Goldberg returns to challenge McIntyre for WWE title at Rumble

Bill Goldberg is back, and Drew McIntyre is next.

With a surprise appearance on last week’s Legends Night edition of Raw, the former WWE and WCW world champion slid into an apparent main-event role at this year’s Royal Rumble.

Goldberg took to the ring at the conclusion of the show’s finale, which saw current WWE champ McIntyre retaining against Keith Lee.

Goldberg complimented McIntyre for having what it took to represent the company as WWE champion before ripping him for what he claimed was a lack of respect. He accused McIntyre of not giving proper respect to the legends who came before him.

Declaring that he wasn’t coming to Raw to demand anything, he said he was there to challenge McIntyre for the WWE heavyweight title at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Jan. 31.

McIntyre, noting that the Goldberg of today was the not the same man of 20 years ago, said that fighting the 54-year-old Goldberg would be like fighting his own dad. Goldberg laughed at the remark and shoved him to the mat, but McIntyre quickly got up and stood head to head with Goldberg to close the show.

“Hope you enjoyed that Goldberg, because it's the only push you’re gonna get,” McIntyre tweeted the following day.

According to Wrestling Observer editor Dave Meltzer, the match between the two was made over the weekend when WWE officials decided that Goldberg was the best choice to face McIntyre for the crown.

“It wasn’t a swerve, it wasn’t to throw people off, it was because they have nobody ready for anything,” said Meltzer.

While it’s a fresh and intriguing matchup, Goldberg’s motivation for the bout – McIntyre’s perceived lack of respect for the legends – doesn’t fit the character he’s portrayed over the past year. That storyline hole will have to be filled in the weeks leading up to the Rumble.

Goldberg vs. Reigns?

Goldberg, who has held the world heavyweight championship and the Universal title twice in WWE, had announced only last month that Universal champion Roman Reigns was “next,” and it was widely believed that was the direction the company was headed in.

The WWE Hall of Famer had been set to defend the Universal title against Reigns at last year's Wrestlemania until Reigns pulled out because of concerns related to COVID-19. Braun Strowman faced Goldberg instead and defeated him for the title.

Appearing on WWE’s “The Bump” last month to promote his new WWE Untold documentary, Goldberg confirmed that he had unfinished business with “The Tribal Chief.”

“I would say that is one of the most mild understatements that I’ve ever heard,” Goldberg said when asked about that unfinished business. “He backed out on me at Wrestlemania, he stole my move, God knows how long ago, and he continues to perform it at subpar levels.”

“Let’s be perfectly honest,” Goldberg continued, “I’m the dude who delivers the spear and I don’t think that he understands what it’s like until I deliver one to him. So Roman, it’s coming and I’m coming for you. I may be old, I may be grey, but I’m still Goldberg.”

The rush to a potential Goldberg-McIntyre showdown is revealing and indicative of WWE’s limited options and alarming lack of top-tier main-event challengers.

In addition to Goldberg’s surprise appearance, WWE also highlighted its annual “Legends Night” episode of Raw with appearances from stars such as Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan in an attempt to bolster ratings.

Finn Balor defended the strategy in an interview with Metro UK.

“Doesn’t bother me at all. I believe that everyone has a place in this business, and if you’re on the show, you’re on the show for a reason. If you’re on the show once a year, if you’re on the show every night, that’s down to everybody’s individual circumstance. Those guys have carved out their legacy and proven over the years that they belong on the show. Whether it’s for one night or it’s every night, that doesn’t affect me and it shouldn’t affect anyone else.

“For me, when the tide comes in, all the ships rise. If we can have Goldberg on the show, if we can have anyone on the show for one night, I feel it’s better one night than never. I welcome these legends with open arms.”

Two-bout deal

Goldberg has not worked a match since dropping the WWE Universal title to Strowman at Wrestlemania 36 last April. He revealed last year that he was under contract to WWE until 2023, and that he has two matches per year on that deal.

The first this year, apparently, will be at the Rumble. As of now, the most likely opponents for Reigns at Wrestlemania 37 appear to be Goldberg or Daniel Bryan.

Goldberg, noted Meltzer, would more likely help generate mainstream interest in the show.

“Right now it would look like Bryan and Goldberg would be the top contenders for the Reigns match at Mania. Bryan gives you the better match and Goldberg gives him the more mainstream interest which is kind of sad when you bring in a guy whose prime year would be 23 years earlier instead of having a series of challenges ready that people should care about more because of being current.”

The top WCW star at the peak of the Monday Night Wars, Goldberg returned to the ring for WWE in 2016 after being away since 2004, dismantling then-champion Brock Lesnar in 90 seconds at the 2016 Survivor Series.

What drove Goldberg to finally come back for another match after a decade-long hiatus was his long-standing desire for his then-10-year-old son to see his dad wrestle live for the very first time on a big stage.

“I got a generation of kids who don’t know who the hell I am except for looking online,” Goldberg told ESPN in 2016. “The biggest thing about being a wrestler, and being Goldberg, gave me was the ability to be a superhero to kids.”

Goldberg would later appear at the 2017 Royal Rumble where he defeated then-champion Kevin Owens to capture the WWE Universal title at Fastlane 2017. Goldberg dropped the title to Lesnar at Wrestlemania 33 in 2017, and then returned at WWE Super ShowDown 2019 for a loss to The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia. Goldberg’s next match was a win over Dolph Ziggler at the 2019 Summer Slam.

At Super ShowDown on Feb. 27, Goldberg defeated The Fiend (Bray Wyatt) to win the Universal title for the second time, becoming the first wrestler to win a world championship after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Reach Mike Mooneyham at bymikemooneyham@gmail.com, or follow him on Twitter at @ByMikeMooneyham and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MikeMooneyham. His latest book — “Final Bell” — is now available at https://evepostbooks.com and on Amazon.com

Did you know …

Big John Quinn, a Canadian star who worked throughout the 1970s in the Pacific Northwest and also had a high-profile run on the East Coast as The Kentucky Butcher, was a cousin to National Hockey League legend Pat Quinn, who excelled as both a player and coach. Among his accomplishments, Coach Quinn led two teams to the Stanley Cup Finals, and guided Team Canada to the gold medal in the 2002 Winter Olympics. Coach Quinn died in 2010. Big John passed away in 2019 at age 77 as a result of a stroke. Both cousins were originally from Hamilton, Ontario, but later made their homes in Vancouver, British Columbia.

— Kenneth Mihalik

Blast from the Past

During his 40-plus years working for WWE in its various incarnations, Tony Garea (Gareljich) cultivated much success, particularly in tag matches. Garea held a share of the company’s world tag-team championship on five occasions over a 10-year span. His partners included Haystacks Calhoun, Dean Ho, Larry Zbyszko and Rick Martel. It seemed like Garea and a cohort were always either defending the belts or challenging for them. And that became his primary calling card after leaving his native New Zealand to work for the Northeast-based promotion in late 1972. Garea debuted with a series of matches against fellow newcomer Chuck O’Connor, well-known later as Big John Studd.

The first title reign, an impromptu arrangement with the massive veteran Calhoun, was brief. They toppled Professor Tanaka and Mr. Fuji in May 1973, but were defeated in a rematch by the Japanese duo in September. However, what followed was considerable winning chemistry with new teammate Dean Ho which paid off when they dethroned Tanaka and Fuji at a TV taping in November. Meanwhile, Garea held his own in singles’ competition against the well-seasoned likes of Larry Hennig and Don Leo Jonathan. Johnny and Jimmy Valiant finally upended the Garea-Ho combination in May ‘74. That loss provided an opportunity for Garea to spend much of the next couple of years working in various NWA territories, particularly the Georgia circuit. His return to WWWF rings in 1977 made a strong impression with fans as Garea earned several world title shots versus Superstar Billy Graham. Around this period, Garea forged what became a recurring union with Zbyszko though the focus was on a solo campaign.

Tag-title victory No. 3 took place in November ‘78 with Zbyszko over The Yukon Lumberjacks. But the Valiants, suddenly a trio, returned with chicanery to take back the belts in March ‘79. Garea again spent time away before coming back in mid-1980 to feud with Zbyszko who had turned heel. The subsequent chapter in Garea’s career was one he cites as a highlight - his partnership with Martel. The pair knocked off the celebrated champs, The Wild Samoans. However, the Garea-Martel team was, in turn, upset by The Moondogs prior to a rematch victory to make Garea a five-time tag champion. Garea and Martel held onto the belts until a loss to longtime rival Fuji and Mr. Saito in October ‘81. Martel left the promotion, leaving Garea to concentrate on a new role. As the company shifted into the Hulkamania era, Garea’s main task was to test the mettle of the many big-name newcomers (Paul Orndorff, King Kong Bundy, etc.) eyeing a championship encounter with Hulk Hogan.

With Garea’s in-ring career ending in the late ‘80s, he’d already been working behind the scenes representing WWE authorities at house shows as a road agent, a position he occupied for more than two decades. It seems only a matter of time before the 74-year-old Garea is selected to the WWE Hall of Fame.

— Kenneth Mihalik

Photo of the Week