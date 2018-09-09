It has long been rumored that the creators of the kind-hearted ogre "Shrek" character got their inspiration from the 1940s-era wrestler Maurice Tillet, “the French Angel,” who was known as the ugliest wrestler alive. The similarities are somewhat striking, although the rumors have never been confirmed nor denied.
Tillet unfortunately suffered with an extremely rare syndrome called acromegaly. The hormonal disorder causes increased bone growth including in the hands, feet and face. Tillet would turn his disfigurement into a pro wrestling character called The French Angel, who was often referred to the “freak ogre of the ring.” He died in 1954 at the age of 51.