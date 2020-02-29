Fans get ‘bang for their buck’ with Old School Championship Wrestling

It should come as little surprise that more than 400 fans packed the Hanahan Rec Center last weekend to help Old School Championship Wrestling, the area’s longest-running independent promotion, celebrate its 14th anniversary.

What is surprising is that more fans haven’t yet sampled the homegrown outfit that regularly runs every couple of months and has provided an alternative — or at least a supplement — to mat juggernaut WWE and developmental group NXT, which average only two or three shows combined yearly in the Lowcountry.

After all, OSCW offers more affordable ticket prices and concessions, the parking is free, the talent is approachable, and there’s not a bad seat in the house.

Sure, there’s no pyro, video screens or superstars with million-dollar contracts, but what you will find is a mix of hard-working regional talent along with ringwise veterans who have paved the road for the new generation.

But unlike WWE, where access to the stars is limited, OSCW offers a much more intimate setting where performers are exceedingly fan-friendly and mingle with their audience. From children to seniors, families and couples, local residents of all ages come to get in on the excitement.

And apparently, they like what they see, according to the rising number of fans at the shows and their enthusiastic reactions.

Summerville resident and OSCW promoter Joe Blumenfeld isn’t surprised at the response.

The promotion has drawn praise from those who work for the group and from fans who faithfully follow the promotion.

Last weekend’s event, the first of the year for OSCW, paid homage to some of pro wrestling’s most revered families. Among those featured were Davey Boy Smith Jr. (Harry Smith), Brian Pillman Jr. and Tim Zbyszko.

“I think the enthusiasm of the crowd last Sunday was awesome,” said Blumenfeld. “They really appreciated the theme of the show. Their excitement fuels us to explore more ways to keep them excited. It pushes us to keep going. Like Harry Smith said after his match Sunday night, ‘The support of you fans is why we’re here.’”

The promotion’s amicable promoter has put together more than just a wrestling outfit. He has created a true wrestling family. It’s not uncommon to see highly sought-after performers ask Blumenfeld when they can make a return appearance. Some of them have become regulars at OSCW.

Not only do Blumenfeld’s troupe get pay envelopes after each show, those rewards always come with a big hug from the promoter and often an after-show blowout and full-course meal prepared by the OSCW founder’s better half, Mary Sue O’Donnell.

“It’s an honor that so many of these talents ask when we will have them return to OSCW, and they do,” said Blumenfeld. “The fact that they enjoy our show, fans and locker room means a lot. Especially when many of them have traveled the world, and worked for most of the biggest companies in pro wrestling.

“Three names that come to mind immediately are Gangrel, Kevin Thorn and Cheerleader Melissa. They’ve returned so many times that we consider them to be a part of our regular roster and family. Just this past Sunday night most of the guests we had for ‘Generations’ were anxious for a return date. This makes me very happy.”

What fans say

A sampling of social media posts from last Sunday night’s show:

“One of the best parts for me is watching the growth of the company. When we started running at Hanahan Recreation Center, we only used half of the gymnasium. As time went on, the crowds increased to the point where one night we actually had to stop the show after the second match in order to bring out more seating. The next event we opened the entire gym and haven’t looked back.” – Brett Wolverton, OSCW ring announcer since 2009

“I love OSCW! No scripts, no politics, no television to produce, no fluff! Just wrestling the way we like it! The atmosphere is great. The talent and people behind the scenes put a lot of care in to putting these matches together. Not to mention, it’s a great value too. Old school ticket prices!” – Chris Wilkinson, Charleston

“We have been going to OSCW since December 2007. For the most part each show has topped the previous one. This one may the greatest yet. The collection of talent Joe brought in was incredible. Thank you OSCW and Joe Blumenfeld and Mary Sue for all you do. We will continue to support OSCW as long as possible.” – Jay Ody, Goose Creek

“Awesome special show, even though all shows are awesome. Four of my grandchildren come with me at different times. The only one who doesn’t lives in Arizona. I introduced my granddaughter to Joe Blumenfeld before the show and told him it was her first time. He assured her she would have a good time and she told me she had an awesome time and she wants to go again. Thank you OSCW crew for all you do.” – Sonny Morrison, Hanahan

“I will never forget the first OSCW show I attended at the Hanahan Recreational Center back in 2016 one week after my birthday. So thankful a friend of mine from high school took me there … Had an honor and privilege of meeting those wrestling stars of today, tomorrow and yesterday locally in South Carolina. It was a blessing without a doubt. The action in the ring was top-notch and I was so glad to be part of a spectacle that spans 14 years in the making. It was nothing short of incredible.” – GrooveMasta Dre Page, Ladson

“It means a lot to have this promotion in the area. I love the combination of past, present and future stars that are booked. As a middle-aged fan, I appreciate how they live up to their name in ‘Old School’ Wrestling.” – Terry Jackson, Goose Creek

“I’ve always been grateful to Joe, Mary Sue and Bob. I’m from North Charleston so it's basically working in my hometown. My mother, nephew and some friends have gotten to see me work. I love all the great talent I’ve gotten to work with. OSCW truly has been a blessing.” – Michael Corneil, OSCW referee, North Charleston

“I have been going to OSCW since its inception. I love it … the only time I missed a show was when I was too sick to go due to chemotherapy.” – Joyce Corneil, North Charleston

“More places for pro wrestlers to perform is a good thing. The wrestlers win, and so do the fans, and hopefully the promoter makes a profit too. This show could be a nice case study of how independent pro wrestling shows fit into the larger pro wrestling business and economy, and where to go next from here.” – Greg Tingle, Sydney, Australia

“Enjoyed the show … I remember when it was just half the place with some empty seats, but now if you don’t get there early you can’t find a seat. It just keeps getting better.” – Alex Smith, Walterboro.

“OSCW is an amazing indie wrestling promotion. This was my second OSCW show. I want to try to attend a regular show, a beach show and an anniversary show.” – Trevor Merriman, Ridgeville

“Show gets better every time I go!” – Randy Morris, Walterboro

“I really enjoyed the show … They keep getting better each time I go. Looking forward to the next show.” – Daniel Cochran, North Charleston.

“Love the show. Wish they would come more often.” – JJ Smith, Hanahan

“Think it was the best card so far. Hopefully it’s just the beginning of 2020.” – Jacob Voorhees, Summerville

“Tonight was awesome!” – Sabrina Brunson, St. Matthews.

Keeping it simple

A student of the game and former wrestler himself, Blumenfeld admits he’s as big a fan as the folks who turn out every couple of months to watch the OSCW stars in action. And by keeping prices at a very reasonable rate, fans can bring their entire family to the show without breaking the bank.

“When it comes to cost of admission at OSCW, I believe we offer our fans a real bang for their buck,” Blumenfeld said. “Our prices make it affordable for fans to bring their entire families. I believe the show quality far exceeds the cost of admission. Plus, the fact that fans have opportunity to the meet and greet all the wrestlers in a more intimate setting than bigger shows is something we constantly get positive feedback about. It lends to our ‘family feel.’

“We’ve said for a long time that when you come to an OSCW show, don’t expect to see a lot of big screens or fancy set-ups, but what you can expect is to enjoy a couple of hours of action-packed quality wrestling from start to finish. I’d call it a ‘house show’ feel. That’s not to say that we will never add to the production side of things in the future, we’d love to do that, but with a limited budget we’ve just tried to focus on bringing in the best talent we can and ‘keeping it simple,’ so to speak.”

While it’s quite the feat for a local, independent promotion to be in business for 14 years, Blumenfeld says he has no intention of slowing down.

“Overall, as I look back over the highs and lows of the now going into 14 years, I’m happy where we are. It’s been slow and steady for sure. But I feel like we’ve made a mark on pro wrestling in the Charleston area. I hope we can continue to for another 14 years … I know we will be doing everything in our power to make that happen.”

Blumenfeld notes that OSCW will be returning to The Windjammer on Isle of Palms for its annual Rock ‘N Wrestling show at 4 p.m. April 19. The band Spunjwurthi will perform during intermission and after the matches. Tickets will be $15 for adults, $10 for kids (12-under).

OSCW returns to Hanahan on July 12. Tickets at the door will be $13 for adults, $8 for kids. Advance online tickets are $11 for adults and $7 for kids.

Samoa Joe benched

Samoa Joe is the latest WWE performer to be suspended for 30 days due to a WWE wellness policy violation. It was his first violation of the policy, which covers testing for performance-enhancing and recreational drugs.

The 40-year-old Joe (Nuufolau Seanoa) had been out of action after reportedly suffering a head injury while performing a stunt during a commercial shoot for WWE earlier this month. Previously, Joe had returned to the ring after suffering a concussion while teaming with Kevin Owens against Seth Rollins and (Buddy) Murphy on the Jan. 27 episode of Raw.

Joe is the fourth wrestler to be suspended by WWE for a wellness policy violation in recent months. Robert Roode and Primo Colon were given 30-day suspensions in December, while U.S. champion Andrade was suspended for 30 days on Jan. 28.

Reach Mike Mooneyham at bymikemooneyham@gmail.com, or follow him on Twitter at @ByMikeMooneyham and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MikeMooneyham.