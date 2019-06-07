Former WWE star and current AEW performer and executive Cody Rhodes is the nephew of Fred Ottman, who gained notoriety in WCW as The Shockmaster.
Ottman is Rhodes’ uncle by marriage to Cody’s mother’s sister. He is the brother-in-law of the late Dusty Rhodes.
Ottman’s on-screen debut as The Shockmaster, in which he donned a Storm Trooper helmet and tumbled through a wall in front of a live pay-per-view audience, is considered to be one of the most unintentionally hilarious moments in wrestling history, a notoriety he capitalized upon after his in-ring retirement.