Dick Bourne’s new wrestling book is a ‘Crown Jewel’

Dick Bourne loves Mid-Atlantic wrestling with a passion.

As a lifelong follower of the popular Crockett Promotions that oversaw some of the top wrestling in the country for decades, the affable Mount Airy, N.C., native has embraced a particular fascination around the classic title belts and the lineages associated with them.

Author of multiple books on the various championship belts that made their way through the Mid-Atlantic territory, Bourne set his sights on something a little different with his latest effort.

“Crown Jewel: The NWA World Championship 1959-1973” explores the sport’s most revered title.

In 2009, Bourne published “10 Pounds of Gold” with veteran belt maker Dave Millican, a volume that focused on the NWA world championship belt recognized from 1973-86. The book contained a wealth of information about the title and took a close look at a belt that was defended by the likes of Harley Race, Jack Brisco and Ric Flair, while examining its origin, construction and evolution.

In 2014 with “Big Gold,” Bourne collaborated with Millican and podcast guru Conrad Thompson on the history of the NWA belt that followed in 1986.

“With ‘Crown Jewel,’ the trilogy is complete,” says Bourne, who runs the popular Mid-Atlantic Gateway website with Dave Chappell. “Except now,” he adds, “I travel back in time in 1959 for a look at the NWA title belt that preceded the 1973 ‘domed-globe’ belt and was the first world title belt actually owned by the National Wrestling Alliance.”

The 167-page softcover book features dozens of photographs, some never before published, as well as more than 50 pages of exhibits and memorabilia including program covers, newspaper accounts and rare documents from the NWA archives.

This volume, like Bourne’s previous editions, is a must for longtime NWA fans and those who appreciate the history of the business.

Bourne had followed up his “Ten Pounds of Gold” and “Big Gold” books with an entertaining read on “Jim Crockett Promotions’ United States Heavyweight Championship.”

Writing these informative, history-based books has been a labor of love for Bourne. A relentless researcher, he poured through volumes of documents in his latest search for the story of how this famous belt came to be. The impetus for “Crown Jewel,” he says, came as a result of a fellow wrestling historian uncovering some fascinating material.

“Author Tim Hornbaker, who has written some terrific histories of the NWA and WWE, came across some interesting historical documents related to the 1959 NWA world title belt as part of a trove of documents from (late NWA president) Sam Muchnick. I wasn’t sure at first if there was enough for a book, but as I began to study the history of that era, it became clear there was a story to tell, not only about the belt itself and its history, but about the period of time leading up to that belt.”

And Bourne does his usual stellar job in telling that story, one that takes a close look at the belt’s origins and construction, as well as the story of the promoter and craftsman who put it all together.

Belt’s creation

It was the golden era of professional wrestling, and Lou Thesz was the standard bearer for the National Wrestling Alliance, having already been a three-time world heavyweight champion by the time the NWA was formally established in 1948. But Thesz had grown tired of the travel schedule and his strained relation with the organization, and in 1957 handpicked Dick Hutton to take the reins as NWA world champ.

While the three-time NCAA wrestling champion out of Oklahoma A&M (now Oklahoma State) was technically solid in the ring, his style was considered mundane compared to other championship-caliber performers such as Buddy Rogers.

Hutton, surprisingly enough, never owned his own belt.

When Thesz dropped the title to Hutton, he took with him the belt he had worn around his waist for the previous 20 years, having actually owned that valuable piece of hardware.

“Lou Thesz, who lost the NWA title to Dick Hutton in 1957, owned the famous ‘Thesz belt’ and when he left the NWA for several years at that point, he took his belt with him,” explains Bourne. “That left Hutton and the NWA without a title belt for what became almost two years. I had never known this, and it was one of the pieces of the story that led to the book.”

The design of Thesz’s belt, often referred to as the “Lou Thesz Belt,” consisted of more plates than a leather strap. The main plate had a royal crown, a wrestling ring and a five-pointed star in a vertical alignment, top to bottom down the center.

The design of the second belt, referred to as the “Crown Belt,” had a prominent royal crown at its top, a globe underneath it, and the large elongated letters “NWA” horizontally across the center behind two wrestling figures. At the very top of the crown, atop the arches, was a large jewel.

A jeweler and belt-maker in Mexico City was commissioned by Muchnick to create the belt. Amazingly, even for 1959, the belt cost a paltry $780.

“I think people will be surprised at the dollar amount, a piece of history that came directly from NWA balance sheets, but in fairness, we’re talking about 1959 dollars, and with inflation, the belt cost then roughly what it might cost today. Plus, the NWA likely got a good discount given the path it took to have the belt made. All that’s covered in the book, too,” says Bourne.

The championship belt was presented to new champion Pat O’Connor prior to a title defense in St. Louis on Dec. 11, 1959. It was the first of only two the NWA as an organization would own for the next 27 years.

Solving mysteries

Six NWA world heavyweight champions — Pat O’Connor, Buddy Rogers, Lou Thesz, Gene Kiniski, Dory Funk Jr. and Harley Race — would proudly wear the crown belt during the period from 1959 to 1973.

“My favorite champion of the six who held this belt from 1959-1973 would have to be Buddy Rogers,” says Bourne. “He had such an impact on the NWA title at the time, and helped change the entire industry in that era. Rogers paved the way for the showman as champion, where prior to that the title had been strictly held by men with legitimate wrestling or shooting backgrounds. Everything that came after Rogers has his fingerprints somewhere on it, as I see it.”

Bourne also discusses in detail the events that led to the formation of the World Wide Wrestling Federation in 1963.

“The most fascinating story during that time was how the NWA championship, and the politics behind who would be champion, led to the formation of the WWWF, which we know as the WWE today. That story is told within the larger framework of the NWA title history itself.”

Unfortunately, says Bourne, the greatest unsolved mystery from that era as it relates to the belt is what became of it.

“There have been stories and speculation, and I cover that, but to this day the fate of the belt is unknown.”

Bourne made the trip to Asheville, N.C., to visit renowned author and historian Bill Murdock who, in addition to providing key pieces of information that helped him solve one of the mysteries regarding Hutton’s title reign, also allowed Bourne to photograph his “Crown Jewel” replica belt that adorns the cover.

“Bill is an amazing fellow, a wonderful writer and historian, and some of the interviews and discussions he had with many of the players from that era provided information that helped me solve some of the mysteries related to the title history, especially the story of Dick Hutton that preceded it. Bill has had a replica of the belt made by the great belt maker Reggie Parks that I was able to photograph and use on the cover. It’s a wonderful replica given the original no longer exists, and it was basically created using photographs.”

Mayberry, mat memories

A longtime resident of Mount Airy, a quaint city that was the inspiration for the fictional town of Mayberry in the beloved 1960s sitcom “The Andy Griffith Show,” Bourne grew up in Kingsport, Tenn., where he was able to watch Mid-Atlantic programming in the mid-’70s thanks to cable.

And like Mayberry, the Mid-Atlantic Gateway is a place where one can become immersed in the happy days of a bygone era.

“Our website is all about the positive, about reliving and sharing good memories,” says Bourne. “We don’t get into any of the backstage drama. We like to try and present the history of the territory just as it was presented to us back then on television and in the arenas. It’s like back in the days when people passed along folk tales from generation to generation; we want to pass along these great stories told decades ago so that new generations of wrestling fans will know them, too, and those great names will never be forgotten.”

Over the past 20 years the site has become the definitive resource on the web for information and reference on Mid-Atlantic wrestling and Jim Crockett Promotions. Everything a fan wants to know about the territory — from interviews to anecdotes to results — is featured on the extensive site.

“David Chappell and I started the Mid-Atlantic Gateway website in August of 2000, and never dreamed we’d still be working on it 20 years later. And we have so much more history to cover!” says Bourne.

“Crown Jewel” will be available exclusively through Amazon.com and the Mid-Atlantic Gateway Book Store. Links and information on all related books can be found at http://bookstore.midatlanticgateway.com. Bourne says he expects the book to show up on Amazon in late September or early October.

He also hints at some additional projects in the future.

“I have lots of projects I’d like to work on, it’s just a matter of what to work on next. I plan on several more title history and belt-related projects focusing on my key area of interest, the Mid-Atlantic territory and Jim Crockett Promotions from the 1960s-1980s. But ‘Crown Jewel’ serves as sort of a prequel to my other two books on the NWA world title belts that followed it, ‘Ten Pounds of Gold’ and ‘Big Gold,’ and so there is still one more project that would fall in that sequence, and that’s on the belt known as the ‘Thesz belt’ which goes all the way back to 1937. There were only four NWA title belts prior to the end of the territory era in the late 1980s. With ‘Crown Jewel,’ I’ve covered the other three. It seems appropriate to complete the series.”

Reach Mike Mooneyham at bymikemooneyham@gmail.com, or follow him on Twitter at @ByMikeMooneyham and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MikeMooneyham. His latest book — “Final Bell” — is now available at https://evepostbooks.com and on Amazon.com