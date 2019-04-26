Mustafa Ali
Buy Now

Mustafa Ali. (WWE Photo)

 WWE Photo

WWE performer Mustafa Ali once worked as a police officer while also pursuing a pro wrestling career.

“There were days I’d wrestle at 9 o’clock, and afterwards, I often didn’t shower and would just throw on sweatpants,” he told ESPN. “I had my police gear in the car and would rush to get to the station by 10:30, clean myself off as best I could and be ready for my shift by 10:59.”

Ali, 33, whose real name is Adeel Alam, is of Indian and Pakistani descent, and was born and raised in Chicago.

WWE recently shortened his ring name to “Ali.”

Sign up for Mike Mooneyham’s weekly wrestling newsletter at postandcourier.com/wrestling-newsletter.

Tags

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporality removed comments from articles while we work on a new and improved commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.