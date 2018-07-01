The Missouri Mauler (Larry Hamilton), one of the top heels for Jim Crockett Promotions during the ‘60s and ‘70s, was the older brother of Jody Hamilton, who as one half of The Assassins formed one of the most successful teams in pro wrestling history during the ’60s and ’70s, and the uncle of veteran referee Nick Patrick (Hamilton).
As the rugged Missouri Mauler, Hamilton was a major star throughout the world, but the Carolinas and Virginia was one of his favorite territories. He held the Southern heavyweight title and Eastern States title on several occasions, as well as the Southern and Mid-Atlantic tag-team championship with such partners as The Great Bolo (Tom Renesto), Brute Bernard, Hiro Matsuda and The Great Malenko.
Larry Hamilton passed away on July 19, 1996, at the age of 65 in his hometown of St. Joseph, Mo.