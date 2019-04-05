WWE’s Drew McIntyre, one of the hottest heels on the company’s roster, has a bachelor’s degree in criminology.
The 33-year-old McIntyre, whose real name is Andrew Galloway, began training for a professional wrestling career at the age of 15, and his parents agreed to support him as long as he gave the same amount of focus to his studies.
At the age of 21, he earned a degree in criminology from Glasgow Caledonian University, while securing his first WWE tryout that same year and becoming the first Scotsman ever signed by WWE.