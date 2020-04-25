Joe Pedicino leaves legacy of Saturday night wrestling memories

Aptly and affectionately known as “The Round Mound of Sound,” Joe Pedicino may not have been the most well-known broadcaster in pro wrestling annals, but he certainly was one of the most influential.

A born salesman, Pedicino in 1986 launched “Superstars of Wrestling,” a Saturday night wrestling block of syndicated shows from around the country, on Atlanta television. A seven-hour marathon that ran from 8 p.m. Saturday into the wee hours on Sunday, the show garnered strong ratings and became an instant success.

Along with TBS’s 6:05 Saturday evening staple, it was a wrestling fan’s dream.

“When he developed the seven-hour ‘Superstars of Wrestling’ extravaganza on WATL in Atlanta, I saw one of the earliest shows,” recalled veteran broadcast journalist and TV historian Steve Beverly. “It was like a great big drop-in, drop-out party on Saturday nights. Instead of Everyman, Joe was Everyfan.”

A year later Pedicino would create and produce a syndicated highlight show, “Pro Wrestling This Week,” that he hosted with legendary announcer Gordon Solie. The two would discuss current news from the NWA, AWA, WWF and various regional promotions.

The popular magazine-style program, which aired for several years, was syndicated in some of the nation’s largest markets, including New York and Los Angeles, featuring clips of select matches with Pedicino doing news rundowns from around the wrestling world.

The idea of a single show featuring eight hours of pro wrestling culled from various territories and international promotions was revolutionary. It was a unique format that had never been done before, and it caught on like wildfire, bringing fans together from across the country.

“Joe was a real innovator because he understood packaging shows,” explained Beverly. ‘“Pro Wrestling This Week’ was one of the most creative series during the metamorphosis of the wrestling business in the late 1980s. When you watched ‘PWTW,’ you were watching ‘Entertainment Tonight’ meets wrestling. To bring in Gordon Solie for those first two years also gave the show credibility.”

Viewers were introduced to wrestlers and promotions they had only read about or had never heard of before. Personalities such as Paul Heyman (then known as Paul E. Dangerously) appeared in the studio regularly.

“You could tell if you traveled to Atlanta just how big this was becoming, because all over town people were talking about the different promotions that were on television,” Heyman told SLAM Wrestling in a 2011 interview. “As much as Atlanta being the home of WCW, then the NWA, it cemented it as a wrestling capital. I think Joe Pedicino’s wrestling block on WATL was as impactful.”

“The first real person in professional wrestling who refused to insult the intelligence of wrestling fans throughout the country in that ‘their territory’ was the only one,” a former viewer recalled of Pedicino.

While conducting a contest for a female host of “Superstars of Wrestling,” Pedicino, a member of the sales team at WATL, met Boni Blackstone, who he would marry a year later.

The beefy broadcaster and the blonde beauty, 16 years his junior, initially appeared to be an unusual combination to those on the outside. But Pedicino would soon discover that the former model with the big hair and sharp Southern drawl was a force to be reckoned with.

“I needed a co-host, somebody to play off. I wanted it to be a woman, but not a woman wrestler,” Pedicino told SLAM Wrestling. “So we came up with the idea to have an on-air contest to find a co-host. I figured we’d probably get a dozen or so entries. But we actually got over 200!”

Each entrant did two on-air segments with Pedicino for one hour, with a seven-person committee tasked to choose a winner out of the final 70 contestants. Blackstone’s professionalism and camera presence stood out above the others.

“Boni was a blonde bombshell with an attitude you wouldn’t believe and she was very knowlegable about wrestling,” Pedicino would later recall. “Trust me, she did not have red light fever. In between the first and second take, I had to tell her, ‘Let me talk a little!’ Turns out, my producers all picked her to be the new co-host, but I didn’t think it was a good fit. She had a know-it-all attitude and I didn’t think we had a chance. They assured me, though, that we’d be great together.”

They were that and much more. Boni became the great love of his life, and the two would form an inseparable team until Pedicino’s death on Easter Day. The affable broadcaster and businessman, who had been in declining health since suffering a stroke last June, was 70 years old.

‘Amazing man’

Pedicino, a native of New York City who moved with his family to Atlanta at the age of 3, began working in radio at age 14, attended Georgia State University, and later graduated from the RAB School at University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton Business School.

He joined the sales staff at Atlanta-based WATL TV36 in 1985.

Veteran wrestling journalist and longtime Pro Wrestling Illustrated editor Bill Apter, who had his own segment on “Pro Wrestling This Week,” lamented the loss of his friend and former associate.

“He was a pioneer in the wrestling and radio business,” said Apter. “He was an amazing man both personally and professionally. If I ever needed something from Joe, it was mine for the asking. And if he ever needed me for anything, it was his for the asking.”

“He was a businessman, but he also had a great fun side to him that I will never forget,” he added.

Pedicino, who with Blackstone owned the FM country station 92.5 The Bear in Atlanta, was well known throughout the region for his wrestling shows.

“PWTW was the closest thing we had back in the day to an ESPN for pro wrestling,” tweeted one fan. “To old- school fans, Joe Pedicino is a hero,” posted another.

Best friends Scott Hudson and Steven Prazak both credited Pedicino with giving them their start as wrestling broadcasters when Pedicino began promoting events for a north Georgia outfit in the late ‘80s.

“Of all the crowns he wore, and there were many, he was a mentor,” Hudson reminisced in a Facebook post. “In 1989, he saw something in my best friend Steven and me that we did not even see in ourselves and dropped us down in the wrestling business to make our childhood dreams come true. My shoot career and wrestling pulled me from some very dark places and quite literally saved my life. I will forever owe a part of whoever I become to Joe. Thank you, my friend. It was and continues to be a fun ride thanks to you. I’ll miss you.”

“What this man did for TV wrestling in Atlanta and north Georgia was nothing short of astounding, even managing to get a seven-hour-long wrestling block of shows from all over the country airing every Saturday night on a major Atlanta TV station,” posted Prazak. “And that’s just for starters. He saw fit to hire a couple of goofy know-it-all wrestling fans back in 1990 to his great peril, to which both Scott and myself have remained eternally grateful. My heart breaks for Boni, his missus of many years. But I toast to a good life and wish power and strength to Boni and to Joe’s son Vince.”

Wrestling entrepreneur

Pedicino, who had done announcing work for Jim Crockett Promotions, went to work for World Championship Wrestling in 1989.

“Many people wonder why Joe only lasted one year with TBS during the first year Turner owned World Championship Wrestling. Joe was largely politicked out of the company,” said Beverly, who also worked at the time on WCW’s hotline staff. “A number of the wrestlers viewed him as this Atlanta TV guy outsider who took their product and became a national figure with ‘Pro Wrestling This Week.’ Some of them didn't like that. The Turner people never could figure out how to use him on the air. As happens in many walks of the business world, TBS was just not a good fit for Joe.”

For nearly a year, said Beverly, Pedicino and fellow WCW personality Lance Russell flew to wherever WCW had a Saturday night show and called the card live on WCW’s hotline.

“The wrestlers would largely work the same matches in Cleveland that they did in Greenville,” said Beverly. “One night in Detroit, Joe and Lance became a bit bored calling the same bout they had seen in about three cities. So, in the last two matches, they did their own finishes that bore no resemblance to what was going on in the ring. Their call was a lot more exciting and often was far more creative than the actual ending. They decided to do the same thing every week. I’m not sure if the Turner or WCW people ever knew it because they only looked at the revenue sheets. They never listened to the hotline.”

Pedicino launched a new phase of his wrestling journey in 1991 when he became booker and silent co-owner of the Dallas-based Global Wrestling Federation, a group that gained early notoriety for signing a deal with ESPN.

The company, which ran shows out of the old Dallas Sportatorium (then called the GlobalDome), also served as a springboard for a number of future stars in the business including Sean Waltman, Booker T and Stevie Ray, Marcus “Buff” Bagwell, Jerry Lynn and others.

“Nobody would have ever known who I was without the help that I got from Joe Pedicino,” said Waltman, whose Lightning Kid character would eventually morph into 1-2-3 Kid, X-Pac and Syxx on the big stage.

Pedicino also was responsible for giving a young Del Wilkes the gimmick of The Patriot while he was in Global.

“Without Joe and Boni Blackstone, The Patriot as I knew it would have never existed. Forever grateful!” Wilkes wrote on Facebook.

With underwhelming ratings and the loss of major money backers, Pedicino sold his stakes in the short-lived promotion in 1992, leaving before it folded. He moved on to a number of various ventures after leaving the wrestling business, including serving as a consultant for several major media companies and starting a successful publishing company.

Before she left the business, Blackstone picked up a gig in the WWF after impressing Vince McMahon with her audition. She spent several months as a backstage interviewer and on-air personality before accepting her final wrestling-related position as part of a Ladies Professional Wrestling Association announce team with Jim Cornette, Sgt. Slaughter and Ken Resnick.

Blackstone, who had worked as an announcer and interviewer in GWF, retired full-time from wrestling in 1995, and eventually followed her husband into the radio industry. They produced and co-hosted WTLK TV-14 infomercial “Shoppers’ Showcase” and, in 2000, began hosting “Pro Wrestling This Week” on Fox Sports Radio.

Jon Horton, who as Craig Johnson served as an announcer during the first year of the GWF, reflected on his memories of Pedicino on a Facebook post.

“We had big dreams, we had some fantastic ideas and we took a lot of chances in creating a wrestling show that is still modeled in many ways today. From the locker room shots, to acknowledging other promotions, to making the fans part of the presentation, his touch was a part of all of that.

“I found out about his passing on a five-mile walk today. I thought it appropriate as we traveled quite the road together. When Boni talked with me today, she mentioned that he passed at home on Easter Sunday. I said, just like he should have. Joe booked the finish, to be one step closer to his Lord and around the one he loved.

“Wrestling would not be the same if it weren’t for Joe Pedicino.

“I would not be the same if it weren’t for Joe Pedicino.”

“The most important thing about Joe is he was a friend to everyone, not just to people who could help him,” said Beverly. “That’s the antithesis of many who were in wrestling 30 years ago. When he and his wife Boni welcomed you into their home, they weren’t just that wrestling couple. They treated you as if you were family. Most people didn’t know that Joe was a first-class salesman and broadcast executive. He just happened to be a huge wrestling enthusiast.”

For years Joe Pedicino and Boni Blackstone were rightfully hailed as local celebrities in Atlanta.

Eschewing the celebrity attention, though, they proudly embraced another description.

“Wrestling fans who got lucky.”

