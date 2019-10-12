Another 'Hell in a Cell' main event.

Another unsatisfying finish.

Much like last year’s 'Hell in a Cell' headliner between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman that ended without a winner, last Sunday night’s highly anticipated HIAC showdown between Seth Rollins and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt ended in similar fashion.

This finish, however, had many fans at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., spouting catcalls and asking for refunds.

“We’re gonna give you what you want,” WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque promised fans last December. Sunday night’s main event obviously didn’t fit that bill.

Even one of Levesque’s former D-Generation X stablemates, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, had no explanation for the non-finish.

“How the hell do you get DQ’d in a Hell in a Cell match?” Waltman asked as part of a watch party on WWE’s YouTube channel.

Fair enough question. Unfortunately, there was no answer to the puzzling conclusion of a battle that had been built up for weeks.

Could it be that WWE Creative wrote itself into a corner? No finish would have been a good finish?

The referee calling for the bell because of “too much violence” was a cheap way to end a match whose entire premise is based on violence.

It was a far cry from the brutal and definitive finish more than 20 years ago when The Undertaker defeated Mankind (Mick Foley) in a HIAC match after throwing him from the top of the steel structure not once, but twice, resulting in numerous injuries and announcer Jim Ross shouting the now famous lines: “Good God ... Good God! Will somebody stop the damn match? Enough’s enough!”

Last week’s finish saw Rollins apparently disqualified for using a sledgehammer – a familiar gimmick routinely used by Triple H in grudge bouts – to strike the defenseless Wyatt while he was buried under a pile of weapons, including a ladder, chair and tool box.

WWE referee Rod Zapata, who officiated the match, did little to pacify angry fans with his statement explaining his decision to stop the match.

“With Bray motionless, and Seth clearly doing whatever it was going to take to win that match ... I had to think of the competitor’s safety and at that moment, I did what I thought was best.”

Like many longtime fans, Joe Dobrowski wasn’t buying it.

“How do you have a no disqualification match (highly implied) end in a disqualification? It’s like putting a box around someone and then just walking right through it. Why did Mick Foley jump off the cage and through the cage and almost risked his life? I’m sorry I can’t buy this. I’m not sadistic or cruel, but this is just as stupid as the finish itself. The referee can’t do anything with his heat can he? It’s like having a ball of energy built up and not releasing it. It’s a total loss, and Seth Rollins and The Fiend were both hurt badly by this. You can’t beat The Fiend and Seth couldn’t lose either. Why?”

“I’ve been a fan for over 35 years and have never seen an ending like that,” added Christopher Schroeder."An anything goes Hell in a Cell and ends in a DQ? I don’t understand.”

Bad timing

It’s unfortunate that the bout occurred just two days after the successful Smackdown premiere on the Fox network, and four days after upstart promotion All Elite Wrestling made its ballyhooed national television debut on TNT. While the show got off to a good start with several solid matches and performances, the main event finish drew a torrent of boos with fans chanting “refund” after the show went off the air.

Without a doubt, it wasn’t WWE’s finest moment.

With a sour taste still in fans’ mouths, social media was ablaze after last Sunday’s event, ripping the WWE booking staff and anyone else involved in the show’s finale.

“Here’s how to kill a hot gimmick, the Hell in a Cell gimmick, and the babyface champ dead in 15 minutes,” remarked one upset poster.

Good concept, but terrible execution, many agreed. For some, though, it was validation that the company didn’t learn from last year’s HIAC event.

“Second year in a row that Hell in a Cell finished with a ref stoppage when it is supposed to be anything goes. It’s bad and the fans chanting AEW is not good for business. If this was (Paul) Heyman’s ending, things aren’t getting better,” posted Danny Maynard.

Dobrowski called the match “an absolute disgrace and cowardly booking.”

“Too much splitting hairs and needle threading. I’m thinking backwards here. If you don’t want a winner and if you want to protect everyone, why even book or have the match? The match says anything goes. They made everyone look gutless. Seth looked like a dweeb who was cut in half. The Fiend needed to close the deal in order to seal his allure instead of whoever’s bright idea to book a morality crisis between the referee and Seth. A high amount of shame to everyone, especially Vince McMahon. Someone needed an intervention when that finish was decided.”

“WWE booked themselves into a corner,” echoed Jason Willis. “More hot-shot booking. This match should have been built for months and Wyatt could have laid waste to some lower-card guys along the way. Instead you’ve angered a large portion of your fan base (again) by giving them an unsatisfying conclusion in a main event match.”

Longtime mat pundit Evan Ginzburg might have been even harsher in his assessment of the proceedings.

“That was anti-entertainment; it was punishment – penance for sins I committed in previous lifetimes,” he remarked half-jokingly.

“Take two of the best wrestlers in the world and turn it into an absolute circus. How did we go from Flair-Steamboat to a kiddie show? Seth Rollins vs. Fiend 0 stars. They finally crossed the line from wrestling to this atrocity with Seth as Van Helsing trying to kill a monster. And I’m a huge Bray Wyatt fan writing this. Fans booed them out the building with some chanting ‘AEW’ and they mostly seemed to turn on Seth no less.

“Utter waste of time. An embarrassment and insult to your intelligence ... Let’s just toss the wrestling totally out the window. My God. Vince McMahon Sr. rolled in his grave three times. Imagine the announcers having to sell this crap.”

Fan Ashley Oxendine also was perplexed.

“I felt like the match was taking place in a darkroom to develop pictures,” she joked.

It’s just entertainment, and fans will always come back for more, said Bill Hazelwood. “Everybody likes to complain, yet they will be lined up again next time to watch, and probably complain some more.”

Jamie Sanderson looked at the event another way.

“A positive. Look at the amount of people expressing their opinions. The main event is successful just because of that.”

After all, it was Eric Bischoff who once famously stated: “Controversy creates cash.”

Captivating character

Unlike former Universal champion Brock Lesnar, who was dethroned by Rollins in August after only three curb stomps, The Fiend was made to look impervious to pain in taking nearly a dozen stomps from Rollins while still managing to kick out.

Wyatt’s “Fiend” gimmick and his “Firefly Fun House” segments, though, have proven to be a major hit among WWE fans and across social media. A one-man horror show, the 32-year-old Wyatt has turned his bizarre alter-ego into one of the more unique characters in recent WWE history.

With Wyatt unsuccessful in only his second match as The Fiend, the company now must find a way to rebound after months of cleverly sketched vignettes.

If anything, the finish might have established Wyatt, and not Rollins, as one of the biggest babyfaces in the company. That’s assuming that The Fiend wasn’t already the fans’ favorite going into the match.

“Bray has worked hard making The Fiend an intriguing character. It was a huge mistake keeping the belt with Rollins,” wrote David Tipton.

“We may have watched the death of the cell concept, the ruin of two great talents and the WWE burning money to keep warm. It was a middle finger to the fans,” posted Billy Metts.

"Not a fan of it at all,” posted Michael Johnson. “The whole match being done with the red lights was weird and took away from the match. They made Seth look very weak as a champion by having him do all the curb stomps and The Fiend no-selling them. Also Seth’s over-exaggerated facial expressions didn’t help. It was a total miss for me.”

“An absolute disaster for a main event,” posted Bob Magee.

Elliott Summey agreed with most fans that Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks was the best match on the show. “Should have been the main event. The ending (of the main event) was terrible.”

Reach Mike Mooneyham at bymikemooneyham@gmail.com, or follow him on Twitter at @ByMikeMooneyham and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MikeMooneyham. His newly released book — “Final Bell” — is now available at https://evepostbooks.com and on Amazon.com.