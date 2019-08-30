From his early ‘20s as a star for his dad’s Stampede Wrestling promotion until his retirement at the age of 43, Bret Hart lived and breathed wrestling, despite early aspirations to become a film director.
“As a favor to my father, I went out for the wrestling team. One thing led to another, and all of a sudden I was winning championships.”
Hart would get his chance to appear on TV and in films. From 1994 to 1995, he appeared in “Lonesome Dove: The Series” television show playing a character named Luther Root.