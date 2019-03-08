Diamond Dallas Page
Diamond Dallas Page, a top star on the WCW roster during the ‘90s and a 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductee, briefly attended Coastal Carolina in Conway before leaving school to work full-time.

DDP, whose real name is Page Falkinburg, was a top prep and community college basketball player on the Jersey Shore before transferring to Coastal near Myrtle Beach. He got a full ride at the school, but bored and dealing with dyslexia, his hoop days ended two months later when he told his basketball coach that he was going home.

