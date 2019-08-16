WWE star Titus O’Neill won two national titles as a defensive lineman for the University of Florida, where legendary coach Steve Spurrier un-retired his No. 11 jersey for O’Neill to wear.
“It was great,” the Parade All-American said of playing for Spurrier. “Won a couple championships under him, and more importantly had an opportunity to get my college education.”
O’Neill, whose real name is Thad Bullard, also served as vice president of the student body during his time there, and years later would be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.