“Remember the name ... Goldust!”
Since the debut of his revolutionary character in 1995, Dustin Rhodes (Dustin Runnels) has made sure that fans would never forget the name of Goldust.
How he transformed from an athletic prodigy nicknamed “The Natural” to one of wrestling’s most bizarre characters is another story.
When Rhodes made his pro wrestling debut in 1988, there was little doubt that the second-generation performer was going to make an impact on the wrestling business.
The eldest son of one of the sport’s most charismatic figures, “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes (Virgil Riley Runnels Jr.), the youngster then known as Dustin Rhodes had all the tools to go with the pedigree.
A strapping, athletic specimen who broke into the business after graduating from Charlotte’s East Mecklenburg High School, the 6-5, 220-pound rookie got his feet wet in his dad’s old stomping ground of Florida, teaming with other second-generation wrestlers such as Mike Graham and Kendall Windham.
A short two years later, Rhodes would find himself joining his father in the World Wrestling Federation. By that time, however, Dusty Rhodes was nearing the end of his run as an in-ring performer. Now parading as the yellow polka-dotted “Common Man,” the 45-year-old Rhodes was a far cry from his days as a three-time NWA world champion whose electric personality endeared his working-class hero character to a generation of wrestling fans.
Dustin, though, was eager and was immediately thrown into a hot angle on a Saturday Night Main Event show.
“That was quite a moment,” he would recall. “I remember very, very clearly when Ted DiBiase opened me up hardway with that chair. I was like, 'Oh my God, what just happened to me?' This was the big time. Here we go.”
Several months after making his WWF debut, young Dustin Rhodes would be gone.
On Jan. 19, 1991, at the Royal Rumble, Rhodes and his father lost to DiBiase and Virgil in a tag-team bout. “Dad was leaving, and I wanted to follow him out right then. I asked for my release and (WWE owner) Vince McMahon said yes,” Dustin recalled.
As young Rhodes walked away, however, McMahon took Dusty aside. It was a conversation Dustin would learn of only later.
“Listen. You take him now, but I’m going to bring him back and make him a star,” McMahon prophetically told Dusty.
Several years passed, but McMahon was true to his word. Goldust, one of the most radical, revolutionary characters in the history of the industry, would make his in-ring debut in October 1995.
Career change
Never in Dustin Rhodes’ wildest dreams would he have ever envisioned the way McMahon would make him a star.
“Back then, I was just on a wrestling learning tree, following Dad around and trying to fit into his shoes. It was part of growing up, and later I learned that I needed to stretch my wings and kind of fill my own shoes because his were impossible to fill.”
Dustin remembers the day he got the call from McMahon. Bruce Prichard, McMahon’s right-hand man at the time, also was on the line.
“Are you sitting down?” McMahon asked Rhodes.
“Well, I can be,” he politely replied.
McMahon went on to explain the gimmick that had been drawn up for Rhodes. He told the youngster that the character, which would be called “Goldust,” would be androgynous.
“I had no idea what androgynous meant at the time,” says Rhodes. “I just listened to him and agreed to whatever he said.”
Rhodes, figuring he had nothing to lose, was ready for a career change.
“Sure, let’s give it a whirl,” said Rhodes, who was looking to do something “outside the realm of the Rhodes family.”
“I wanted to do something on my own and see if this was possible.”
Travel plans were made, but first, Rhodes wanted to check the dictionary.
“I wanted to find out what in the hell androgynous was. “Oh, man, look at what I just got myself into,” he said to no one in particular when discovering that the word was defined as “having both male and female characteristics or qualities; having traditional male and female roles obscured or reversed.”
Being a good old boy from Texas, Runnels took a couple of deep breaths and pondered the situation he had gotten himself into.
“I took a positive out of it, and said, ‘Man I'm going to make this happen.'
Peculiar personified
Runnels had spent the past several years working as “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes for Ted Turner’s WCW. Returning to the then-WWE had some risks attached to it — not the least of which was completely revamping his character. He was, after all, the son of the legendary Dusty Rhodes. He had a reputation to uphold.
But that, ironically enough, was also a motivating factor, he says, in making such a switch. Rhodes and his dad had not spoken in several years, and he reasoned that perhaps a major change was in order. That’s not to say he wasn’t apprehensive about the big move.
He was even scared at first of doing the gimmick, realizing that it would shock many people.
“Vince said he was behind it. But there were a lot of things going on up there with The Kliq and things like that ... I was worried. I was very scared. I had never been a bad guy. I’ve always been a babyface. They give me this character, and now I had to learn how to be a bad guy and do this androgynous stuff, which was way ahead of its time.”
Rhodes introduced his new gimmick to a mixed reaction. He would be later accompanied by his then-wife Terri Runnels who, as the lovely seductress Marlena, played the role of a glamorous, cigar-smoking femme fatale that she had concocted to complement her husband's eccentric, gender-bending character.
With a flowing golden robe and gold face paint, Goldust wore a platinum blonde wig over his short platinum blond hair, with his appearance modeled after an Academy Award. The controversial performer appeared to be effeminate and loved to get into the minds of his foes with sexually suggestive interviews and antics in the ring.
In the beginning, says Rhodes, nothing seemed to be working.
“I was learning as I went. It took five months, then six. Vince had told me to call him if I had any problems on the road. And I did ... more than a few times.”
Although Rhodes removed the wig before his matches and exhibited his wrestling skills once the bell rang, the sexually ambiguous character didn't exactly win over audiences in the beginning.
Terry Taylor (aka The Red Rooster), another wrestler whose career went spiraling downward with a questionable gimmick, jokingly called Goldust “a cross between Dick The Bruiser and Marilyn Monroe.”
Scott Hall, then known as Razor Ramon, refused to wrestle “The Bizarre One” because he feared it would hurt his image.
“I tried something one night about eight months into it while trying to figure out this character, and it worked. And it worked big,” says Rhodes. “And I thought to myself, 'Wow. That was easy. Why didn't I get that sooner?' And I took that and ran with it.”
“It was cutting edge,” he says. “We pushed the envelope to where it was stepping and going over at times. And here we are. I've been through a lot of transition and changes with the character over the years.”
Nearly a quarter century later, after numerous changes, some better than others, the Goldust character, which predated WWE’s scandalous Attitude Era, is no longer.
Bumps in the road
Things haven’t always been easy for Dustin Rhodes.
A well-documented split with his father produced family friction and discourse. Rhodes admitted in a 1997 interview that he had never been able to emerge from the shadow of his father no matter how hard he tried.
His drug abuse spiraled out of control during his two stints with TNA. The money he made he spent on coke, pills and booze. When he’d run out of drugs before he could find another doctor to write a prescription, he’d turn to drug dealers on the street.
“It was day in and day out, probably two years solid, and I can go through the list of things,” he said in a 2013 interview. “A half-gallon of vodka a day, probably 60 or 70 pills a day, plus other stuff like cocaine. It wasn't good, but I didn't care. I didn't see the other way. I only thought about where I could get my next fix.
“I didn’t see what it had done to me or what it was doing to my family and everybody around me. And what it was doing to my career and especially my health.”
Rhodes hit rock bottom at the end of a three-day bender. He called his dad early one morning pleading for help.
“I was trying and trying and remedicating myself. It just didn't happen. Enough was enough, and about 3 or 4 in the morning I crawled out in the rain and my wife was with me. I was like, ‘I give up,’ and I got on the phone and told Dad I wanted to go to the WWE rehab center.”
Connections were made, and Rhodes was in rehab the next day. He has been clean and sober ever since.
Back on track
Dustin has enjoyed a number of memorable moments during his past few years with WWE. He had the opportunity to team with his younger half-brother, Cody Rhodes (Runnels), as well as wrestle him. His partnership with Cody produced a pair of WWE tag-team titles and a slew of highlight reels. Even dad Dusty was involved in a Rhodes vs. McMahon family angle.
And in what was hailed as one of the greatest WWE tag-team matches in years, Goldust and Cody won the WWE tag-team title from Shield members Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in 2013.
“It was one of those matches that was built the right way from the ground up,” Rhodes recalled at the time. “It started out very slowly, old-school style, and ended with some boom, boom, boom. It was hot. It was very, very exciting.”
It would mark the first of two tag titles the brothers would share, first as The Brotherhood and then as Goldust and Stardust after Cody had a character change in 2014.
It was a special time in Dustin’s career and his life outside the ring. While he was experiencing a career renaissance, he was also a new man.
What makes it all the more enjoyable, he recalled, was the fact that he got to do it with his younger brother, and on a main stage.
“It was cool the way things worked out,” Rhodes reflected, adding that being with his brother gave him more motivation. “I never could have imagined or dreamed where my career would be taking me the way it did with the Goldust character. It’s awesome.
“Now I realize that I can get out there and be clear when I'm working and really give a (darn) and get through a match without taking all that (stuff). That's really what it's about. And I'm enjoying it. I know what's going on now. It's cool.”
More importantly, he said then, he wasn’t looking back either.
“The past is history. I can't change any of that. And tomorrow is a mystery. I just take it a day at a time, and that's how I get through each day … Since I got out of rehab I found another addiction of just taking care of my body. But it's a good addiction.
"If I had only known all this stuff back then. But you can't turn back the clock. I work out constantly and I keep focused and try to make the right decisions every day. Stuff has panned out for the better. Opportunities are knocking left and right. It's just a really cool deal.”
No longer was Dustin Rhodes/Runnels in his father’s shadow, but he was proud to be his son.
“Back then it was just stupidity. It was drugs, it was alcohol. I will never let that happen again. And for any child out there, brother or sister, get over it. Your parents are going to be your parents forever, and you only have one mom and one dad. Just make your amends and move on and be happy that they're alive. Just love them. Don’t worry about the disagreements.”
Sadly, “the greatest man” Dustin had ever known, the icon better known to millions of fans worldwide as “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes, passed away in 2015.
“He was our hero and the greatest father in the world,” said Dustin. “He is the reason why I am who I am today. He taught me so many lessons in life. He was my mentor, my hero and a dad that I strive to be like.”
One more match
Dustin Rhodes recently announced that he was leaving WWE, his employer for most of the past 25 years. With his contract expiring and coming off an extended layoff while recovering from surgeries on both knees, Rhodes, who turned 50 this month, has been contemplating the end of a long and illustrious career.
But there was some unfinished business, and Rhodes does not want to leave before it’s completed. Not surprisingly, it’s with his brother Cody, who just happens to be the driving force behind All Elite Wrestling, which is poised to make a splash in the wrestling industry.
So it was no surprise when AEW also made the announcement, following weeks of teases, that Dustin would be Cody’s opponent at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 25 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
Although Dustin had vehemently denied that he was headed for AEW when his WWE contract expired, he now is doing just that, having been granted his release.
And along with his departure is one of WWE’s most intriguing characters, one that has become synonymous with him for the past 25 years.
The brother vs. brother matchup isn’t their first, but very well could be their last.
The 33-year-old Cody Rhodes, an executive vice president at AEW, a new promotion he created alongside Matt and Nick Jackson and Jacksonville Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan, has teased his match at Double or Nothing – AEW’s first show – would be “personal.” Dustin continued that storyline during an announcement video in which he said the match could be “one last ride,” but questioned if it was Cody’s attempt to put him “out to pasture.”
“Good luck with that, little brother,” said Dustin, who put on black and red face paint instead of his traditional gold. He explained that the red represented life, while the black stood for death.
“I know everything there is to know about my little brother, Cody,” Dustin said. “And he is one egotistical (SOB). So many times that I’ve told him how proud I am of him. How much I love him. And how dad would be proud of him and everything that he’s accomplished. Never, not one time, never, has he said ‘Thanks man, I really do value your opinion. You’re wonderful. I love you to death.’”
The match is being billed as The Nightmare vs. The Natural (Dustin’s moniker in WCW).
Dustin recently told Sports Illustrated that he has been impressed by the new promotion on the wrestling block.
“Me and Cody talk a lot, and I was on a movie set for a horror film that I'm doing, and we were texting about that AEW rally in Jacksonville,” Rhodes said. “The pyro alone was spectacular. They’re doing it really professionally, from the heads of the company to their big talent to the newer stars. I’m very curious to see what Cody and the Young Bucks can do with All Elite Wrestling. I hope this really takes storm and becomes something formidable … You need places to go and work, competition is great and it is the best thing that can happen for WWE.”
Rhodes also expressed his love for WWE on social media.
“To begin, I want to say just how much I appreciate you allowing me to entertain you over these long and winding years. Being the son of the legendary Dream has been and will always be an immense honor and blessing to me, and I have always done my best to fill his shoes while transitioning into my own. I have had so many ups and downs in our great business and I’ve learned from every time that I have fallen down and every mistake I have made.
“My life has been an open book for you fans and friends all over this wide world. You’ve been there to see my trials and tribulations and have stuck with me through it all. You’ve hated me, you’ve loved me, you’ve laughed with me and you’ve cried with me. You’ve immensely enjoyed my antics and entertainment, and I would like to think that I’ve done a good job. That I’ve done my father proud. I was born straight into the thick of this business. It is and has always been my life and I have loved every moment of the ride. I want to thank you all for the unwavering support you have given me. Thank you.
“With that being said, I’ve been putting my body through quite a bit these last 30 years, and many opportunities that have been presented to me have taken a backseat to my love of wrestling. I have requested my release from WWE and it has been granted. I am taking this time to explore some of those opportunities. Life is too short to not take all the chance you feel driven to take, and I will give this next chapter my full focus and effort. I would appreciate your continued support as I turn this page in my life and go wherever this journey may lead me next.
“WWE has given me and my family such incredible years and experiences and I have nothing but respect and warmth for everyone there. The roster is stacked with awe-inspiring talent who want the best and are breaking down all barriers to grab that coveted, elusive brass ring. To WWE and to each and every one of my co-workers, I love you, I appreciate you, and I thank you for loving and taking care of me for so long. Keep doing your thing and find you out there. Thank you so very much and God bless.
“Remember and never forget the name of … Goldust.”
It’s highly doubtful anyone ever will.
Reach Mike Mooneyham at bymikemooneyham@gmail.com, or follow him on Twitter at @ByMikeMooneyham and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MikeMooneyham. His newly released book — “Final Bell” — is now available at https://evepostbooks.com.