Epic Wrestlemania showdown features ‘Comeback Kids’

Just call them “The Comeback Kids.”

The three participants in this year’s marquee match at Wrestlemania – Edge, Daniel Bryan and Universal champion Roman Reigns – have all overcome the odds and seemingly career-ending situations.

Their inspirational comebacks have added an extra layer of interest in the main event of Night 2 at Wrestlemania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The three are no strangers to headlining sports entertainment’s biggest spectacle of the year. They have all been the main event of “The Show of Shows” in the past.

The story these three bring to this year’s event is one of redemption and resilience. One man who fought to overcome cancer; the other two who were told they would never wrestle again. Now all are at the top of their game and competing at an elite level.

“Four years ago, there’s not a chance in hell this happens,” said Edge (Adam Copeland), who earned the right to face Reigns for the Universal title by virtue of winning this year’s Royal Rumble in January.

The comeback of the 47-year-old “Rated-R Superstar” may be one of the most impressive in recent WWE history. Forced to retire in 2011 due to severe cervical spinal stenosis, he would ultimately return to wrestling nine years later at the 2020 Royal Rumble.

The newly turned heel will enter the ring April 11 on the 10-year anniversary of his retirement. It will mark his 12th Wrestlemania appearance.

A month from his 40th birthday, Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson), considered one of the greatest underdogs in wrestling history as well as one of its biggest stars, made a strong case for a third spot in the Mania main event after making Reigns tap out to his Yes Lock submission hold at WWE Fastlane in March. Reigns, however, retained the title after “special enforcer” Edge attacked both men with a chair, allowing Reigns to score the pin.

To further validate his inclusion in the Mania headliner, Bryan reinforced his newfound aggressive persona by pummeling Jay Uso in a street fight on the April 2 edition of Smackdown before laying out both Reigns and Edge to conclude the show.

Universal champion Reigns has emerged as WWE’s top heel over the last year and enters Wrestlemania with a title run of more than 220 days.

Although he holds wins over The Undertaker and Triple H in previous Wrestlemania encounters, the 35-year-old Reigns is hoping that Wrestlemania 37 will be his defining performance and one that will silence all doubters.

This weekend’s Wrestlemania will mark WWE’s first show with fans in attendance in more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be with limited capacity, with only 25,000 fans able to attend each night, representing 36 percent of the standard capacity for Raymond James Stadium.

Comeback story

Looking to win his second world title in a Triple Threat match at Wrestlemania, his fourth world title match on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” Bryan will assume a similar role that captivated the wrestling world during the feel-good “Yes Movement” when his momentum with his fan base vaulted him into the main event at Wrestlemania 30 in 2014.

Bryan was forced to retire from pro wrestling in early 2016 due to medical issues, including seizures, arising from multiple concussions and a brain lesion.

It was only an in-ring retirement, though, as Bryan would transition to other roles such as Smackdown general manager and host on a WWE Network show.

After more than two years of seeking medical advice on whether he could compete again, it was announced on March 20, 2018, that Bryan would wrestle again.

His current run could very well be his last, at least as a full-time wrestler, as he has stated that this could be his final Wrestlemania.

Bryan has made it clear that he wants to lighten his schedule to be with his family and raise his two children.

“It really started entering my mind the end of 2019," he told the New York Post. “We had done three or four months in a row on international tours. I was gone for 14 days at a time. Plus, you leave your kids for that long, you leave your wife (Brie Bella) for that long and all that kind of stuff and it just gets to be a little much.

“I love wrestling. Wrestling has been my favorite thing for a long time, but I don’t love wrestling nearly as much as I love being a dad. There’s nothing harder than your daughter telling you, ‘Daddy please don’t go.’ It was around that time that I started to talk to the head people in WWE, like I don’t know if I’m going to be doing this full-time for that much longer.”

Bryan said the fact that he and his two opponents are headlining this year’s Wrestlemania is nothing short of a miracle.

“I think it’s pretty incredible,” said Bryan. “The odds of any one of the three of us being in this position is pretty slim. In descending order, Roman, me and then Adam. Coming back from triple neck fusion is absolutely incredible, but all three of us shouldn’t really be here. But thanks to the miracles of modern medicine we are.”

Unlikely return

Edge, with an incredible 30 championships under his belt during his 13 years with the company, retired as one of the most decorated performers in WWE history.

On April 11, 2011, he stood in the center of the ring on Monday Night Raw and tearfully announced to a stunned crowd that his wrestling career was over.

An MRI had revealed that the wrestler was suffering from cervical spinal stenosis in connection to an injury he suffered years prior, a condition that has ended the careers of several WWE stars, including Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Edge had considered calling it quits before the prognosis. Even Jim Ross, who initially signed Edge to a WWE contract, suggested then that he consider an early retirement.

“Edge has had significant injuries in his illustrious career, specifically his neck surgery, and if asked, and I haven’t, I would advise him to call it a career sooner than later if he can financially afford it. Too many wrestlers have to stay longer than they need or should because of financial issues, but I would be shocked if Edge even remotely comes close to that syndrome.”

A diagnosis of an increasingly serious neck condition sealed his fate. To continue to wrestle, doctors warned, would be risking paralysis.

An MRI taken in Atlanta on April 4, 2011, the day after what would have been his final match, prompted Dr. Joseph Maroon, WWE’s chief medical director, to deliver the news that Edge “would never be cleared to compete again.”

No wrestler had ever come back from triple-fusion surgery. But Edge, who retired as world champion, hinted a return at the 2019 Summer Slam pre-show in 2019 when he delivered a spear to Elias in his hometown of Toronto. The segment sparked speculation of a possible in-ring return.

A mountain bike accident in his hometown of Asheville would lead to his ring comeback. Bruised and cut up, his neck was unharmed. After meeting with a family doctor and later Dr. James Andrews’ team in Birmingham, Edge got the answers he wanted.

After almost nine years away from wrestling and triple-fusion neck surgery, Edge made his seemingly impossible return to in-ring action at the 2020 Royal Rumble. A year later he would win the same event in epic fashion by outlasting 29 other men.

The 11-time world champion and 12-time WWE tag-team champion, who has a reported limited schedule, $3 million-a-year deal for three years, would like to add one more title to his collection.

“I’ve been pinching myself for the past year,” Edge told Sports Illustrated.

“Wrestling was taken away from me nine years ago. I think I transitioned away in a healthy manner. I fell in love with acting, and I’ve had a lot of fun doing that. But to get my first love back? And once again craft stories within the confines of the wrestling world? I am savoring every moment of it.”

It’s all about timing, Edge told Fox Sports WWE analyst Ryan Satin.

“If I didn’t tear my triceps against Randy (Orton), the timing of this whole thing doesn’t work out. Sometimes there’s just things that fall in our laps, and you can’t map ‘em, you can’t plan ‘em.

“I don’t know if serendipitous is the right word. Who knows? But sometimes things work in magical ways, and I think that that’s one of them. To be able to kind of come full circle, full deck, after having this thing torn away from me. That it’s back and, somehow, I’m in the main event of Wrestlemania.”

Reigns’ redemption

Roman Reigns took an indefinite leave in October 2018 when leukemia returned after 11 years. And it happened at a most inopportune time.

Just two months earlier Reigns had ended Brock Lesnar’s 500-day reign as Universal champion. The victory signaled a changing of the guard and was a seminal moment in Reigns’ career. It gave validation to Reigns, who officially proved what a valuable commodity he was to WWE.

But things changed on an edition of Monday Night Raw when the fantasy world of professional wrestling took an unwelcome detour, giving way to the stark reality that sometimes bad things happen to good people.

Reigns, 33 at the time, broke character and dropped the persona of Roman Reigns to address the WWE Universe as Joe Anoa’i (his real name), making a stunning announcement that had life-and-death implications.

Reigns revealed that after an 11-year remission, he had been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia and would have to take a hiatus from WWE to undergo treatment.

“I’ve been living with leukemia for 11 years and unfortunately it’s back,” he told a shocked and silent crowd at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I., along with millions of other fans watching from home. Few apparently had been aware of the fight he had bravely waged outside the wrestling ring, but now it was something that couldn’t be avoided.

“Because the leukemia is back, I can’t fulfill my role. I can’t be that fighting champion and I’m going to have to relinquish the Universal championship. I’m not going to lie, I’ll take every prayer you can send my way but I’m not looking for sympathy, I’m not looking for you to feel bad for me, because I have faith.”

Reigns had been originally diagnosed back in 2008 at age 22.

On Feb. 25, 2019, four months after announcing that he was stepping away from professional wrestling to undergo treatment for leukemia, Reigns returned to Raw to reveal that there was no trace of his cancer and he was ready to step back into the ring.

“Everything happens for a reason, and I truly believe we have our own journey and we all have our own path,” Reigns said. “For whatever reason, God kind of put me down this one and even when I thought I was doing what was the best thing for me, he straightened me out and he brought light to it. I just want to maximize it and use it for the best that I can. For me, the wrestling thing, I got that under control. I can wrestle in my sleep. Now, it’s about putting a different light on what we do and using this global platform that we have.”

Now, in the middle of a dominant run, Reigns has been doing some of the best work in his career since taking Paul Heyman as his manager. Following a brief hiatus due to the pandemic, the self-proclaimed “Tribal Chief” and “Head of the Table” returned with a renewed sense of mission, giving the fans the heel turn they had wanted for years and winning the Universal title.

Wrestlemania 37 will mark Reigns’ fourth time competing in the main event and his first Wrestlemania since 2019 as he opted to sit out last year.

Reigns told CBS Sports that all three are thankful to have overcome adversity and find themselves in the main event of Wrestlemania 37.

“I think in all of our own ways, we’ve experienced that feeling when it’s not there," he said. "We’ve all woken up and the show went on without us. While we haven’t all sat down and talked about it, there’s a weird connection and chemistry. I’m not sure if they feel the same way or have experienced the same thing, but I can feel that through them.

"I can feel that gratitude, that gratefulness of having the opportunity to wake up and do what we love outside of our families and our children and our wives. We all deeply appreciate the opportunity to have the health to wake up and be physical beings, to be athletes, to be storytellers. There’s not a form of entertainment like we do where you exercise every sense, every emotion, everything from the feel, touch, smell – everything is a part of our show. That’s where we are deeply connected.”

“Roman has really found his groove,” Edge told Sports Illustrated. “This is the guy I always knew he was. The handcuffs have been taken off, he’s being allowed to let this side out. Now you can see it and you can feel it. Knowing the kind of story we could create, I salivate over that. So look all those three options. I’m in a position where I feel like I can’t go wrong.”

Rumble at the Beach

Old School Championship Wrestling will present its third annual Rumble at the Beach on April 11 at The Windjammer on Isle of Palms.

The main event will feature OSCW champions competing for the promotion’s championship ring. The field will include OSCW champion Timothy Zbyszko, IC champion Brandon Paradise, OSCW tag-team champs The Bite Club (Gangrel and Kevin Thorn) and last event’s wildcard winner Drew Adler.

Other bouts include: Exotic Youth (Bryce Cannon and Zach Mosley) vs. Rob Killjoy and a partner to be announced; TJ Boss and Zuka King vs. Nick Kismet and Kevin Phoenix; Francisco Ciatso vs. Landon Hale; Chris Valo vs. Logan Creed; and Façade vs. Austin BeBop. New OSCW ladies champion Dani Mo will defend her title for the first time against Stormie Lee. The lineup also will include multi-time champion and OSCW favorite John Skyler (who won the ring in 2018), Jett Black and others.

Adult admission (cash at door) is $15; advance tickets $12; kids (12 and under) $10. For more information, visit wwwoscwonline.com or call (843) 743-4800.

Did you know …

When the WWF signed rising and imposing heel Sid Vicious (Sid Eudy) in summer 1991, the company rebranded him Sid Justice, an intense fan favorite. After months of action (and injury), he played a pivotal role in Ric Flair becoming WWF champion at the 1992 Royal Rumble. With the held-up title going to the Rumble winner, Justice unexpectedly eliminated entrant Hulk Hogan late in the battle, enabling Flair to emerge victorious. This twist paved the context for a Hogan-Justice showdown at WrestleMania VIII that resulted in a Hulkster victory via disqualification. Sid was then shifted to a feud with The Ultimate Warrior, but he balked at the storyline and left the promotion. Following an extended period where he devoted himself to playing softball, he headed back to WCW in 1993 under the Sid Vicious moniker.

— Kenneth Mihalik

Blast from the Past

Demolition was an integral part of WWF tag-team wrestling from 1987-91. But the unit’s chemistry had to be tweaked early on. The original pairing of Bill Eadie as Ax and Randy Colley as Smash became Eadie and Barry Darsow in those roles after just a few weeks, with Culley shifted to more anonymous duty as one of the masked Shadows. The team also swapped out managers, jettisoning the flippant Johnny V for the sinister Mr. Fuji shortly following the team’s debut. With their hard-rocking entrance music, face paint and fearsome gear, they were quite an intimidating force. Before long, they were brandishing their characteristic roughhouse style, bringing “pain and destruction,” against the company’s finest duos – the Rougeau Brothers, The Islanders, The Killer Bees and The Can-Am Connection. Ax and Smash found success using a punishing finisher termed the Decapitation.

At Wrestlemania IV, Demolition won the tag titles for the first time, defeating Tito Santana and Rick Martel. They cemented their bullying style by “injuring” Martel in a subsequent rematch. As Ax and Smash proceeded to defend their belts against rugged challengers like The Hart Foundation, a new team, The Powers of Pain, entered the fray in the summer of 1988. An unusual angle was conducted at that year’s Survivor Series, when Fuji double-crossed his charges in order to side with The Powers of Pain, a development transforming Demolition into fan favorites. This turn established a new dynamic for the team going forward as they were pitted instead against rule-breaking tandems like The Twin Towers. After a lengthy championship reign, and due to outside interference from Andre The Giant, Ax and Smash dropped the belts to Bobby Heenan’s Brain Busters in 1989. Months later, they avenged that defeat, taking back the titles. Demolition also traded championship victories with another Heenan pair, The Colossal Connection, thereby staying atop the tag field.

In 1990, Demolition added a third member, Crush (Brian Adams), to the squad. And they returned to their villainous ways. Having a third partner on hand to intervene when needed supplied them with an extra advantage. This tactic went on for weeks until the trio fell to The Hart Foundation, largely due to the involvement of the Legion of Doom (Road Warriors), who thwarted the “third man” chicanery. Soon, Demolition and the Legion of Doom were feuding. However, after the 1990 Survivor Series, Ax left the WWF. Smash and Crush soldiered on, but couldn’t match the success the team previously enjoyed. By the fall of 1991, the pair as tag contenders were unceremoniously dropped by the promotion, with Darsow and Adams left to attempt solo ventures with the company.

The end of Demolition in the WWF was not the last incarnation of the team. Under various aliases, both Eadie and Darsow worked the same gimmick on the independent circuit in the years since (Adams died in 2007). They’ve been interviewed frequently on social media outlets about both their tenure and their future as prospective WWE Hall of Famers, a topic about which they are philosophical. Many fans of the “Demolition era” believe strongly that induction is merited.

— Kenneth Mihalik

