned heel on Ronda Rousey last weekend at Survivor Series, fans instead cheered Flair at the expense of Rousey, whom the company has built its women’s division around.
Those certainly weren’t the intended results of WWE’s creative planners. But neither were the largely negative reactions to Batista and Roman Reigns during their last mega-pushes, or the obligatory boos for John Cena during most of his run. This is a new generation of fans, and they will decide for whom they choose to cheer and jeer.
WWE must be careful how they present Rousey, though, since she is the bread and butter of the division and must be protected. With Lynch’s popularity going through the roof, speculation is that the two are headed for a Wrestlemania showdown next year. But after Flair’s brutal bout with Rousey last weekend at Survivors Series, there’s no way she should be exempt from potentially the biggest women’s match in WWE history.
The match between the two was their first, and it didn’t fail to deliver. It was a bout initially reserved for next April’s Wrestlemania at MetLife Stadium, but an injury to Lynch forced WWE to replace her with Flair. Believable and bloody, it was arguably the women’s match of the year, and proved without a doubt that Flair and Rousey have a big-time program in the making.
While Rousey is the biggest crossover star in the history of the women’s division and WWE has captured lightning in a bottle with Lynch, Charlotte Flair has been the undisputed leader of the women’s revolution, boasting more critically acclaimed matches than any woman over the past three years. Her match last weekend with Rousey was physical, dramatic and compelling, and proved worthy of the big stage.
And the former UFC champ has proved beyond all doubts that she is a natural in the pro wrestling arena and has exceeded even the highest expectations from those in the business. Fans chanting “Thank you Charlotte” (after she repeatedly whacked Rousey with a kendo stick and assaulted her with a chair) and “Becky” following Sunday night’s match in Los Angeles were more a testament to Flair and Lynch’s popularity than an indictment of Rousey, who was bloodied and booed when she exited the ring with welts covering her body.
It proves that the fans are emotionally invested in what they’re watching and, after all, that should be the ultimate goal.
Fan response to the ladies continues to grow, and with good reason.
“They continue to raise the bar. RR is amazing, Charlotte is definitely a chip off the old block and they are finally letting Becky show what she can do,” wrote Tom Sowell of St. Stephen.
“They’re definitely on par or better than their male counterparts,” noted John Dupont of Baton Rouge, La.
“You look at Ronda, Becky, Charlotte, and I will throw Ruby Riott in there, they know their characters inside and out and they are getting the opportunity to show the world,” added Pete Griffin of Spring Hill, Tenn.
“Loving the women’s movement,” posted Terri Lynn Mace of Franklin, N.C. “Was talking to a local wrestling coach and he said they’ve had an increase in girls interested and joining the wrestling teams. Can’t wait to see what is next.”
“Congrats WWE for making women’s wrestling hottest thing in WWE! Who’s headlining Wrestlemania?” tweeted mat great Chris Jericho.
The women’s division is as hot as it has ever been. Whether Vince McMahon and company decide to go with Lynch vs. Rousey, Flair vs. Rousey, or a triple threat match with Lynch vs. Flair vs. Rousey at Wrestlemania 35, it is highly likely that the “granddaddy of them all” will be a milestone event featuring the first time in the marquee event’s history that women will headline.
And it won’t be merely to put a spotlight on WWE as a trend-setting company. It will be because the women deserved it.
WWE returning
Speaking of women, two of the best will do battle when WWE returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Jan. 7 with a Smackdown show.
Charlotte Flair will lock horns with friend-turned-rival Becky Lynch in one of the featured matches.
Samoa Joe will challenge WWE champion Daniel Bryan, and AJ Styles will lock horns with The Miz in other headline bouts. Others on the bill include Shinsuke Nakamura, New Day, Naomi, The Usos, Carmella, Rusev, Asuka and Lana.
Favorite catchphrase?
Any well-rounded wrestling character must possess a number of special qualities that get him, or her, over with their audience.
One of the most important elements is a particular catchphrase that grabs the fans’ attention.
Some popular catchphrases can just contain a couple of words, or can be much longer.
Regardless of whether it's coming from a heel or babyface, a great catchphrase should include a good delivery with impactful content.
What’s your favorite catchphrase or saying? Maybe it’s one from the old days, or perhaps it’s one that is popular among the current generation. Let me know at bymikemooneyham@gmail.com and send along a brief explanation as to why you like it. Some of those submissions might be published in a future column.
