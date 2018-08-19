Arn Anderson, one of the original members of The Four Horsemen, was Marty Lunde until the late Junkyard Dog (Sylvester Ritter) came up with the idea of turning him into an “Anderson.”
Lunde, early in his career and working for Cowboy Bill Watts’ Mid-South promotion at the time, was being sent to Georgia with Matt Borne when JYD suggested to Watts that “the kid looks just like Ole Anderson … Make him an Anderson.”
“That was my first break,” said Anderson. “He got a hold of Ole, Ole said let me have a look at the kid, that’s when he brought me in with Borne, and renamed me from Marty Lunde to Arn Anderson. Ole gave me the name.”
And the rest was history.