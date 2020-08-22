Former WCW star Buff Bagwell recovering from serious car accident

Former pro wrestling star Marcus Alexander “Buff” Bagwell appears to be on the mend after being seriously injured in a weekend automobile accident in Cobb County, Ga.

Bagwell, 50, was placed in an intensive care unit at a hospital in Atlanta last Sunday after he reportedly lost control of his 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe while driving through a curve.

Bagwell’s car collided with the center median and the metal fence within the median, and he kept going west towards the eastbound lanes. The car went on to crash into a free-standing bathroom at the Cobb County Transit bus station, according to the report.

Atlanta-based independent promoter Ron Gossett noted on Facebook that Bagwell suffered broken ribs, a broken right hip, a broken left socket bone, a broken nose and a torn right groin muscle.

The car accident was Bagwell’s second serious mishap over the past decade. He also sustained serious injuries following an accident in 2012 in which he suffered broken bones in his neck, face and jaw and required the use of breathing and feeding tubes. Bagwell was taken to the same hospital in his hometown of Marietta, Ga., where he had four plates surgically inserted in his face. His jaw was wired shut after surgery.

Bagwell also had suffered a broken neck during a televised WCW match with Rick Steiner in 1998 when he landed awkwardly as Steiner was applying a bulldog headlock.

Bagwell was injured when he slipped out of position and landed on Steiner’s hip. He was diagnosed with several damaged vertebrae and developed spinal shock, leading him to use a wheelchair and neck brace for some time. He would eventually recover, though, and return to wrestling.

Lightning rod

Nicknamed “Buff the Stuff,” Bagwell has often been a lightning rod for controversy inside and outside the wrestling ring.

A five-time WCW tag-team champion, Bagwell was a favorite during his stint with the now-defunct company, reaching his apex as a member of the ultra-popular New World Order during the Monday Night Wars era, one of the most popular periods in pro wrestling.

His 10-year run with the company ended in 2001 when WCW closed its doors.

Bagwell’s wrestling fortunes also took a nosedive when the company was sold to rival Vince McMahon, who slashed the majority of WCW’s over-inflated roster. Bagwell, however, was selected by McMahon to be a part of the WCW contingent, which became under the auspices of the World Wrestling Federation.

His first televised match, against Booker T for the revamped WCW title, would be the last time Bagwell would be seen on Raw. The match, described on WWE’s website as “the most awkward ever,” was universally panned, and a week later he was released.

Bagwell lamented the fact that the high-profile match was held in Tacoma, Wash., far away from WCW and Bagwell’s home base of Atlanta, where Raw had been booked the following week.

“I think that Vince was done with WCW way before we knew, and he made us go out and do the match in Tacoma, Wash., when he could have waited a week for Atlanta,” Bagwell said in a 2017 interview with CBS Local Sports. “I mean, if you own the company and you call it ‘the invasion’ and the other owner lives in Atlanta, you can do it 5,000 miles away or you can wait seven days and do it in their backyard.

“But instead, we do it where WCW’s never been, and me and Booker get booed out of the building. We knew what was going on, but you didn’t go to Vince and say you’re not doing this, of course. You’re a main event on Monday Night Raw. I mean, you just don’t ask those questions … I don’t think it was as bad as people say it was, but it was just an average match or even below average. You don’t fire a Buff Bagwell for a below-average match. I mean, after 11 years of world tag-team championships and doing everything right and being in shape, you give him a warning. You give him a smack on the hand. You don’t fire him.”

Bagwell would go on to have some brief runs in TNA and on the indy circuit. Undergoing shoulder and hip replacement surgeries in a two-year period, Bagwell, at age 48, announced his retirement in 2017.

Bagwell filed a lawsuit against World Wrestling Entertainment in August 2016 pertaining to royalties he felt he was owed as a result of content on the WWE Network, but the suit was dismissed in December 2017.

Bagwell, who was arrested in 2004 for being under the influence of Lortabs and Somas, pointed to sleep apnea as the cause of his substance abuse struggles on Steve Austin’s podcast in 2015.

A disturbing Cameo video which Bagwell released several months ago showed the wrestler with a badly bruised face. At one point in the video Bagwell removes his glasses and then raises his voice as he says, “I got a broke face and I’m still good looking. Look at me! Do not adjust your screen, I’m still this good looking.”

In a follow-up video, Bagwell, admitting he was drunk when he made the video, explained that he tripped over his dog, which caused him to hit his face on the pavement.

He apologized for the incident, explaining the shape he was in, but concluded that “I’m still Buff, and I’m still the stuff.”

In addition to his wrestling career, Bagwell also has worked for an online male escort service and appeared on the Showtime series “Gigolos.”

Total package

Former WCW tag-team partner Del “The Patriot” Wilkes, who first met Bagwell when both were working for the Global Wrestling Federation in the early ‘90s, would cross paths again with Bagwell in WCW in 1994. The two became the company’s tag-team champs as the patriotic duo “Stars and Stripes.”

“We developed a great friendship that has lasted the last 26 years,” Wilkes said last week. “He was a great partner in and out of the ring. He is a loyal and dependable friend.”

A cocky and confident heel obsessed with his physique, Bagwell began his career in North Georgia Wrestling as Fabulous Fabian before moving to the Dallas-based GWF a year later as The Handsome Stranger, a character that donned a Lone Ranger-style mask and handed out roses to female fans.

Bagwell, says Wilkes, was the total package.

“He was a good-looking guy, had a good body, worked hard and the girls loved him. That makes a lot of the boys jealous … He had heat with some of the boys, but I always thought it was out of jealousy.”

As far as Bagwell’s fan base, “He has always been approachable for the fans and always doing whatever he can to please everybody,” says Wilkes.

Wilkes, a former football All-American at the University of South Carolina who once battled substance abuse problems, says he talks to Bagwell often.

“I know he’s currently dealing with some issues. We talk on the phone often and we have both been very open with each other about our struggles in the past and things that we currently deal with in our lives. I love him and pray for him. He is a good guy.”

