Actor Matthew McConaughey recently revealed on a talk show that he once got thrown out of a wrestling event for throwing tomatoes at villainous ‘80s manager Skandor Akbar.
McConaughey was a guest on the Graham Norton Show along with 16-time WWE world champion John Cena. The two were there to promote their upcoming movies, but when the topic of pro wrestling came up, the Oscar-winning actor discussed his days as a fan, recalling such favorites as Hacksaw Jim Duggan, the Von Erichs, The Missing Link and King Kong Bundy
“I got kicked out Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport (La.) for pelting Skandor Akbar with a bag of tomatoes from the eighth row,” McConaughey boasted. Security guards, however, quickly escorted him out of the building.
Akbar, whose real name was Jim Saied Wehba, died in 2010 at the age of 75.