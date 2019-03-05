Former Wrestlemania headliner King Kong Bundy passed away Monday at the age of 61. No cause of death was immediately given.
A monster heel billed at 6-4 and 458 pounds and sporting a clean-shaven head, the intimidating Bundy was an ideal nemesis for superhero champions such as Hulk Hogan during the 1980s.
Bundy, whose real name was Chris Pallies, is best remembered for challenging Hogan for the WWF world title in 1986 in a steel cage match in the main event at Wrestlemania 2 in Los Angeles.
The next year, at Wrestlemania 3 at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Mich., the massive Bundy performed his signature Avalanche Splash on legendary midget performer Little Beaver (Lionel Giroux) as ringside commentator and future governor Jesse “The Body” Ventura yelled, “Smash him, Bundy! Smash him, Bundy!”
The move broke the back of Little Beaver and forced his retirement after four decades in the ring.
Once jokingly referred to as “a walking condominium” by WWE Hall of Famer Gorilla Monsoon, Bundy made fans take notice when he would demand a five count from the referee, instead of the customary three, when pinning his opponents. It was a gimmick Bundy started using in Bill Watts’ Mid-South promotion, and one that would later draw great heat in the WWF.
The charismatic giant would return to the WWF (now WWE) in 1994 as a member of Ted DiBiase’s Million Dollar Corporation, but would fall to The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 11 in 1995.
Bundy worked sparingly for a number of independent promotions following his last WWF stint, with his final recorded match taking place in 2007. He would also find work appearing in various films and commercials.
The New Jersey native, who was trained at Larry Sharp’s famous “Monster Factory,” broke into the wrestling business in 1981 using the ring name Chris Canyon. He was given the moniker “Big Daddy Bundy” while working for Fritz Von Erich’s World Class promotion in Texas the following year.
“Hate to hear about the passing of King Kong Bundy,” tweeted WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. “He was so cool to me when I walked in that WWE dressing room as an absolute nobody in 1986.”
“King Kong Bundy became a bigger household name than he was a wrestling star,” wrote mat pundit Jim Valley. “The look, the snarl, the name. The quintessential Hulk Hogan opponent.”
Newly signed AEW talent Frankie Kazarian called Bundy one of the best villains of the ‘80s.
“A man who did his job with such incredible authenticity. A rare find,” said Kazarian.
