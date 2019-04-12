The heavily hyped Lars Sullivan, who last week made his debut on the WWE main roster, was hired by the company at the strong suggestion of WWE star Bobby Lashley.
The 30-year-old Colorado native, whose real name is Dylan Miley, was discovered by Lashley, who was so impressed with the 6-3, 300-pound powerhouse’s talents, that he put Sullivan on the WWE radar.
Sullivan has been noticed in a big way during his time with NXT, and was even originally scheduled to face John Cena at Wrestlemania 35, but a reported anxiety situation led to him taking time off.