Jay Lethal, 'The Franchise' for Ring of Honor wrestling, still on the rise at age 35

Some of the greatest performers in the wrestling business have come through the ranks of Ring of Honor and held that company’s top title.

Former champs the likes of Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe have all laid claim to the prestigious ROH championship over the promotion’s 18-year history.

But Jay Lethal, aptly known as “The Franchise,” just might be the greatest of all.

Lethal, who made his debut with Ring of Honor as a teenager in 2003, is the only wrestler to have held the ROH world championship and ROH world television title simultaneously, as well as the only man to have won all three singles titles in ROH (including the Pure title, which was merged with the world title).

There’s a reason Lethal is recognized as the face of the company.

The Ring of Honor sensation boasts a sparkling résumé. Lethal held the company’s world championship for 427 days and the television championship even longer, a title reign that lasted 567 days.

During his last run as the Ring of Honor world champion, Lethal made history by surpassing Samoa Joe’s record of 645 days for having the most combined days as champion.

And Lethal is just getting warmed up.

Come a long way

It’s been amazing journey for the New Jersey native.

Only 35, Lethal, whose real name is Jamar Shipman, has spent half of his life inside a wrestling ring, breaking into the business at the age of 17. Two years later, he found himself on the Ring of Honor roster, which he has been a part of for 13 years, with an impressive TNA stint sandwiched in between.

Sometimes the affable Lethal says he has to pinch himself to believe not only how far he’s come, but how quickly the time has passed.

“The phrase ‘time flies’ is an understatement,” says Lethal. “This stuff just flies by, and you’ve got to enjoy it and take your time while it’s happening. It’s unreal. I think that once I’m retired and sitting in a rocking chair somewhere, I’ll be able to fully grasp all I’ve been able to do.”

At the rate Lethal has been going, that could take quite a long time.

“At a very young age, I’ve gotten to be in the locker room with guys considered to be legends,” says Lethal, who left college in 2003 when he was offered a chance to wrestle in Ring of Honor. “I’ve gotten to be the face of a company that’s known around the world for its wrestling. I was a double champion. I was the world champion and the television champion at the same time. That was unprecedented in wrestling. Shortly after, WWE would do the same exact storyline with one of the best wrestlers out there, Seth Rollins, but it was amazing to get to do it first.”

“It just seems like yesterday I was running from my eighth-period class to the train station just to make it to (wrestling school) practice on time,” says the first-generation superstar.

Lethal started training when he was 15 and won a Tough Enough-style contest sponsored by the local Jersey All Pro Wrestling promotion where he began wrestling in 2001. He became a dominant member of the JAPW roster by 2005 after winning the promotion’s lightweight championship and the JAPW TV title within the space of two years.

Lethal’s track record since then has been nothing short of amazing.

He’s wrestled all over the world, held titles in nearly every promotion he’s worked for and, last but not least, is a tremendous in-ring worker.

He’s also the first African-American world champion Ring of Honor has ever crowned.

Pure tournament

Lethal’s latest challenge was Ring of Honor’s Pure tournament to crown its first Pure champion in more than a decade, with participants including Jonathan Gresham (Lethal’s ROH world tag-team co-champion), Matt Sydal, Kenny King, Dalton Castle, David Finlay, Tracy Williams, Josh Woods, PJ Black, Delirious, Rocky Romero and others.

The Pure title was created in 2004, with AJ Styles defeating CM Punk in a tournament final to become the first Pure champion. The title subsequently was held by stars such as Samoa Joe and Nigel McGuinness. In August 2006, then-ROH world champ Bryan Danielson (aka Daniel Bryan) defeated McGuinness to unify the titles.

It was announced earlier this year that the Pure title was being resurrected. A tournament to crown a new champion had been scheduled to begin in March but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament was finally held last month in ROH’s home base of Baltimore. No fans were present for the tapings.

The tournament will begin airing on “Ring of Honor Wrestling” the weekend of Sept. 12 and will play out over eight weeks.

Lethal is no stranger to the Pure title; remarkably he held the championship at the tender age of 19, and his reign lasted for 310 days.

He was one of the youngest champions ever, yet he felt like his skills and short time in the business didn’t exactly warrant a lofty title run, and that he had perhaps slipped through the cracks. It was the perfect environment for learning his craft, though, and his exposure to experienced pros proved invaluable.

“At that time I had only been wrestling for about three years. I can’t take all the credit though. It can be attributed to the fact that at a very young age, when I really didn’t know too much about wrestling and I was perfect to be molded, I got to share the locker room with guys that are considered to be legends now, guys like Samoa Joe, CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. They’d also bring in legends like Ricky Steamboat, who was briefly a part of Ring of Honor.

"Winning the belt that soon, and for a company that’s known around the world for its wrestling, where athletes get to prove that they’re athletes, was a big deal at the age of 19. I’d like to think that I was in the right place at the right time, and that I got lucky. It was definitely a learning experience for me.”

Now, years later, Lethal has profound appreciation for that time in his career.

“I really dig the Pure title,” says Lethal. "I’m the only person presently on the roster who has ever held it. That’s a cool thing I get to hold over the guys’ heads as well,” he says with a laugh. “I’ve had it before!”

Strict rules

In the Pure tournament, there are three judges for each match, and time-limit draws go to a judge’s decision. ROH director of operations Gary Juster, who served as a judge for the famous NWA world title match between Ric Flair and Sting on the first “Clash of the Champions” broadcast in 1988, served as one of the judges.

The fact that the tournament stresses strict adherence to the rules, a rarity in today’s product, held a special appeal for Lethal.

“This is a tournament about pure wrestling,” says Lethal. “One of the cool things about this Pure championship is that there are some rules that you have to adhere to.”

Closed-fist punches to the face are not permitted; only open-handed slaps or chops to the face are allowed. Punches to other parts of the body are permitted, excluding low blows.

“Mostly in wrestling there’s always been a closed fist not allowed rule, but lately that has been a little lax,” notes Lethal. “With the Pure title, it’s strictly enforced. In fact, if you use a closed fist once, it’s a warning. If you use it again, you’re instantly disqualified and the match is over.”

Each wrestler has three rope breaks to stop submission holds and pinfalls. After a wrestler exhausts his rope breaks, submission and pin attempts on or under the ropes by his opponent are legal.

"Professional wrestlers, and companies as well, are always thinking about presenting something new and exciting to catch on for the fans," says Lethal. "And this really presents a chance for some new and exciting ideas, things you’ve never seen before, in wrestling. I love it.”

As in standard ROH matches, there will be a 20-count when a wrestler is on the floor.

“If I had my way I’d probably shorten that,” adds Lethal.

No spoilers

Although the tapings have been completed, Lethal was careful not to reveal what transpired.

“I’m trying so hard to not give away these spoilers,” he says. "There were no fans in attendance, which is perfect because if it gets out, there’s a mole in the locker room or a blabbermouth,” he laughs. “But you know there’s no secrets in wrestling. I think it’s just a matter of time before the results of this tournament get out there.”

The tournament marked the first time that most of the ROH performers had been in the ring in nearly six months because of the pandemic.

“A lot of us haven’t been in the ring since February,” says Lethal. “I had a little bit of an advantage because I have a wrestling school here in Tampa. But a large percentage of the guys hadn’t been in the ring since February. It felt amazing. Everyone was so excited.”

The promotion followed stringent medical and administrative protocols instituted by the Maryland State Athletic Commission.

Lethal says ROH chief operating officer Joe Koff offered the talent a pass to stay home and stay safe.

“The owner of our company, Joe Koff, is a great guy. He knew that some of these companies were having empty arena matches, but they weren’t his cup of tea. He said he’d rather be safe than sorry, and didn’t want to put his wrestlers at these airports and in these hotels right now with the COVID-19 going on.”

“No one’s pay was cut or stopped. It was unreal,” adds Lethal. “I really believe the only reason we had these tapings is because he felt the pressure from us. We all wanted to do something. We weren’t happy with staying home, so I think he caved in finally and allowed us to do these tapings.

“There were a few rules and guidelines we had to follow because the commission was there, but it went on without a hitch. We were all just so happy to be in the ring. We’re wrestlers. If you tell us we can’t wrestle, it’s like telling us we can’t breathe. We can’t live. So we were all happy to be living and breathing.”

It also was eight weeks’ worth of television crammed into two days.

“And with all the guidelines it was outrageous because there was something like an hour and some change in between each match so that the canvas could be changed and the arena could be cleaned. It was two very, very long days. But we were able to do it.”

Lethal says the proceedings couldn’t have gone better.

“I wish I could relive it like Groundhog Day. I loved every second of it. Although the days were a little long, everyone from top to bottom had fantastic matches. Everyone was excited to be back. The feel of the building was unreal. You can hear every slap and the wrestlers talking trash to one another. I can’t wait to do it again.”

Lethal credits the fans with helping ROH and the other companies stay afloat during the pandemic.

“The fans have been great. They’ve stuck with us through this time. I do believe there’s been this thing in wrestling where we’ve tried to convince fans that they’re not a part of the show, that they don’t really matter, that we’re entertaining them, and that it would go on with or without them.

"I think now, while they haven’t thrown it in our faces yet, it’s more evident than ever that they really are a big part of the shows. Even after realizing that, they’re still sticking with wrestling, they’re still watching it, whether it’s Ring of Honor, WWE, Impact or all the other smaller companies around the world. I’d just like to send my thank you out to them. Not so much saying thank you for watching Ring of Honor, because of course I’m thankful for that, but thank you for sticking with wrestling in general.”

Childhood dream

One of the biggest highlights of Lethal’s career came in 2010 when, at the age of 25, he had the opportunity to impersonate his wrestling idol, Ric Flair, on an episode of TNA Impact. His hilarious, dead-on impression was not only a hit with fans, but with Flair himself.

“He did a better Ric Flair than Ric Flair,” the Nature Boy would later joke.

“The scariest part of that is that none of it was written,” recalls Lethal. “That was what was terrifying to me because Vince Russo had come to me and said, ‘I’m going to have you guys do some stuff, but Ric Flair won’t let us write anything for him. He won’t let us write his promos or anything, so you’re going to have to go to Ric Flair and ask him what he wants to do.’ I was like, OK, so I went to Ric Flair and asked him. As if it was a movie and this was a closing line, he says to me, ‘I don’t talk about my wrestling promos. I’ll see you in the ring.’ And he pats me on the shoulder and walks off. It was like out of a movie!”

Being a lifelong fan who studied Flair’s mannerisms and interviews obviously impressed Flair.

“There were a lot of people who thought I was just moving my lips to an audio track of Flair talking,” says Lethal. “I had such a great time. I loved every second of it. And I know he did because whenever he’d go to one of our house shows or something, he’d show up with someone and I’d hear him from the other side of the building yelling my name so that I would come and do the impression for whoever he brought to the building.”

The fact that it was all off the cuff seemed to take the 16-time world champion by surprise.

“I had to first hear what he was going to say live out there and then react to it. That’s what really caught him off guard,” says Lethal.

What Flair probably didn’t realize at the time was that Lethal had plenty of practice.

“I studied Ric Flair without realizing that I was studying Ric Flair,” explains Lethal. “No matter what he was doing, I couldn’t take my eyes off the screen. I don’t even believe that it was something where I sought out all of his stuff. It was just that I had to do it because he just had me hooked. Every promo he talked about, his work in the ring, the way he would make that babyface look like they were the incredible Hulk, no matter who it was. He really made them. The older I got and the more wrestling experience I got, the more I could see even deeper into what he was doing. So, yes, at a very young age I was studying Ric Flair without realizing that I was studying Ric Flair.”

It was a dream come true for Lethal, who remembered sitting with his brothers on his mom’s couch in New Jersey years earlier, watching Flair headline pay-per-views.

“It let me live out a childhood dream,” says Lethal. “It was incredible.

Lethal played the role so flawlessly that another childhood dream would soon be realized. Not only would he get the chance to wrestle his idol, but he would defeat him with Flair’s signature figure-four leglock, a finish endorsed by Flair.

“No way would I have ever imagined that. No way.”

A few years earlier, his locker-room impression of another childhood idol, Randy Savage, spilled over into his on-screen character. Dressed in full “Macho Man” attire as “Black Machismo,” Lethal imitated Savage’s trademark catchphrase “Oh Yeah!” and used many of Savage’s in-ring maneuvers and mannerisms, most notably his finisher, the diving elbow drop. The entertaining alter-ego had about a three-year run.

“The Black Machismo character really put me on the map,” says Lethal. “It opened some people’s eyes, and then the Ric Flair thing really put it over the top. I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

And Savage, who passed away in 2011, loved the character. “He told me he was flattered and thought it was cool that I idolized him. I got the big thumbs-up from him.”

Milestone moment

“The favorite moment I’ve ever had in professional wrestling is when I won the Ring of Honor world championship in New York City on June 19, 2015,” says Lethal, son of a carpenter and stay-at-home mom. “My parents were there. My mom wouldn’t go to my first match because she thought I would get hurt, but she went to every one after that.”

His dad, he says, was there from the very start, and would even take off work or leave early just to drive him to matches all over the East Coast early in his career.

“He saw me from my very first practice,” says Lethal, one of six children. “He would just sit in the back and record. So he’s seen me at my very worst. He was there for my first appearance in Ring of Honor where I got destroyed by Homicide in a dark match in the Murphy Rec Center (in Philadelphia), which he begged me not to go back to because it was so hot. To come full circle now, and my dad has watched so many Ring of Honor world champions get crowned, and I’m sure he waited for his moment for his son to share that experiences, and he got to. And them being there.”

It also was validation and recognition from a company that saw Lethal as a cornerstone of the promotion.

“Not only did I have the praise from the office to give me the opportunity to be the world champion and the face of the company, it’s that promotion at any job you’ve been trying to get, it’s that corner office. They had so much respect and appreciation for what I bring to the table, and you put that side by side with the fact that my parents have seen that entire journey, and now their son is in the ring and he’s got the world title. That was the greatest moment, not only of my wrestling career, but the greatest moment of my life.”

Amazing ride

If his career ended tomorrow, Lethal would have no regrets. He says he could have never imagined accomplishing what he already has in his chosen profession.

“I’ve talked to my dad about that a lot. He used to ask me if I felt I had made it.”

His father would then proudly point out what his son had accomplished. He had an action figure. He purchased a home with the money he made in wrestling. People all around the world knew him.

The answer was obvious.

“Yeah, I do. I really do feel like I’ve made it,” says Lethal. “I wouldn’t feel like it there was just something that I didn’t get to do. I feel so accomplished. I’ve got an action figure. I’ve worked with legends. I can travel around the world, and people would love to take a picture with me or just to meet me and shake my hand. I’d like to think, and I know for a fact, especially after talking with my dad, we have determined that I have made it. If I couldn’t wrestle tomorrow, I would be extremely happy and so proud of the ride that I’ve had.”

On the flip side, says Lethal, a run with WWE would be nice, although he would be perfectly content with finishing out his career in Ring of Honor.

“I will say that it would be cool, if at some point, I got to work with or for in some capacity the company that helped shape my love for professional wrestling. And that happened to be at the time the WWF, which is now WWE. If it didn’t happen, I wouldn’t feel slighted or bad. I would still feel great that I’ve had this amazing ride.”

Taking his time

Lethal eats, sleeps and breathes professional wrestling. There’s no timetable, he says, on how long he wants to work in the business.

But he doesn’t relish the thought of the day pro wrestling is in his rear-view mirror.

“In this business some people have trouble stepping away. I’m asked plenty of times, a lot from my family, how long can you do this. The crazy and scary part is not only have I never thought I would do anything else, it’s all I ever wanted to do.

"Even at a very young age, every book and school report was about wrestling. I also can’t think of a time when I’m not doing something with wrestling. Maybe that means when the time is right I’ll step away from the ring, but I’ll still be in wrestling in some capacity. But as far as stepping away from in-ring action, it terrifies me.”

Although Lethal has now been wrestling for two decades, he hasn’t stopped learning. And he hasn’t stopped reflecting on just how far he’s come.

“I’d like to describe my wrestling career as someone who won the lottery or, even better, (the character) Charlie from the Chocolate Factory. I am Charlie. I won the golden ticket to get into the wrestling business. I won a contest,” Lethal says, referring to the Jersey All Pro Wrestling contest back in 2001 where the top three prospects would be trained free at the promotion’s school. Lethal placed fourth, but organizers were so impressed that he, too, was awarded free training.

“There were four winners, and I’m the only one wrestling today. I think the other three winners only lasted two or three years oddly enough,” he says.

From his first match at a bingo hall in New Jersey to the main event at the “World’s Most Famous Arena” has been a dream come true.

“I’ve gotten to do things that you would only dream about doing … main-eventing at Madison Square Garden, especially being an African-American in the main event at Madison Square Garden. Being a double champion. Working with Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash. When the opportunity presented itself and I had to wrestle, the wrestling luckily has always been there.

“But a lot of those things were given to me. I was just lucky, fortunate enough and in the right place at the right time. And if it wasn’t me, it would have been someone else, but I’m so grateful it was me.”

He thinks about a time at Madison Square Garden when some older wrestler offered him some sage advice: “Make sure you take your time and enjoy it.”

Lethal took it to heart, and tries to make every moment in the ring count. He knows all too well that fame is fleeting and that injuries are real.

“This stuff just flies by, but I’m going to enjoy every second of it.”

