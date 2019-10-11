Though he worked for a variety of regional promotions early in his career, Ray “Hercules Hernandez” (or, later, simply “Hercules”) Fernandez found considerable wrestling fame via his six-plus years with the WWE in the mid-80s through early 90s. The Florida native was one of then-many big names in the company with Tampa-based roots.
As his moniker implied, sheer power and an imposing physique complemented his in-ring charisma. A long streak of success quickly followed his November 1985 debut. Hercules fought under the tutelage of several managers: Freddie Blassie, Slick and, in 1986, the inimitable Bobby Heenan. While with Heenan, he experienced his greatest notoriety, even battling Hulk Hogan for the WWE championship on Saturday Night’s Main Event. Also, for a February 1987 edition of SNME, Hercules, in a major career achievement, won a star-studded 20-man Battle Royal in which both Hogan and Andre the Giant participated.
Hercules then spent months feuding with longtime rival Billy Jack Haynes and also Olympian strongman Ken Patera. Another high-profile program took place in 1988 versus a rival powerhouse and rising star: The Ultimate Warrior. Late that year, a turning point developed when Heenan sold the contract of Hercules to “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase. Hercules resented the arrangement and rebelled, famously asserting himself and becoming a fan favorite to face both DiBiase and his bodyguard Virgil in a series of spirited contests. Adversaries such as Curt “Mr. Perfect” Hennig and Bad News Brown (Allen Coage) came next in 1989, with Hercules giving a good account of himself.
However, in the summer of 1990, as his individual aspirations seemed to stall, he again turned rule-breaker, forming a tag-team with Paul Roma called Power & Glory. The duo went on to challenge popular tandems like The Rockers (Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty) and the Hart Foundation (Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart). Roma, though, left for World Championship Wrestling after SummerSlam 1991. So Hercules was thrust back in singles' competition, usually against an array of celebrated newcomers receiving a big push. In early 1992, given the circumstances, he elected to move on. But he left a proud legacy, having been victorious nearly 60 percent of the time versus most of the best WWE could offer.
Donning a mask as The Super Invader for Bill Watts, who was then presiding over WCW in mid-to-late ‘92, Fernandez took on the likes of Tom Zenk, Sting and Ron Simmons. It proved to be a short-term run, as New Japan presented a new opportunity. After a year there, Hercules returned to the U.S. and the independent scene until his 1999 retirement. He died in his sleep on March 6, 2004, at age 47 due to issues stemming from heart disease. Hercules, a veteran of many main events and pay-per-views, including several WrestleManias, left an impressive mark on the business.
