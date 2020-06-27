Is this really the last ride for The Undertaker?

“The cowboy rides away.”

Or has he?

Mark Calaway, the man behind one of pro wrestling’s most iconic characters, announced on the final episode of his “Last Ride” documentary that The Undertaker’s incredible journey inside a ring is over.

“I’m at a point that this time the cowboy really rides away,” said Calaway, adding that he had nothing else to accomplish.

And he doesn’t. He hasn’t for a long, long time.

While the 55-year-old Calaway certainly deserves to wrap up his career on his terms, he’s just the latest in a long string of wrestling greats to declare the end of their in-ring days, only to return at some point down the road.

Former NWA world champion Terry Funk retired for the first time in 1983 and returned numerous times over the next 35 years. Sixteen-time world champion Ric Flair had a glorious retirement sendoff at Wrestlemania 24 in 2008, but put his tights back on the following year.

It’s a hard industry to walk away from.

Forced to retire in 2011 after suffering a series of neck and spine injuries, 11-time WWE champion Edge (Adam Copeland) returned to the ring earlier this year at the age of 46.

For many, the money, the roar of the crowd, the adrenaline rush are too hard to say goodbye to. They miss being in the limelight. They miss being cheered or booed. The pop always lures them home.

They are addicted to the business.

This also wouldn’t be the first time fans were fooled believing The Undertaker was finished for good.

Fighting through pain

The Undertaker’s retirement has been a subject of speculation for a number of years, and as far back as 2003 Calaway pondered his eventual finale, discussing when he would finally decide to call it quits.

“My biggest worry in life, as far as wrestling is concerned, is that I’m in the ring and some father who watched me for years takes his son and goes, ‘You know, son, this is The Undertaker here … Boy, I wish you could’ve seen him when.’ … That means it’s time for me to hang it up,” he said then.

For many longtime WWE fans, Taker’s retirement represents a seminal event in the business. Some grew up with The Undertaker, while others grew old with him. For others, his retirement had been long overdue, a performer sometimes painful to watch when contrasted with his past classics against opponents like Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Mick Foley.

But make no mistake. The Undertaker was a generational talent who can never be replaced. Fiercely loyal to Vince McMahon and the World Wrestling Federation, he was a respected locker room leader who transcended the wrestling business, yet never followed the lead of other household names like The Rock and John Cena, who eventually made their move into mainstream Hollywood.

It had been an amazing run on the company’s grand stage, a legacy that began with a win over Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka in 1991 and concluded with a memorable victory over AJ Styles at this year’s Wrestlemania.

The past decade, though, saw an aging superstar battle through injuries while taking longer and longer hiatuses, but always being available for WWE’s biggest show of the year. Advancing age, big man bumps, a bad hip and countless surgeries had taken a toll on his physical abilities, but the aura surrounding the larger-than-life character was always there.

In 2014 at Wrestlemania 30, Taker had his 21-win Mania streak broken by Brock Lesnar. Speculation grew then that The Phenom’s in-ring days might be coming to an end.

He was severely concussed in that match. “I basically stayed in my room in the dark for two weeks,” said Calaway, fueling rumors of an impending retirement.

But he would return the following year, with the company celebrating his 25th year in the organization.

Three years ago at Wrestlemania 33, after losing only his second Wrestlemania match, this time to Roman Reigns, The Undertaker symbolically removed his signature trench coat, gloves and hat, placed them in the center of the ring, and headed up the long ramp.

Taker took one last look back at the ring before raising his hand as the thunder from his entrance theme struck. The Orlando crowd, a reported record throng of 75,000 strong at Camping World Stadium, paid their respects by chanting “Thank you Taker!”

In the pro wrestling business, it marked the end of an era. Or so everyone thought.

It had been a disappointing performance for both. Intended to be his retirement match, Calaway realized he couldn’t go out on that note. “It was not a good night,” he admitted, shouldering much of the blame.

Reigns, who was booed out of the building the following night on Raw, later told ESPN that he deserved blame for the subpar match, lamenting that it wasn’t the masterpiece that The Undertaker deserved.

“I went through gorilla (position) and he was still in the ring. I was just tucked off from the ramp into this little tiny holding area where people do last-minute (preparations) before a match. I just sat in one of these little chairs and I cried. It was such an emotional overload, for bad reasons and for good reasons too … But the opportunity to main-event a Wrestlemania with Taker, I was so grateful. But the perfectionist in me could not let it go. It ate me up. It still bothers me a little bit.”

A year later The Undertaker was back in the ring at Wrestlemania 33, trouncing John Cena in an impromptu three-minute squash match, resuming his abbreviated WWE schedule.

A marquee match last year in Saudi Arabia between Taker and Bill Goldberg was, by many accounts, sloppy, disappointing and even dangerous.

Plagued by mistakes and botched spots, it was the main event of a show billed as Super Showdown, but it was anything but. Few memorable moments or highlight-reel footage; just two icons lumbering through a cringe-worthy match neither would want to remember as their last.

Former WWE star Chris Jericho acknowledged the match was subpar, but praised the participants for their efforts, comparing the mat legends to a pair of aging rock stars.

“Both Undertaker and Goldberg are once-in-a-lifetime, top-level performers and money draws. And even though they might not be at their peak and had an outing that wasn’t perfect, they are still better than most. I think Mick Jagger and Ozzy Osbourne would agree.”

His remarkable resilience and durability over three decades has been nothing short of amazing. But, ultimately, one thing became clear for Mark Calaway. Father Time couldn’t be denied. Nor could it be defeated.

‘Perfect ending’

The Undertaker goes out as one of the most successful characters in the history of the wrestling business. The ability of WWE and Calaway himself to protect his character helped Taker maintain his mystique and evolve his gimmick over the years amidst shifting public tastes.

In a captivating five-part series that was the WWE Network’s answer to ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” Calaway granted unprecedented access into his personal life and career in the documentary. It also granted him the freedom to write the final chapter of a remarkable 30-year career in WWE.

Few performers in the modern generation have been as protective of their character as has the man behind The Undertaker. The series went in-depth with Calaway’s struggle with making the decision to retire and chasing the perfect retirement.

“The game has changed; it’s time for new guys to come up. The time just seems right. This documentary has helped me discover that and opened my eyes to the bigger picture and not judge myself as harshly these last few years.”

His final bout, a “Boneyard” match with AJ Styles three months ago at Wrestlemania, was Taker’s “perfect ending” to his career, “burying” his opponent and riding away on a motorcycle.

Due to the pandemic, it was a taped “cinematic” presentation, but one that was generally well received by fans and critics. It was also a fitting exit for The Dead Man.

“It was a perfect moment,” said Calaway. “You don't necessarily always get those. If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it.”

Although publicly Calaway is calling it a wrap, he hinted that the door might be open for a return.

“If Vince (McMahon) was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time would only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would consider it. (But) at this point in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring.”

Keep in mind that Calaway has always had a hard time saying no to Vince McMahon. He has considered the WWE owner like a father, and recently signed a 15-year deal with WWE that will keep him with the company in some capacity.

“You can never appreciate how long the road was until you’ve driven to the end,” says Calaway.

Anything is possible in the world of pro wrestling. There’s a popular saying among wrestling veterans: “Never say never.” The card is always subject to change.

“It’s time this cowboy really rides away,” insists Calaway. “I can do more good outside the ring than I can inside. I’m finally at a place where I can accept that.”

Time will tell. The Dead Man always rises.

