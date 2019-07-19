When Crockett Promotions annexed the Florida territory in 1987, former college football star at Florida State University and Georgia native Ron Simmons had to be viewed as a potential prize addition to a talent-rich roster. But success was not immediate. Simmons paid his dues as a mid-card fan favorite until gaining a prominent role teaming with veteran Butch Reed as the heel duo Doom in fall ’89. As tag champs, they feuded with the Steiner Brothers, Road Warriors, and Ric Flair and Arn Anderson, among others. Doom eventually split in early 1991, with Simmons winning a series of grudge matches against his former partner. Though he was unable to unseat Lex Luger as WCW champion, it seemed only a matter of time before he’d be wearing that belt.
Nineteen ninety-two was the year, and a spectacular one at that. Simmons got his shot at title-holder Vader and made the most of it, defeating him in Baltimore in early August as a substitute that evening for Sting. Simmons went on to defend the title against the likes of Rick Rude, Cactus Jack and The Barbarian until Dec. 30 in rematch against Vader - the lone defeat suffered by the ex-Seminole in ‘92 against 110 recorded victories.
Unable to regain the gold, he spent a chunk of 1993 battling Barry Windham, Paul Orndorff and Dick Slater. But his WCW run began running out of steam. He took on a protégé named Ice Train as a tag partner, but the two were at odds by early 1994 with fans siding against Simmons. The former champ reverted to a rule-breaking style. But the ride was over by September, with Simmons ECW-bound. It was a quiet finish to what had been a very impressive WCW legacy, with Simmons having had his hand raised in nearly 83 percent of his singles’ matches.
New frontiers were waiting in the WWE by 1995 where he spent the rest of his career, becoming a Hall of Famer in 2012. As part of his induction, it was noted he was the first African-American heavyweight champion for a major wrestling organization. In all, Ron Simmons fulfilled the promise, earning a well-deserved niche as a very tough and accomplished versatile athlete.
