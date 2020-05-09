Hollywood next for WWE superstar Becky Lynch?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the world’s biggest movie stars. John Cena and Batista also have found success in the transition from sports entertainment to the big screen.

And now “The Man,” Becky Lynch, is positioning herself as the next WWE superstar to make the jump from a wrestling ring to a movie set.

The fiery redhead from Dublin has become one of the hottest commodities in the wrestling business over the past two years and has helped propel the WWE women’s division to equal standing with the men’s roster, which only a few years ago would have been unthinkable.

But Lynch has been one of those rare figures whose talent and drive have surfaced in a major way.

As a vanilla babyface her first few years with the company, Lynch found herself mired in a long list of fan favorites. But morphing from an established mid-carder to a take-no-prisoners, trash-talking rebel, much like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin decades earlier, the “Irish Lass Kicker” broke out of the pack with a vengeance and rose to superstardom.

What makes Lynch’s story even more compelling is that her success has been achieved organically.

Arguably the biggest name in the company, Lynch even headlined last year’s Wrestlemania where she defeated Ronda Rousey, another fighter who has carved an acting career in Hollywood.

It was the first time that an all-female main event had been held at WWE’s biggest annual show, leading to the second-highest grossing Wrestlemania in history.

Wrestling journey

Now that the current Raw women’s champion has conquered the world of wrestling and sports entertainment, it’s no longer a secret that the 33-year-old Rebecca Quin has caught Hollywood’s eye.

No stranger to the big screen, Lynch was in “The Marine 6” and was a stunt double in the History Channel show “Vikings” back in 2012. Less than a year later, the former teenage prodigy signed with WWE on her journey to becoming a generational star in the wrestling business.

And that was years before Lynch, as a 15-year-old who was failing P.E. class, had little immediate promise but still held out hope for a wrestling career.

“I was completely out of shape. I had no drive. I was drinking. I was smoking things you shouldn't be smoking,” Lynch recalled in an ESPN interview. “And I (thought) … ‘This is ridiculous. I’m 15 years old – I need to get it together.’”

And she did. Meeting trainer Finn Balor at a wrestling school based in England in 2002, she would embark on a journey that would see them both become two of the most popular stars in WWE years later.

“I show up to this little gymnasium in a school hall,” Lynch recalled in the ESPN interview. “There’s six blue padded mats on the ground. Finn, at the time, was skinny as a rake, big smiley head on him. ‘How are you, lads?’ And I walked in. That was my introduction to wrestling.”

“She wanted it so bad that she actually lied to join the school, because she was underage,” Balor told ESPN. “I think she was 15 and she might have lied about her age and told us she was 16, because you had to be 16 to train at the time.”

“I went along the very first day and then that was it. I fell in love with it, I was stoked,” Lynch told People magazine. “I left home that year and went over to England and trained over there. Then I would do little tours all around and at 18 I moved off to Canada. I wrestled around America, Japan, around Europe, and that was how I got my start in this.”

Big screen bound?

Writers, producers and actors are now giving Lynch rave reviews for her recent cameo performance in the season five premiere of Showtime’s “Billions.” Brian Koppelman, the creator of the show, reportedly has even offered her a standing role on the series.

Koppelman, who was a big fan of Lynch before offering her the role, said she “knocked it out of the park.”

“First of all, we knew she was great on the stick,” he told WWE’s “The Bump.” “It gave you a lot of confidence in writing for somebody who’s used to having to show up and perform at a high level and who knew how to be an actor and use words.”

“We couldn’t just call up Paul Heyman and ask him for advice,” said Koppelman. “We had to do it ourselves, so we watched the documentary on Becky on WWE Network, we watched tons of her interviews, and then we just tried to create the character speaking the way we saw Becky speak.

“Plus I had gotten to spend a couple hours with Becky in New York … We were able to kind of lock in, and I swear to God, Becky came in and killed it. And all the actors who worked with her were like, ‘Can we put her on the show more? She can handle it.’”

According to Kris Tapley from Netflix’s Call Sheet podcast, “The Man” could be following former world champion Batista (Dave Bautista) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Becky Lynch grabbing Hollywood’s eye. (Psst: She’s also in a certain upcoming Marvel movie)”, Tapley recently tweeted.

Lynch is even getting acting advice from former WWE champions The Rock and John Cena.

“(The Rock has) actually he’s been very helpful in guiding me and actually put me in contact with who my agent is right now,” Lynch told TMZ Sports. "He’s just being very giving and I think they all are because they’ve all been there and they're all ready to look after the next generation. Cena’s also been so great to me and so generous with his time and his advice, checks up on me and what I’m doing now. I think everybody wants to see the next generation move to where they’ve been, ya know?”

Cena, who has earned acclaim with roles in such action flicks as “Fast and Furious 9” and will star in next year’s “The Suicide Squad,” has racked up an estimated net worth of $60 million through his WWE and Hollywood endeavors. But it was pro wrestling that led Cena on the road to the silver screen.

Much like Cena has declared in the past, Lynch says she has no plans to stop wrestling. “Look, I just love performing. I love being able to get out there, but I also love a crowd. So, as long as I can wrestle, then I’m going to be doing that.”

With emphasis on cutting compelling promos and the ability to deliver in front of thousands of fans, WWE has served as a launching pad for Hollywood aspirants.

“When you’re in WWE, everything is one take. You’re live in front of the entire world and you don't really have the time to mess up and if you do mess up, you have to make the best of it,” Lynch told TMZ.

“It’s like this crazy amazing improv where you’re also kinda the director, producer, actor, writer of your own character. So, I think it really just sets you up with a skill set that’s unprecedented in any other field.”

Lynch, who has continued with her acting classes online during the current pandemic, could be headed on that same trajectory. She attended Columbia College Chicago and Gaiety School of Acting, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in acting from the Drama and Music Conservatory of the Dublin Institute of Technology.

Many movie pundits believe she would be a natural in high-octane action flicks.

It also has been reported that a national women’s magazine is planning to do a major feature on Lynch, who has starred in two of ESPN’s signature “This Is SportsCenter” commercials.

“There are others in the entertainment world interested in Lynch because of her crowd connection ability,” Dave Meltzer wrote in a recent edition of The Wrestling Observer newsletter.

Koppelman believes the sky is the limit for Lynch. Many people have the talent, he said, but Lynch also has the work ethic.

“The full, honest answer here, not with any WWE hype, is that Becky really came in and nailed it. No jive, no hype, no spin on it. The truth is she came in and she was utterly professional. The other actors really did enjoy working with her. When you see the performance, you will understand that this is somebody who could do this for her life … I have no doubt in my mind that if that’s something Becky set her mind to and wanted to do, she could do it.”

