“Stone Cold” Steve Austin credits Jake “The Snake” Roberts with coming up with one of Austin’s trademark phrases.
“If it hadn’t been for Jake Roberts being on that religious kick and cutting a religious interview on that show and then Dok Hendrix (Michael Hayes) telling me about that interview, which I never would have seen because I was at the hospital getting stitched up after Marc Mero kicked me in the mouth, I would have never come up with Austin 3:16 because I would have never had a reason to,” says Austin.
“When they told me about that, the interview just clicked in my head. It wasn't so much winning King of the Ring. It was the King of the Ring speech afterward when I said ‘Austin 3:16’ and ‘That’s the bottom line because Stone Cold said so.’ In one night, from wrestling one guy, what he did created two trademark things for me which established my character to this day. I’m real thankful for that.”