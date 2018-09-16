WWE Smackdown general manager Paige made her pro wrestling debut at the age of 13.
Appearing as Britani Knight, she filled in for a female wrestler who had failed to show on a card promoted by her dad.
By age 14, Paige, whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis, had already wrestled in nine different countries.
The pay wasn’t great, she says, but it didn’t matter because she was following her dream.
“At 13 I knew where I wanted to be. I wanted to be in WWE,” she says. “But I needed experience. I needed to learn different styles."