WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns, who served as guest picker for last weekend’s College GameDay on ESPN, played defensive line for Georgia Tech from 2003-06, earning All-ACC honors his final season.
Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa’i, recorded 12 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss during a three-year period in which he missed just one start.
Reigns, a teammate of future NFL great Calvin Johnson, returned to his alma mater last month to reveal Georgia Tech’s new uniforms for the upcoming season.
Reigns also was a three-star defensive end out of Pensacola (Florida) Escambia in the Class of 2003.