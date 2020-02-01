Andrew McLean Galloway IV has come a long way since first joining WWE in 2007. It has been a circuitous journey of twists and turns, but one that has eventually led him to the greatness that he never doubted and never gave up chasing.

Now, as one of the top stars in WWE, “Drew McIntyre” is going to Wrestlemania 36, where he will be in the main event against Universal champion Brock Lesnar in the biggest event of the year after winning last weekend’s Royal Rumble.

A couple of years ago I had a lengthy conversation with the 6-5, 265-pound Scottish bruiser (the first Scotsman ever signed by WWE), who at the time was the reigning NXT champion. It was readily apparent that he was a man driven to prove that Vince McMahon wasn’t wrong when he once labeled McIntyre a future world champion and dubbed him “The Chosen One.”

McIntyre’s first run with the company (2007-14) had ended with a role as a member of a mid-card comedy act known as Three Man Band (3MB) with Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater.

He had won several major titles in FCW (the company’s developmental organization at the time), and he was good enough to enjoy runs on the main roster as Intercontinental champion and world tag-team champion with Cody Rhodes.

But something was missing.

“I had come straight from the university and three weeks later I was on Smackdown,” recalled McIntyre, who began his pro wrestling training at the age of 15 and signed with WWE when he was 21. “I never really had the chance to grow up.”

In June 2014, McIntyre was released from WWE. All of a sudden, it seemed that “The Chosen One” might never reach his full potential and fulfill McMahon’s prophecy.

Renewed resolve

McIntyre didn’t return to WWE until 2017. He returned to the company with renewed motivation and a burning desire to succeed.

During those three years between WWE contracts, and working as Drew Galloway, he won world titles in TNA, Evolve and ICW, campaigning around the globe and gaining valuable experience. One of the most in-demand big men in the business, he was ranked No. 10 out of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) 500 in 2016, tied with John Cena at that position.

In those years away from the company, McIntyre says he “learned a lot about myself. I grew up in a lot of ways.”

Getting a second chance with WWE, McIntyre quickly captured the NXT heavyweight championship, becoming the first man to win the title in his TakeOver in-ring debut as well as the first WWE performer to hold it after having previously won a main roster championship.

The change in McIntyre was not lost on WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

“Drew McIntyre is a stud,” Levesque said in 2017. “He works his butt off. He’s here for everybody, not just himself, to put on the best performance for our fan base. I couldn’t be happier for him and the spot he’s in. He’s really earned it.”

McIntyre was equally appreciative of WWE’s willingness to welcome him back into the fold.

“I appreciate the opportunity and the faith in me. They always keep their eye on the world of wrestling, and even when I was gone, I was still a WWE guy. That’s where I grew up. I knew they were always keeping their eye on me. I’m very happy they’ve seen everything that I’ve done and they have that kind of faith to reward me with such an opportunity when I came back.”

New star is born

Returning to the main roster in 2018 and claiming the Raw tag-team title with Dolph Ziggler, McIntyre quickly established himself as one of the top heels in the company.

Looking and sounding like a star, with a menacing presence and the ability to work a mic, there was little doubt that this champion-in-waiting was destined to rise to the upper echelon of the company.

McIntyre got his chance to shine at last weekend’s 33rd annual Royal Rumble.

The 16th of 30 into the ring at the Rumble, the “Scottish Terminator” won by eliminating Roman Reigns at the 60-minute mark of the match at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

It was a redemptive moment for McIntyre, who lasted for more than 34 minutes and eliminated six men in the process, including Lesnar, knocking him out of the ring with his Claymore Kick finisher, and later Reigns to win the match.

It was a dream come for McIntyre; by winning the Rumble he had punched his ticket to a Wrestlemania main event in his U.S. hometown of Tampa, Fla.

“The past 18 years, the past 12 years in America, every up, every down. Every single second of it was worth it for that moment when I threw Roman out and I heard 40,000 people react the way they reacted. I’m going to Wrestlemania,” he told wwe.com.

The 34-year-old McIntyre had waited an entire career for that moment. It was something he had dreamed about as a youngster in his native Scotland.

“I’d be a liar if I said I hadn’t imagined it,” McIntyre told ESPN last week. “When I was away, I worked very hard. I was the busiest professional wrestler in the entire world. And I did that intentionally to get as good as I possibly could, to get every experience I possibly could — to come back to WWE one day and fulfill that potential.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have the images in my head. But pulling it off is a whole different story.”

Reigns, who had originally been tabbed to win the Rumble, endorsed McIntyre on last week’s edition of WWE Backstage.

“Making that moment and taking Drew to the next level, getting him that win, and getting him to WrestleMania. I take a lot of pride in that, especially for a guy like Drew McIntyre. He’s busted his (behind) and worked really hard,” said Reigns, who worked with McIntyre at last year’s Wrestlemania.

‘The Chosen One’

Two years ago, McIntyre told me that he had finally learned how to turn his name into a highly marketable brand.

“When you’re by yourself and not with WWE, you are your own business. And I was very successful in that business because of all the lessons I learned. I truly learned how to be a top brand myself and be what I needed to be. When the time was right and I wasn’t under contract anywhere, I spoke to Triple H on the phone. It was the right time to come home, and I was the right guy. I got the opportunity and now I’ve got the ball and I’m going to run with it as far as I can.

“That’s all I ask for these days. Just give me the ball and I guarantee I’ll score every time. The goals I’ve set myself in the past few years … I’m not even close to scratching the surface of what I believe my destiny is.”

Now McIntyre talks about being a fighting champion. It’s an issue he has with Lesnar, he told Bleacher Report.

“Some people get upset like, ‘Oh, Brock Lesnar, he doesn’t show up to work and blah blah blah blah.’ I mean, to be fair, he signed a contract where he doesn’t have to. We can’t hold that against him. What I hold against him is the fact he’s got our title. We need that title on TV. We need it in the live events. That’s a very important part of Raw, and I want it back.”

Drew McIntyre, the first wrestler in history to headline both a TakeOver and Wrestlemania event, has breathed new life into his career. He knew it would happen. He just didn’t know when.

“The Chosen One” might be just around the corner. The journey is nearly complete. The prophecy is being fulfilled.

Andrade suspended

U.S. heavyweight champion Andrade was suspended last week for violating WWE’s Wellness Policy.

The 30-year-old Andrade, whose real name is Manuel Oropeza, was informed of the suspension on Monday.

Andrade was written off WWE TV when he was “injured” in Monday night’s match with Humberto Carrillo on Raw.

The 30-day suspension without pay is Andrade’s first with the company. He will be eligible to return Feb. 27.

“Never give up because things get tough, remember where you come from and where you are going,” Andrade posted in an Instagram message translated from Spanish.

Robert Roode and Primo Colon were both suspended last month for similar violations. Colon claims that he was not punished for any banned substance, but was in Puerto Rico when WWE asked him to travel back to the United States for the doping test and he refused. His contract with the company expires in October.

Those were the first suspensions announced by WWE since 2016.

Reach Mike Mooneyham at bymikemooneyham@gmail.com, or follow him on Twitter at @ByMikeMooneyham and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MikeMooneyham. His latest book — “Final Bell” — is now available at https://evepostbooks.com and on Amazon.com