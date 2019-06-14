WWE star Finn Balor spent the first six years of his career working in England and his native Ireland under his real name, Fergal Devitt, but adopted a new mat moniker when he began his eight-year run in Japan.
“When I first went to Japan, I was wrestling under my real name,” says Balor. “The Japanese people have a great amount of difficulty with the letters f, r and l. So three out of the six letters in my first name they couldn’t say. It was a bit of a mouthful for those guys. When they say ‘Devitt,’ they say it as ‘David,’ and it’s written in Japanese as ‘David.’ So there was a lot of confusion.”
When it was time for Balor to make his debut, officials notified him that his ring name would be “King David.” But Balor was only 24, and the royal name begged the question: Why was he a king already?
“Simon Inoki, who was with the company at the time, said, ‘Why don’t we call him Prince?’ I could deal with Prince. I’m normally a really humble guy. I wasn’t very keen on calling myself King. Prince was something that became very much a part of me. All of a sudden I found myself answering to Prince. It just became who I was.”