Nikita Koloff was among the final three contestants in the running to play the role of Soviet boxer Ivan Drago opposite Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky in the movie “Rocky IV.”
Producers liked Koloff’s realistic portrayal, but ultimately the role went to actor Dolph Lundgren.
The disparity in size was the reason they went with Lundgren, Koloff told The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast in 2015.
“Sly, in real life, is in great shape, but he is about 160 pounds and 5-6 dripping wet with rocks in his pocket legitimately,” said Koloff, who was born in Minnesota. “He is a small guy, a lot of actors are. Keep in mind, I fly out there and I’m 285 pounds with a 34-inch waist and eight percent body fat.”
Koloff said he graded well in the casting, but even for Hollywood the size differential would be too great for viewers to believe Rocky could come back and overcome the “Russian.”
“I was humbled by the opportunity to even be considered as one of the three finalists,” said Koloff.