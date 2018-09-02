Cesaro
Buy Now

 WWE’s Cesaro. (WWE Photo)

 WWE Photo

WWE star Cesaro, whose real name is Claudio Castagnoli, is a skilled sewer who once made all of his ring outfits.

And while working the indies prior to his WWE gig, he also worked part-time as a Data File Administrator for Johnson & Johnson.

Sign up for Mike Mooneyham’s weekly wrestling newsletter at postandcourier.com/wrestling-newsletter.

Tags