Joe Scarpa, who entertained pro wrestling fans for decades as Native American favorite Chief Jay Strongbow, told The Post and Courier in a 2008 interview that he stumbled upon the gimmick.
Gorilla Monsoon, who had been working with Scarpa in California, knew that promoter Vince McMahon Sr. was looking for an Indian to feature in the WWWF. Monsoon told McMahon, and the rest was history.
“A gimmick is what you make out of it,” said Scarpa, an Italian American. “Saying you’re a pilot doesn’t mean you can fly a plane. You have to learn to fly the plane as well. Same with the Indian gimmick.”
The WWE Hall of Famer died in 2012 at the age of 83.