Paul Wight, better known as WWE’s Big Show, was a multi-sport star in the state of South Carolina. Wight was a standout athlete at King Academy in the Batesburg-Leesville area, where he participated in basketball, football, baseball, track and golf.
Wight, who grew up in Aiken County, earned all-class basketball honors his junior and senior years at King Academy, all-state and all-conference honors four years, averaged 35 points, 22 rebounds and 10 blocks a game his senior year. He led his team to a runner-up spot in the state tourney his junior year and a final four spot his senior season. He scored 61 points in the first round of the state tournament his senior year, connecting on 26-27 from the field and 9-9 from the line.
Wight’s athletic prowess, however, wasn’t limited to basketball. He also earned all-state and all-conference honors in baseball, and in one year of football he garnered all-state and all-conference accolades and was state captain in the North-South all-star game.