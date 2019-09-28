Chris Jericho has become one of the most accomplished professional wrestlers of the past quarter-century.

In addition to achieving success and winning titles in nearly every major promotion in the world during an illustrious wrestling career, Jericho has gained notoriety as the longtime frontman for heavy metal band Fozzy as well as making a name as an actor, author, podcaster, game-show host and even as a dancer.

He was named one of the top five most charismatic performers of all time on WWE’s website.

Earlier this year Jericho signed a three-year, non-exclusive deal with All Elite Wrestling that he called “an NFL-level offer” and the best contract of his life.

At age 48 Jericho is still performing at a high level with a resume that ranks high among the greats of the business.

What many fans may not be as aware of, though, is that Jericho, real name Chris Irvine and son of former NHL standout Ted Irvine, is one of the most generous individuals in the business.

When Jericho recently learned of a debilitating injury suffered by former WCW and WWE tag-team champion “Nasty Boy” Brian Knobbs, he was quick to come to the wrestler’s aid, donating $1,500 to a GoFundMe account that had been set up for the 55-year-old Knobbs.

Knobbs (Brian Yandrisovitz) had been hospitalized with an infection in his knee that called for a total knee replacement.

“With little insurance to cover his most basic health needs, Brian is now facing major struggles to cover the minimal everyday costs like rent, food and a means to get around. He is literally facing a three count,” wrote a friend who set up Knobbs’ account.

“Brian has helped so many people throughout the years and is a very prideful guy, but his back is against the wall and until he can regain his health and continue to work, he is very low on options. It could be months before he could be back in action. Brian doesn’t want to ask for help, but he could use a tag at this time.”

With Jericho’s generous contribution along with those from fans, the $10,000 goal was met and surpassed.

It was far from the first time Jericho has quietly donated to help out colleagues in need.

Earlier this year Jericho and All Elite Wrestling boss Tony Khan both donated $5,000 to former WWE star Kamala in an effort to save his family’s home. In recent years Kamala, whose real name is James Harris, has had both legs amputated due to complications from diabetes.

Jericho also donated $5,000 to help cover funeral expenses for former ECW performer Balls Mahoney and $2,500 toward Rex King’s funeral expenses. He contributed $1,500 to an emergency medical fund for Superstar Billy Graham.

And the list goes on.

Words of wisdom

The wrestling business, as Jericho will tell you, has been very good to him. And it’s refreshing to see that he has never forgotten his roots and those who helped him along the way.

Many wrestlers over the years have related stories about how Jericho has supported them, freely dispensing advice or coming to their defense.

In Jericho’s book “Best in the World,” he tells of an incident involving Kofi Kingston and Vince McMahon aboard a plane.

“Maybe one day you’ll get over,” the WWE owner told Kingston, reflecting the lack of confidence McMahon had in Kingston making it to the top of the card.

Dejected by the words of his boss, Kingston left the plane, but Jericho urged him to go back and challenge McMahon ... to a “fight.”

Being a veteran and having firsthand knowledge that McMahon admired wrestlers who stood up to him, sometimes resulting in impromptu amateur wrestling “shoots” with his talent, Jericho assured Kingston that he wasn’t ribbing him.

Armed with Jericho’s valuable advice, Kingston marched back on the plane and challenged McMahon’s assertion that he might not ever crack that glass ceiling.

Obviously surprised by Kingston’s initiative, McMahon attempted a double leg takedown as the two began trading wrestling holds on the plane.

When it was all over, the two left with newfound respect for one another.

The strategy, thanks to Jericho, apparently worked as Kingston is now enjoying the greatest run of his career as WWE heavyweight champion.

Positive attitude

Although the brash Jericho continues to be one of the top heels in the business, he’s also one of the most respected.

A consummate team player whose selflessness has extended to putting others over himself in order to benefit the company he’s working for, Jericho has always looked at the big picture. He consistently puts on the best matches on any given night.

From his humble beginnings in the business working for hot dogs and orange juice, to the pinnacle of the profession as the first WWF undisputed heavyweight champion in 2001, to the first world champion of billionaire-backed All Elite Wrestling 18 years later, Jericho may be the very last of a breed of wrestler who honed his skills around the world before taking it to the highest level.

He made the biggest decision of his professional career in 1999 when he turned down a lucrative offer from WCW in favor of a chance to display his considerable skills in the then-WWF.

To Jericho, it was a chance worth taking. With his considerable talents squandered at every turn by the WCW hierarchy, he knew he had reached his glass ceiling in Atlanta.

Despite the many trials and tribulations he encountered there, even WCW was a positive experience for Jericho.

“Even in WCW when I was getting crappy angles and little TV time and nobody cared, I still took what they gave me and made it good,” said Jericho. “And once you get good at that, you better watch out, because you’re an unstoppable force. You become bullet-proof. It’s very dangerous for a performer to get to that point, because it doesn’t matter what they want you to do or what they give you to do. You can always take it and make it good. You would think that’s what the promoters want, too, but sometimes you never know what’s going to happen.”

“I’d be lying if I said that I recognized that type of talent back then, but I didn’t,” then-WCW executive vice president Eric Bischoff admitted on a Sam Roberts podcast. “I knew he was a great talent and I wanted to keep him, but we had Bill Goldberg, we had Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Sting. We had a pretty deep main-event-level roster and I didn’t see at the time how I could have broken Chris into that category within the time frame that he wanted to be in it. I just couldn’t do it. I hated seeing Chris Jericho go, I really did.”

“One thing I’ve learned in the business is that whenever the time comes to move on from a territory or company, you know it. It was time to move on,” Jericho said at the time.

As it would happen many times during his globetrotting career, Jericho’s decisions would be based on his self-confidence rather than the opinions of others. With happiness and artistic freedom at the top of his list, Jericho believes he has once again found the right combination with a company that is being hailed as the most legitimate alternative since Ted Turner’s WCW.

Greener pastures

Jericho would become a cornerstone figure for WWE for nearly two decades, enjoying a renaissance in 2016 with some of the best work of his career, including a feud of the year with Canadian Kevin Owens.

Even when he left WWE this past year, it was for creative and professional opportunities, a move he had made several times over the past decade. It was yet another way for the multifaceted performer to better his game while helping an upstart promotion with untapped potential.

“I want to make a difference, I don’t want to be just another number on a board somewhere and I think if I went back to WWE that’s kind of the role that was there for me, which is fine,” Jericho told talksport.com.

“My biggest thing is when I had the best angle in 2016, the best story with Kevin Owens and we ended up second on Wrestlemania, that’s when I knew ‘I got to get out of here.’”

Instead of having Jericho and Owens as the main event, McMahon decided to put Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar in the main event.

Jericho learned early that while he might not be biggest guy on the roster, he could find ways to compensate.

“I was never the biggest guy, but I worked on having the biggest personality,” the four-time New York Times bestselling author said in a 2007 interview. “I learned early on that wrestling was about show business. I don’t think a lot of guys realize that the show business aspect is the most important thing in wrestling. I’ll debate anybody anywhere on that.”

In the beginning of that first WWF run, his contract had been heavily incentive-based with a lower downside guarantee than WCW was offering.

“And even if it was (a pay cut), I wouldn’t care. Money was never the most important thing anyway. I was much happier making 50 grand a year in Japan and ECW than I was making the money in WCW. I wouldn’t hesitate to do it again.”

As the face of a new company when it begins its weekly television show on TNT on Oct. 2, Jericho will occupy the top spot on a network.

And with a loyal legion of “Jericholics” behind him, the self-proclaimed “Ayatollah of Rock 'n’ Rolla” is well positioned to enter a new decade of greatness.

