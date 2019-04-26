WWE performer Mustafa Ali once worked as a police officer while also pursuing a pro wrestling career.
“There were days I’d wrestle at 9 o’clock, and afterwards, I often didn’t shower and would just throw on sweatpants,” he told ESPN. “I had my police gear in the car and would rush to get to the station by 10:30, clean myself off as best I could and be ready for my shift by 10:59.”
Ali, 33, whose real name is Adeel Alam, is of Indian and Pakistani descent, and was born and raised in Chicago.
WWE recently shortened his ring name to “Ali.”