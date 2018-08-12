Boris Zhukov, who was born James Kirk Harrell 58 years ago, spent 20 years in the wrestling business working mainly as two distinct characters — a Marine billed as Pvt. Jim Nelson and a hard-line Russian named Boris Zhukov.
The latter moniker was so successful that he legally had his name changed in 1987. It gave him rights to the name at a time when WWE owner Vince McMahon was trademarking the monikers of every wrestler in his employ.
“I did that when I incorporated myself with Vince,” explains Zhukov.
The Soviet heel gimmick, featuring a shaved head, hammer and sickle garb, and a convincing Russian accent, was a radical departure from his Pvt. Nelson character in the Mid-Atlantic territory as part of Sgt. Slaughter’s “Cobra Corps” along with Pvt. Don Kernodle. But he came up with the Zhukov name fairly quickly.
“I got the name out of an encyclopedia. Zhukov was a Russian general in the old days. And I liked the name Boris.”