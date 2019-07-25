After an extended run in ECW as part of The Eliminators tag team, Perry Saturn (Perry Satullo), who was trained by the legendary Killer Kowalski, joined WCW in late 1997, spending a little more than two years as a member of various factions.
Saturn was part of Raven’s Flock and also The Revolution. Though unable to upend top-tier opponents like Booker T and Bill Goldberg, he compiled a rather successful won/loss record, victorious in 71 percent of his singles’ matches. Saturn won the WCW TV championship and later held a share of the tag-team titles alongside Raven.
Unhappy with management at the start of 2000, he and a trio of other stars (Chris Benoit, Eddie Guerrero and Dean Malenko) obtained their releases from the company and signed with the WWE where they were immediately introduced as The Radicalz. However, it wasn’t long before the contingent was split up for singles’ competition, with Saturn assigned to the Hardcore division. Crash Holly, Steve Blackman and Al Snow were among Saturn's frequent foes.
But while his ex-Revolution contemporaries were enjoying upward mobility in their new surroundings, Saturn became a comedy figure, saddled with a silly “love triangle” storyline involving a mop. He soon turned into The Radicalz’ forgotten figure, losing more matches than he won - a reversal of fortune from his WCW stint.
Mediocrity best characterizes Saturn’s WWE tenure. After a long hiatus recuperating from an injury, he was dropped from the roster in 2002.
Saturn dealt with much adversity in the years since, as he participated in the independent wrestling scene until 2013. But the former Army Ranger is alive and residing in Minnesota.