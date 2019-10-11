Jaleel White, the 42-year-old actor best known for his role as Steve Urkel in the popular 1990’s series “Family Matters,” will have a recurring role in “The Big Show Show,” a Netflix family comedy series starring WWE star Big Show (Paul Wight).
