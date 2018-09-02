WWE star Cesaro, whose real name is Claudio Castagnoli, is a skilled sewer who once made all of his ring outfits.
And while working the indies prior to his WWE gig, he also worked part-time as a Data File Administrator for Johnson & Johnson.
