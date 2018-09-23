Universal champion Roman Reigns
Universal champion Roman Reigns is pictured with Lee Corso during last weekend's College GameDay.

 

 Twitter Photo

WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns, who served as guest picker for last weekend’s College GameDay on ESPN, played defensive line for Georgia Tech from 2003-06, earning All-ACC honors his final season.

Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa’i, recorded 12 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss during a three-year period in which he missed just one start.

Reigns, a teammate of future NFL great Calvin Johnson, returned to his alma mater last month to reveal Georgia Tech’s new uniforms for the upcoming season.

Reigns also was a three-star defensive end out of Pensacola (Florida) Escambia in the Class of 2003.

