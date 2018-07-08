Bobby Roode’s “Glorious Domination” ring entrance initially was conceived as Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance, but the King of Strong Style did not like the entrance theme, choosing his current theme song over it.
Roode had some concerns that the entrance wouldn’t gain any traction with fans, but Paul “Triple H” Levesque convinced him that the song fit his character.
“So it could’ve went one of two ways: It could’ve really sucked or it could've been really great. And it’s been better than great - glorious, I guess you could say,” he told ESPN.
“The song itself was a blessing. It’s been a gift, because in this business, everyone talks about the entrance, but without the song, there is no entrance.”