The professional wrestling world bid farewell to a number of legendary personalities in 2020.

Many represented an era that will forever be etched into the memories of longtime fans.

They touched our lives in many ways. For those of us lucky enough to see them perform, we will never forget them. For those of us who knew them, we were blessed.

They were athletes and performers who lived by the credo that “the show must go on.”

Some lived out of a suitcase, spending more than 300 days a year on the road, working the territorial circuits during a time when the profession was much different than it is today.

Others never got to realize their full potential.

Some died far too young.

But they all made an impact in professional wrestling, a world full of colorful figures who come in all shapes and sizes, with their stage being a ring in which their personalities often reached larger-than-life dimensions.

An early pioneer of hardcore wrestling, Pampero Firpo was an unforgettable character, a heel of the first order who was wild and scary and made you believe.

Firpo, whose real name was Juan Kachmanian, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 9 at the age of 89, leaving behind a treasure trove of wrestling memories.

He popularized the “Ohhh yeahhh!” catchphrase he popularized long before “Macho Man” Randy Savage made it a staple in his interviews.

For Pampero Firpo, his working days didn’t end once his 33-year wrestling career was over. He spent the next 25 years working for the U.S. Postal Service in San Jose, Calif, retiring at the age of 78.

Rocky “Soulman” Johnson, who passed away Jan. 15 at the age of 75, was a trailblazer who leaves an indelible mark on the wrestling business and a legacy that stretches across all promotions.

A barrier-breaking figure, Johnson held numerous titles across North America over the course of a career that spanned nearly 30 years.

Known for his sculpted physique, picture-perfect dropkick and the “Rocky shuffle,” which he incorporated during his more than a hundred rounds of sparring sessions with Muhammad Ali, Johnson was a crowd-pleasing performer.

But to the current generation of wrestling fans, he will forever be known as The Rock’s dad.

If you were a fan over the past several decades, chances are you were on the edge of your proverbial seat when you heard Howard Finkel introduce some of the greatest stars of the modern generation of professional wrestling.

And oh, what a glorious and powerful voice it was, as the man affectionately known as “The Fink” seamlessly called out the superstars as they prepared for battle. It was a voice whose booming cadence marked the crowning of new champions, like Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Steve Austin, and punctuating the occasion with his signature call, “and the NNNEEEWWW world champion!”

That iconic voice was extinguished on April 16 when the WWE Hall of Famer passed away at the age of 69.

Shad Gaspard, formerly one half of the WWE tag team Cryme Tyme, died tragically at the age of 39 on May 17 when he drowned on a California beach.

But he died a hero, directing rescuers to save his 10-year-old son who had been caught in a powerful rip current while swimming about 50 yards offshore.

A lifeguard was able to reach and rescue Gaspard’s son. Gaspard, however, was swept up in the current and disappeared beneath a crashing wave.

It was a tragic yet heroic death; an act of courage and love. And in the darkest of times, when a hero was needed, a father made the ultimate sacrifice for his son.

Pro wrestling lost not only one of its biggest stars, but also one of its most staunch defenders, with the passing of Johnny Walker, better known as the masked Mr. Wrestling No. 2, at age 85 on June 9.

One of the most celebrated figures in the business during the ‘70s and ‘80s, “Mr. Wrestling No. 2 was a household name in Georgia as one of the first major stars on Ted Turner’s SuperStation during the developing days of cable television. Gracing the covers of all the major wrestling magazines of that era, the iconic masked man won the Georgia heavyweight title a record 10 times and shared the Georgia tag-team title on five different occasions between 1973 and 1980.

But it was Walker’s fierce protection of his identity and the business that earned him respect among his peers. A wrestler’s mask stood for something in those days, and Walker took the values symbolized by the white hood he wore quite seriously.

Walker, who was pushing 40 when he morphed from a journeyman with solid mat skills to a box-office attraction, was rarely seen without the hood. He’d don the mask driving to a show, and would never remove it at the arena, even showering with the hood firmly in place.

Walker’s next-door neighbor never knew he was a pro wrestler. Walker instead told him he was a traveling salesman.

Joe Laurinaitis, one half of the legendary Road Warriors tag team, passed away at the age of 60 on Sept. 22.

Action figures come to life, The Road Warriors — Animal (Laurinaitis) and Hawk (Mike Hegstrand) — were the originators of the heavily muscled, face-painted, take-no-prisoners brand of tag-team wrestling. Also aptly known as The Legion of Doom, the team symbolized blood and guts and extreme physicality, destroying their opponents with raw power.

“We’re a little different ... just a little different,” they would proclaim in gravely voices that would convince you of that fact. “We’re the team that keeps doctors in business ... We snack on disaster and dine on death!”

The Roadies helped revolutionize the business when they first burst upon the scene in the early ‘80s. Regarded by many as the most influential team of that decade, The Warriors held tag titles in nearly every major company, including the NWA, AWA, WWF and the major Japanese promotions.

“Bullet” Bob Armstrong, who passed away Aug. 27 at the age of 80, was widely known as the patriarch of one of the most legendary families of Southern wrestling.

Born Joseph Melton James on Oct. 3, 1939, on a farm near Marietta, Ga., Bob Armstrong would leave his indelible mark on the wrestling business through a six-decade career in the ring and four sons who would carry on his legacy and family tradition.

The tough-as-nails grappler, taking the name Bob Armstrong because of his big arms, was the consummate hometown hero whose blue collar work ethic and traditional Southern values made him one of the top babyfaces on Southeastern wrestling circuits during the territorial era.

An ex-Marine and firefighter, the charismatic Armstrong was a “superhero” to an audience that believed in him. He possessed that rare, God-given gift of grappling gab that could talk fans into the building.

2020 finishes

Among those from the wrestling community whom we said goodbye to in 2020:

Charlie Cook, Jan. 5, 79; Pampero Firpo (Juan Kachmanian), 89; Jan. 9; Kendo Nagasaki (Kazuo Sakurada), Jan. 11, 71; La Parka II (Jesús Alfonso Huerta Escoboza), Jan. 11, 54; Rocky Johnson (Wayde Douglas Bowles), Jan. 15, 75; Bobby Kay (Romeo Cormier), Jan. 17, 70; Hercules Ayala (Ruben Cruz), Jan. 22, 69; Carlos Rocha, Jan. 27, 93; Patsy Hughes, Feb. 4, 65; Rip Oliver (Larry Richard Oliver), March 5, 67; Valerie Boesch, March 23, 90; Dean Silverstone, March 26, 73; Kandi Maloy (Gail Kathleen Duncan), March 29, 70; Teijo Khan (Thomas Kasat), April 10, 64; Joe Pedicino, April 12, 70; Black Demon (Roberto Munoz Carrillo), April 13, 39; Howard Finkel, April 16, 69; Dick Steinborn, April 18, 86; Jack Lotz, April 18, 86; Scott Bowden (Travis Scott Bowden), April 20, 48; Winona Littleheart (Winnie Barkley), May 9, 64; Shad Gaspard, May 17, 39; Olga Martinez, May 18; Isaac Rosario, May 21, 69; Billy Caputo, April 31, 72; Shad Gaspard, May 17, 39; Hana Kimura, May 23, 22; Mr. Wrestling No. 2 (Johnny Walker), June 9, 85; Julian Shabazz, June 14, 52; “Killer” Tim Brooks, June 30, 72; Becky Mullen (Sally The Farmer's Daughter), July 27, 56; Kat LeRoux, July 27, 55; Big Slam Vader (Walt McDonald), July 28, 54; Mark Hussey (Mark “Rollerball” Rocco aka Black Tiger), July 31, 69; Mitch Ryder (Mitch Bell), Aug. 6; 48; Kamala The Ugandan Giant (James Harris), Aug. 9, 70; Xavier (John Jirus), Aug. 16; 42; “Bullet” Bob Armstrong (Joseph James), Aug. 27, 80; Ric Drasin, Aug. 30, 76; “The Claw” Tom Andrews ( Tom Anderson), Sept.1, 83; Puppet The Psycho Dwarf (Steve Lee), Sept. 9, 54; “Hollywood Blond” Jerry Brown (Gerald Brown), Sept. 15, 83; Jackie Stallone, Sept. 21, 98; Road Warrior Animal (Joe Laurinaitis), Sept. 22, 60; Lorraine Johnson, Oct. 5, 90; Len Rossi (Len Rositano), Oct. 9, 91; Luis Angel Salazar, Oct. 17, 26; John Condrone, Oct. 20, 59; Tracy Smothers, Oct. 28, 58; Sylvano Sousa (David Silva), Nov. 18; Bob Ryder, Nov. 25, 64; Pat Patterson, Dec. 2, 79; Steven Dane (Steve Sasser), Dec. 9; Tom “Tiny” Lister (Zeus), Dec. 10, 62; Kevin Greene, Dec. 21, 58.

Reach Mike Mooneyham at bymikemooneyham@gmail.com, or follow him on Twitter at @ByMikeMooneyham and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MikeMooneyham. His latest book — “Final Bell” — is now available at https://evepostbooks.com and on Amazon.com

Did you know …

In 2012, CM Punk pitched to WWE brass the idea of a heel stable, The Shield, designed to serve as Punk’s protectors. Punk envisioned a trio of Seth Rollins, Jon Moxley/Dean Ambrose and Kassius Ohno/Chris Hero to serve in that capacity. However, he was overruled. The two initial names were met with approval, but management wanted Roman Reigns, who they believed could turn into a breakout star, in the role as the third Shield operative. Punk may have been unhappy with the compromise.

But Reigns — the Big Dog, and presently known as the Head of the Table — eventually blossomed into a main-event superstar, spurring a merchandising bonanza.

— Kenneth Mihalik

Blast from the Past

“It’s not my fault!” That was the catch-phrase of “Gorgeous” Jimmy Garvin (James Williams) during a sturdy career in which he worked, at various times, as a pesky yet charismatic villain when not appearing as a popular fan attraction. Before he turned 25 to embark on his own mat exploits, Jimmy served as a “manager” in the Southeast for the Ronnie and Terry Garvin “bad guy” duo.

Between 1978-83, the Tampa-bred Garvin essentially made the Florida circuit his home base, first as a crowd favorite, then as a resident heel. He squared off against many NWA stars, from established veterans to promising newcomers. Tag teammates were truly diverse - everyone from Tiger Conway Jr to Killer Karl Kox. Garvin’s ring exploits gained widespread TV attention when he moved on to Dallas and the World Class promotion, seen in national syndication. His programs against David Von Erich and Chris Adams generated much heat, partly due to the participation of feuding valets Precious (Patti Williams, Jimmy’s wife) and Sunshine. Garvin’s mic work and flashy ring presence were irrepressible during the well-regarded Texas run.

The opportunity to be a main-eventer with the American Wrestling Association (AWA) followed, and Garvin made the most of it, battling its world champ, Rick Martel, and doing the unexpected by upending The Road Warriors for the tag titles along with Steve “Mr. Electricity” Regal (and an assist from The Fabulous Freebirds). Meanwhile, the Crockett-run Mid-Atlantic promotion geared up to “go national,” and Garvin was an important addition. After an initial villainous stint tangling with Wahoo McDaniel and Magnum TA, an angle consisting of Kevin Sullivan’s unwanted attention for Precious was conducted, leading to a feud. This coincided with real-life stepfather Ron Garvin (Roger Barnes) warring with The Midnight Express, a circumstance that warranted Jimmy’s involvement as Ron’s tag partner. Jimmy also earned several title shots against reigning NWA kingpin Ric Flair in a series of bouts that drew well.

After a lengthy informal affiliation with The Freebirds, Garvin officially joined the team in 1989. His primary partner was Hayes, and they battled teams such as the Steiner Brothers, The Dynamic Dudes, and The Young Pistols. For a period during 1991, they were joined by the masked Badstreet (Brad Armstrong). The contingent appeared regularly on WCW shows until budget cuts prompted a break-up in 1992. Garvin and Hayes lost their U.S. tag titles to The Barbarian and Dick Slater. Further, this development enabled Garvin, who’d cultivated other interests, to take time off from the business as he trained to become a commercial airline pilot. It was tantamount to retiring though he made a few final appearances in 1994. As a member of The Freebirds, he was inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016. Now 68, Garvin has been an aviation industry professional for decades.

— Kenneth Mihalik

Photo of the Week

Austin Theory (left) is consoled by Gangrel after losing an Old School Championship Wrestling match at the Hanahan Rec Center. Photo by Mike Mooneyham