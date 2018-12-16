Pro wrestling great Wahoo McDaniel kicked a field goal to win an exhibition game at Johnson Hagood Stadium on Sept. 2, 1967, for the Miami Dolphins against the New Orleans Saints.
The versatile McDaniel, who played linebacker for several pro teams during the ‘60s before turning to wrestling full-time, kicked a 27-yard field goal to lift the Dolphins to a 20-17 NFL victory over the Saints.
The former Oklahoma Sooner went on to become a pro wrestling legend and would later return to the area for Friday night matches at the former County Hall on King Street in downtown Charleston.