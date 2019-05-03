Fandango

Fandango. (WWE Photo)

 WWE Photo

Fandango scored a major upset in his in-ring WWE debut when he defeated Chris Jericho at Wrestlemania 29 in 2013.

Fandango, 37, whose real name is Curt Hussey, was trained by the late Killer Kowalski and made his pro debut in 1999.

Sign up for Mike Mooneyham’s weekly wrestling newsletter at postandcourier.com/wrestling-newsletter.

Tags

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporality removed comments from articles while we work on a new and improved commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.